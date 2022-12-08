Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix in 2021 and 2022

Formula 1 will continue to race in the Netherlands until at least 2025 after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort signed an extended contract.

The deal adds races in 2024 and 2025 to the initial three years agreed with F1.

The event has proved a hit with fans supporting Red Bull's Max Verstappen since it returned to the calendar in 2021.

The Dutch driver has won both races at the historic track at a beach resort on the North Sea close to Amsterdam.

In 2023, a second Dutch driver will be added to the grid with former Formula E champion Nyck de Vries joining Williams.

Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: "The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year.

"The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them."

The Dutch Grand Prix will be on 25-27 August next year, the first race after F1's summer break.

The slot has traditionally been held by the Belgian Grand Prix, but the event at Spa-Francorchamps has moved to 28-30 July in 2023.

Although one of the oldest events and held on a circuit revered by drivers, Belgium's place on the calendar is under threat as a result of its facilities becoming outdated, and it has no contract in place after next year.

Zandvoort held 32 races from 1950 until 1985 until it lost its place on the calendar as the schedule expanded and race fees slowly increased.

Verstappen's rise reignited interest in F1 in his home country and Dutch organisers revived the race to capitalise on his success.

The race was due to return in 2020 but had to be cancelled that year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the events in the past two years have convinced F1 and the local authorities to extend its original three-year deal.