Close menu

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to pole position

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Abu Dhabi

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments67

Max Verstappen
Verstappen's pole position was his 20th in Formula 1

Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen took pole by 0.228 seconds as Perez pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.04secs in their fight for second in the championship.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth, as Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell filled the third row.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will start his final grand prix in ninth.

The German drove a strong session as his team-mate Lance Stroll could manage only 14th.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon in eighth, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo completing the top 10.

Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty for causing an accident in Brazil last weekend and will start 13th, behind Alpine's Fernando Alonso, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher, in his final race after being dropped by Haas for 2023 in favour of Nico Hulkenberg.

Perez looked like he might have a chance to beat Verstappen after the world champion struggled for grip in the second part of qualifying and could manage only fourth fastest, behind Perez, Sainz and Leclerc.

But Verstappen found the car more to his liking in the final session, despite what he described as a "scare" when the car switched off as he tried to leave the garage for his first run and he had to reset all the systems.

Despite that, Verstappen threw down the gauntlet with an exceptional first lap as Perez had a slide out of the final corner and was more than 0.3secs behind.

Verstappen improved again on his final lap by just over 0.15secs and he gave Perez a helping hand with a tow on the main straight, which might have been enough to make the difference between a place on the front row or third.

Perez is tied on points with Leclerc but will start the grand prix as strong favourite to take second as Ferrari have struggled for pace in recent races.

Leclerc said he expected it to be "close" with Perez in the race.

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 15:32

    What happened about a penalty for LH overtaking past red flags in FP3?

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 15:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:28

    So sad to see Vettels last quali. He was the fastest of the fastest when in the right car, the performance gap between him & the next best was astronomical on pure pace. Grown into a genuinely nice man, hope he does well outside the world of F1 also

    Good team performance by RB to secure 1& 2

    Surprisingly tough year for Merc, surely they will do well next year & Ferrari had a reasonable year too

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:31

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Great to see the back of Vettel. No longer cares for the sport, only wants to 'raise awareness'.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:27

    When is Benson getting a pay cut? Made out Hamilton was the best ever, can't even beat George Russell and can only win races in the best car.

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 15:28

      anyonebutengland replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 15:26

    Considering the obvious speed advantage Red bull and ferrari have, it makes last week's results even more remarkable.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:28

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Russell needs to help Hamilton learn how to drive in slower cars. Hamilton can only win in the best car.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Razzmatazz, today at 15:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Razvan, today at 15:25

    Verstappen must understand that he has The charisma of a boulder and many of his fans don't like Hamilton rather transport loving him

    • Reply posted by Sydney, today at 15:27

      Sydney replied:
      And you know this how?

  • Comment posted by VeerTheMan, today at 15:24

    Well, still something to fight for tomorrow. Expect Perez will get the chance to win the race, with RBR having better race pace. Interesting to see wether Max will let Perez pass him. I bet, it will be yes.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:24

    max verstappen the master of abu dhabi 🐐

  • Comment posted by soiloil, today at 15:23

    Sorry but why in the qualifying results’ table aren’t the team names shown alongside the driver’s names?

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:22

    Can’t believe benson is getting 70k a year. Bet he’s getting a bonus for Christmas too out of all our pockets

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:22

    Great teamwork by Perez and max. Sometimes blips in friendships are what make them stronger

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:21

    Lewis just hasn’t had the quality this year despite having a good car. Thankfully George has been there for Mercedes

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:21

    max verstappen is the greatest driver of all time!

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:25

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Definitely the best since Schumacher

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:21

    George has done brilliantly this season. Hopefully he’ll lead the team forward into success next year

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:20

    verstappen proving here he is the most charitable, honourable and magnanimous driver on the entire grid EVER. to give your closest rival a slipstream when it counts most is not an easy thing to do for most drivers...

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 15:24

      anyonebutengland replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:20

    Shocked, one of the best cars ever created (Newey is a genuis) locks out front row, will cruise tmo.
    Just want to say great session for Seb and the man is a legend, despite me like many not keen to him when he was in RB. Unlucky at Ferrari and he has everything anyone can dream off, he will be ok after retirement.
    Hopefully after one of the worst season I can remember, next yr will be better.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 15:26

      GazR replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 15:18

    Unlucky hammy boys. Now dont go colliding with msx again plz. Well done max 👍👍👍

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:22

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Here is a reminder that Lewis Hamilton has drawn or lost to the following teammates: Alonso, Button, Rosberg, Russell. The Sham is up!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured