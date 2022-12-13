Close menu

McLaren: Andreas Seidl to leave position as team principal

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Breaking news

Andreas Seidl is to leave his position as McLaren team principal to head up Audi's nascent Formula 1 programme at the Alfa Romeo/Sauber team.

The 46-year-old German will be replaced at McLaren by Italian Andrea Stella.

Before joining McLaren, Seidl led the successful endurance racing programme of Porsche, Audi's Volkswagen Group sister brand.

Stella has been a key figure in chief executive Zak Brown's reshaping of McLaren since 2018.

More to follow.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport