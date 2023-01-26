Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Alessandro Alunni Bravi (left, with Andreas Seidl) will represent Alfa Romeo during race weekends

Italian Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been given a senior leadership role with the Alfa Romeo/Sauber team, which will become Audi in 2026.

Alunni Bravi, managing director of the Sauber group, has been appointed team representative.

It makes him one of three leaders of the team under newly appointed chief executive officer Andreas Seidl.

Alunni Bravi will work alongside veteran sporting director Beat Zehnder and technical director Jan Monchaux.

The role is reflective of Seidl's decision to set Sauber/Alfa Romeo up with a structure different from other F1 teams.

There will be no formal team principal role; instead leadership will be split three ways.

Alunni Bravi will attend news conferences, attend all briefings and sit on the pit wall.

It is a role that carries responsibilities similar to those of a team principal, but he sits alongside the sporting and technical directors in the structure rather than above them as would be more typical.

Seidl, appointed in December to lead Sauber's transition into the Audi factory team over the next three years, said: "Alessandro's vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression.

"Alessandro representing the team during the Formula 1 championship will allow me to focus on growing the group and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that await us."

Alunni Bravi, who has been part of the Sauber group since 2017, described the role as a "huge privilege", adding: "I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way.

"I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us: I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future."

The team is in the process of transforming into Audi's assault on the F1 World Championship.

The German car giant is in the process of taking control of the team, but its name will not be on it until 2026, when new engine regulations come into force and Audi's power-unit will be in the car.

Until then, the team will continue to use Ferrari engines.

It will race under the Alfa Romeo name this year, before the Italian brand ends its relationship with Sauber at the end of 2023.

A spokesperson said that, as yet, the team ownership had not changed.