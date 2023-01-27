Formula 1 pre-season testing schedule & 2023 car launches
The winter break is over and the 2023 Formula 1 season is edging closer.
All 10 teams have announced launch dates in preparation for the new season.
Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 23-25 February - which you can follow live via text commentaries on the BBC Sport website - before the season gets under way on the same track on 3 March.
Testing schedule
|Circuit
|Dates
|Bahrain
|23-25 February
2023 car launches
|Date
|Team
|31 January
|Haas
|3 February
|Red Bull*
|6 February
|Williams
|7 February
|Alfa Romeo
|11 February
|Alpha Tauri
|13 February
|Aston Martin
|13 February
|McLaren
|14 February
|Ferrari
|15 February
|Mercedes
|16 February
|Alpine
* Red Bull have billed their event as a 'season launch' rather than a new car launch