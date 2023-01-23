Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Pietro Fittipaldi finished 17th and 19th in the final two races of 2020 when he replaced Romain Grosjean

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi is to stay as the Haas team's reserve driver for a fifth consecutive season.

Haas say the 26-year-old, grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, will "play an operational role" at races.

Team boss Gunther Steiner said he was kept for "continuity and consistency".

Fittipaldi has raced twice for Haas as a replacement for Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman's fiery accident in Bahrain in 2020.

Steiner said: "Pietro is a proven performer and is ready to step in at any time to get behind the wheel and drive, as he did twice in 2020."

Haas showed marked improvement last season, moving up to finish eighth in the constructors' championship after being last in 2021.

Fittipaldi said: "Last year I did two free practice sessions, tested at the beginning of the year and at the end of season test so we've already been able to try some stuff for the new season.

"I'm excited to see the new car and new developments, and I hope that we're able to make an even bigger step forward with the (new) VF-23 (car)."