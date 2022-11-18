Close menu

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen fastest from George Russell in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Abu Dhabi

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments14

Lance Stroll
BBC Sport has live coverage of the full grand prix weekend with live digital coverage on the website and app. Follow third practice build-up from 10:00 GMT on Saturday followed by qualifying at 14:00

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a comfortable advantage over Mercedes' George Russell in second Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As the final race weekend of the season began, Verstappen was 0.341 seconds quicker than Russell, who won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last weekend.

Verstappen did not take part in the first session, in which Lewis Hamilton headed Russell to a Mercedes one-two.

Hamilton was fourth in FP2, behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

World champion Verstappen sat out the first session so Red Bull could comply with the rules governing young driver testing and give Liam Lawson a run but was immediately up to pace in the second.

He was fastest both on the single-lap qualifying simulation runs and on the later race simulations, when cars run with full tanks.

In those, Russell was about 0.3secs off Verstappen, with Leclerc's Ferrari a further 0.5secs adrift. Hamilton's run was disrupted by traffic but appeared on a similar performance level to Russell's.

Leclerc is competing for second place in the drivers' championship with Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who was fifth quickest from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The pair are tied on points so whoever finishes the grand prix ahead will clinch the position.

It seems a meagre prize for Leclerc after his early season promise collapsed in a torrent of Ferrari errors and reliability failures, but two separate team orders disputes last weekend in Brazil revealed that both cared.

Ferrari decided against swapping their cars on the final lap in Brazil after they had agreed they would on race morning.

But Leclerc's disappointment about that was nothing compared to the eruption at Red Bull when Verstappen refused an order to let Perez by for sixth place.

Verstappen's refusal, and his subsequent admission that he acted in that way bay because of "something that happened in the past", has dominated the race weekend in Abu Dhabi so far.

Verstappen continues to refuse to say what his problem is, but multiple sources have said that he believes Perez crashed deliberately in the closing stages of Monaco Grand Prix qualifying.

That prevented the Dutchman improving his time and securing a place on the front row, leaving him fourth on the grid behind Perez, who went on to win the race.

The situation has created an internal crisis at Red Bull. Verstappen says he made his feelings clear at the previous race in Mexico, and the team have admitted to mistakes in handling the race in Brazil, in a statement that included factual inaccuracies about the events of the race.

One of those mistakes was not to discuss with Verstappen before the race that they wanted him to help Perez, which he says he will do this weekend if the situation arises.

Sources within Red Bull say that Perez has admitted he crashed deliberately in Monaco to team management. But the Mexican himself says that information is "wrong".

The two men insist the situation is behind them and Perez said he regretted some of the things he had said about Verstappen after the race.

The first practice session featured a number of young drivers being given opportunities under F1's testing rules.

Lawson was fastest in fifth place in the Red Bull, ahead of the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel, who is racing in his last grand prix before retirement.

Vettel has asked everyone on F1 - teams and media - to join him for a photo on Saturday evening after qualifying, before running or walking a lap of the track.

View more on twitter

Robert Schwarzmann was seventh fastest in Sainz's Ferrari ahead of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Williams driver Alex Albon.

Logan Sargeant, who will graduate to F1 with Williams next year if he secures sufficient licence points in the Formula 2 finale this weekend, was 15th in the Williams.

And IndyCar star Patricio O'Ward was 18th in the McLaren, after his session was disrupted with an early problem, followed by Jack Doohan in Fernando Alonso's Alpine and Felipe Drugovich in Lance Stroll's Aston Martin.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Firmbutfair, today at 14:34

    #WeStandWithSirLewisHamilton

    We need to stop with the abuse of this great man, please. We are better than this. Appreciate the GOAT, PLEASE.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 14:33

    The bloke's won one genuine F1 world championship and now thinks team orders don't apply to him...

  • Comment posted by Jonvey, today at 14:33

    More dross from the dullards .... Max go out and win again and they will F'off and follow American football with their hero...

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 14:33

    Yeah, ok, you've mentioned the Red Bull-Perez-Verstappen team orders and speculation plenty now. No one knows so there really is no need to keep dropping it into every report

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:31

    #WeStandWithMaxVerstappen

    we need to stop with the abuse of this great man please. we are better than this. appreciate the GOAT PLEASE

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 14:28

    Go out with a bang Max, dont let the haters get to you. You were absolutely right to not let Checo through last week. There are no pacts between lions and men.

  • Comment posted by Chargerado, today at 14:25

    So when is the FIA going to investigate Perez for deliberately crashing to gain an advantage as Max has alleged?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:30

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      this ^

  • Comment posted by Williams, today at 14:24

    Close the comments now...please!

  • Comment posted by Firmbutfair, today at 14:24

    Race pace is looking pretty tight. Hopefully we’ll get a few cars battling it out on Sunday. Don’t care who wins, just want to see a great race to carry us into next year..

  • Comment posted by 1963tiger, today at 14:23

    Max didn't pull over and let anyone else come first. He gave his "reasons" to the team previously

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 14:21

    Being fastest in F1 practice, is like saying Linford Christie jogged to the stadium quicker than Usain Bolt.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:30

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      i dont get it

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured