Mattia Binotto has been involved with Ferrari for 28 years

Mattia Binotto is to leave his position as Ferrari team principal at the end of the year.

A statement from Ferrari on Tuesday said the 53-year-old had resigned from his role and that the process to identify a replacement was "underway".

Binotto, who has been with Ferrari since 1995, said: "With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari.

"It is right to take this step, as hard as this decision has been for me."

Binotto worked his way up through the company to first head the engine department, then be technical director of the entire F1 team and finally to lead it.

He leaves at the end of a season in which Ferrari achieved their goals of returning to winning races, but which was marked by a series of reliability failures and operational errors.

Binotto said: "I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I'm sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future."

Ferrari chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna thanked Binotto and wished him well, adding that his work meant the team were "in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport".

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur has been tipped as Binotto's replacement.