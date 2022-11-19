Close menu

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to pole position

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Abu Dhabi

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments289

Max Verstappen
Verstappen's pole position was his 20th in Formula 1

Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen took pole by 0.228 seconds as Perez pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.04secs in their fight for second in the championship.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth, as Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell filled the third row.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will start his final grand prix in ninth.

The German drove a strong session as his team-mate Lance Stroll could manage only 14th.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon in eighth, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo completing the top 10.

Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty for causing an accident in Brazil last weekend and will start 13th, behind Alpine's Fernando Alonso, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher, in his final race after being dropped by Haas for 2023 in favour of Nico Hulkenberg.

Verstappen impresses as Red Bull bounce back

Red Bull had a rare off weekend in Brazil, and the team have admitted they made mistakes with set-up from which they could not recover because it was a sprint weekend, with only one practice session before the car's set-up is locked.

But they have been flying in Yas Marina and even Verstappen losing first practice as the team gave young driver Liam Lawson a run in his car did not affect him. And in the end, he did two laps good enough for pole.

Perez looked like he might have a chance to beat Verstappen after the world champion struggled for grip in the second part of qualifying and could manage only fourth fastest, behind Perez, Sainz and Leclerc.

But Verstappen found the car more to his liking in the final session, despite what he described as a "scare" when the car switched off as he tried to leave the garage for his first run and he had to reset all the systems.

Despite that, Verstappen threw down the gauntlet with an exceptional first lap as Perez had a slide out of the final corner and was more than 0.3secs behind.

Verstappen improved again on his final lap by just over 0.15secs and he gave Perez a helping hand with a tow on the main straight, which might have been enough to make the difference between a place on the front row or third.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
After the acrimony of Brazil comes the harmony of Abu Dhabi: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and the Red Bull team have been at pains to put on a united front this weekend after the bitter words that followed Verstappen's failure to allow Perez to overtake him on the final lap at Interlagos

Verstappen said: "Q3 was good, before that it was all a bit up and down.

"I was supposed to drive out in front of Checo but the engine shut off and we had to reboot the car. We managed to keep everything under control and do a good lap.

"The second run was more straightforward but it wasn't easy to find more lap time, just a bit more in the final sector.

"The car has been good all weekend - back to normal. We knew we had a quick car but we we made a few mistakes in Brazilian hindsight.

"I could see in P1 with Checo quite happy and Liam straight on it, and in P2 it was just about fine-tuning a few things."

Perez is tied on points with Leclerc but will start the grand prix as strong favourite to take second as Ferrari have struggled for pace in recent races.

Leclerc said he expected it to be "close" with Perez in the race.

The team have struggled with tyre degradation in recent races but Leclerc said the team had "put quite a lot of attention on that this weekend" so he hoped it would not be a problem.

Mercedes slip back again

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton's hopes of avoiding a first ever winless F1 season look bleak after only managing to qualify in fifth for the final race of the season

Mercedes came to Abu Dhabi warning that they were likely to face a more difficult weekend after Russell's victory in Brazil and a competitive showing in Mexico, and so it proved.

The car was very quick through the slow corners in the final sector, but was struggling with its high drag on the straights and Hamilton ended up 0.684secs off the pace, with Russell just 0.03secs behind.

"In terms of the result, it's probably where we expected to be," said Russell. "The pace may have been a little bit further away that we would have liked.

"We know we don't have the most efficient car, and on the long straights we are just getting mullered by Red Bull. But I think we've got a much faster race car and the long-run pace looked really strong compared to Ferrari."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

291 comments

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:28

    So sad to see Vettels last quali. He was the fastest of the fastest when in the right car, the performance gap between him & the next best was astronomical on pure pace. Grown into a genuinely nice man, hope he does well outside the world of F1 also

    Good team performance by RB to secure 1& 2

    Surprisingly tough year for Merc, surely they will do well next year & Ferrari had a reasonable year too

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:31

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Great to see the back of Vettel. No longer cares for the sport, only wants to 'raise awareness'.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:16

    Red Bull look very strong here will be difficult to beat tomorrow . Ferrari back on reasonable form . Good tries from all three Brits . A shame Lewis couldn't keep his record of getting at one pole in every season of his F1 career but all good things must end some time . Lando did great in qualy again and stoked to see DR and SV in Q3 today in what could be the last F1 race for both.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:19

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      This is better analysis than overpaid Benson. Thank you.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:11

    I don’t agree with what verstappen did last week and he rightfully got stick for it but imagine the uproar if he didn’t give a tow for Perez like sainz didn’t for leclerc

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:21

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah classic British hypocrisy in formula one

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:20

    Shocked, one of the best cars ever created (Newey is a genuis) locks out front row, will cruise tmo.
    Just want to say great session for Seb and the man is a legend, despite me like many not keen to him when he was in RB. Unlucky at Ferrari and he has everything anyone can dream off, he will be ok after retirement.
    Hopefully after one of the worst season I can remember, next yr will be better.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 15:26

      GazR replied:
      No that would be the 2014 Mercedes’ which was 2 seconds quicker A LAP!
      Or the 98 McLaren…
      Meanwhile this RB has been 0.1 secs quicker on average this year.
      Seb was destroyed by Leclerc at Ferrari which is why he left, he was also destroyed by Dani at RB.

      Also this season has had great racing!

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 15:26

    Considering the obvious speed advantage Red bull and ferrari have, it makes last week's results even more remarkable.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:28

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Russell needs to help Hamilton learn how to drive in slower cars. Hamilton can only win in the best car.

  • Comment posted by DontBfooled, today at 16:18

    HYS should offer some free counselling judging by the level of vitriol on this site.

  • Comment posted by Rambo, today at 15:49

    A farewell round of applause for Seb!! Enjoy retirement.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:52

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Good riddance. Massive hypocrite.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:37

    Season can’t end soon enough for red bull.
    What a PR disaster of a year.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:39

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah drivers and constructors titles, what a disaster

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 15:35

    Verstappen beat 19 other drivers to pole !!!

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:42

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Here is a reminder that Lewis Hamilton has drawn or lost to the following teammates: Alonso, Button, Rosberg, Russell. The Sham is up!

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 16:11

    This Abu Dhabi circuit gives me a warm fuzzy feeling inside after that epic final lap last year 😍

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:21

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Same! The sight of a divine intervention

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:21

    George has done brilliantly this season. Hopefully he’ll lead the team forward into success next year

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:35

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      I have not been this excited for an English driver's career since Jenson Button.

  • Comment posted by Razvan, today at 15:25

    Verstappen must understand that he has The charisma of a boulder and many of his fans don't like Hamilton rather transport loving him

    • Reply posted by Sydney, today at 15:27

      Sydney replied:
      And you know this how?

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 16:01

    Great effort from both Red Bull drivers to take the 1,2. It will be different in the race though as the Ferrari and the Mercedes will go a lot better in the actual race.
    Let's hope for a clean start and a good race to end the season on.

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 16:32

      CJR replied:
      With max involved clean is never in the equation, let me though or we will crash what a mentally. A dirty driver with a dirty team.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:52

    Lance Stroll an F1 driver on merit or daddy’s money?
    If the team wasn’t owned by his dad would he still have an F1 drive?
    IMHO it’s a big fat no

    • Reply posted by ojsqzea4, today at 15:59

      ojsqzea4 replied:
      A F1 driver on merit as he is as fast as 4 times champion. Most Daddies are very rich for F1 drivers.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 15:48

    Once again Lulu blatently breaks the rules and gets away with it.
    It's no wonder Ramilton feels free to act as he does when he has the stewards in his pockets.
    Shameful

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:59

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Hypocrisy at its finest.

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 16:16

    Well done Max 👏

  • Comment posted by DFC, today at 16:06

    Come on max !

  • Comment posted by Maguiremyman, today at 16:01

    Disaster of a year for the stevenage goat.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:07

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah a massive dent in his legacy.

  • Comment posted by English Red Bull Fan, today at 16:00

    Stonking lap from Max. The big 6 in the top 6 should make for a good race, especially rows 2 and 3 going into turn 1 🍿

  • Comment posted by Jonvey, today at 16:10

    One consolation Hamilton managed to be in front of his team mate

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured