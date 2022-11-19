Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Verstappen's pole position was his 20th in Formula 1

Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen took pole by 0.228 seconds as Perez pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.04secs in their fight for second in the championship.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth, as Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell filled the third row.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will start his final grand prix in ninth.

The German drove a strong session as his team-mate Lance Stroll could manage only 14th.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon in eighth, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo completing the top 10.

Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty for causing an accident in Brazil last weekend and will start 13th, behind Alpine's Fernando Alonso, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher, in his final race after being dropped by Haas for 2023 in favour of Nico Hulkenberg.

Perez looked like he might have a chance to beat Verstappen after the world champion struggled for grip in the second part of qualifying and could manage only fourth fastest, behind Perez, Sainz and Leclerc.

But Verstappen found the car more to his liking in the final session, despite what he described as a "scare" when the car switched off as he tried to leave the garage for his first run and he had to reset all the systems.

Despite that, Verstappen threw down the gauntlet with an exceptional first lap as Perez had a slide out of the final corner and was more than 0.3secs behind.

Verstappen improved again on his final lap by just over 0.15secs and he gave Perez a helping hand with a tow on the main straight, which might have been enough to make the difference between a place on the front row or third.

Perez is tied on points with Leclerc but will start the grand prix as strong favourite to take second as Ferrari have struggled for pace in recent races.

Leclerc said he expected it to be "close" with Perez in the race.

