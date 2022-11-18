Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo won seven races while driving for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018

Daniel Ricciardo is set for a role as Red Bull third driver next season.

The Australian, who is being released from his contract by McLaren at the end of this season after a disappointing year, is close to a deal to return to his former team.

Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko told BBC Sport he was "talking" to Ricciardo about the position.

However, he played down remarks he had earlier made to Sky Germany in which he suggested the move was certain.

"He could be reserve driver," Marko said.

But sources say that a deal between the two parties will be sealed in the coming days, and that Ricciardo will rejoin the team with whom he took seven of his eight grand prix victories.

On Thursday, Ricciardo had hinted that a deal was close for him to stay in F1 despite the loss of his McLaren seat.

"Still nothing's confirmed," he said. "But progress is being made. So we'll see. Yeah, hopefully, you can see my good looks again next year, to some degree."