Andreas Seidl is to leave his position as McLaren team principal to head up Audi's nascent Formula 1 programme at the Alfa Romeo/Sauber team.

The 46-year-old German will be replaced at McLaren by Italian Andrea Stella.

Before joining McLaren, Seidl led the successful endurance racing programme of Porsche, Audi's Volkswagen Group sister brand.

Stella has been a key figure in chief executive Zak Brown's reshaping of McLaren since 2018.

