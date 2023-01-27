Close menu

Formula 1 pre-season testing schedule & 2023 car launches

Current champion Max Verstappen in Bahrain
The three days of F1 testing will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit

The winter break is over and the 2023 Formula 1 season is edging closer.

All 10 teams have announced launch dates in preparation for the new season.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 23-25 February - which you can follow live via text commentaries on the BBC Sport website - before the season gets under way on the same track on 3 March.

Testing schedule

CircuitDates
Bahrain23-25 February

2023 car launches

DateTeam
31 JanuaryHaas
3 FebruaryRed Bull*
6 FebruaryWilliams
7 FebruaryAlfa Romeo
11 FebruaryAlpha Tauri
13 FebruaryAston Martin
13 FebruaryMcLaren
14 FebruaryFerrari
15 FebruaryMercedes
16 FebruaryAlpine

* Red Bull have billed their event as a 'season launch' rather than a new car launch

