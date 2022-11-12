Close menu

Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint: George Russell takes first win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

sao paulo
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

George Russell caught and passed Max Verstappen to take Mercedes' first win of 2022 in a thrilling sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Russell found themselves in a scrap for the lead after quickly dispensing with shock polesitter Kevin Magnussen's Haas after two laps.

After several laps of wheel-to-wheel dicing, Russell took the lead from Verstappen just after half distance.

Verstappen eventually finished the race fourth.

The world champion also slipped behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after losing out to Russell.

It was a remarkable result at the end of a gripping race, which sets the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Not only was it Mercedes' first win at the end of a long and difficult season, but it was the first time Verstappen had been passed and lost a race since the Austrian Grand Prix back in July.

Since then, a Red Bull driver has won all nine grands prix, eight of them going to Verstappen as he romped to a second consecutive world title.

kevin magnussen
Saturday began with Magnussen on a shock pole position after a fast lap just before the rain fell in Friday qualifying

Verstappen did complain about running over some debris - which might have damaged his car - but Russell's pace was impressive throughout the race from the beginning.

Verstappen was the only front runner to choose the medium tyre, while everyone else in the top 10 chose softs, and there will be questions as to whether that was a mistake.

Verstappen was past Magnussen on lap three, with Russell following him through three corners later.

Given Red Bull's pace this season, the expectation was that the Dutchman would then waltz away with the race - but that is not what happened.

Russell stuck with Verstappen, only more than a second behind for two laps, and by lap 11 of 24 the Mercedes was right with the Red Bull.

Russell attacked hard, Verstappen defending just as robustly, for three laps, as the Mercedes driver attacked into Turns One and Four looking for a way by.

He finally managed it on lap 15, when he got a run on Verstappen through the first three corners, slipstreamed his down the back straight and passed before Turn Four - in very similar fashion to the way Hamilton passed Verstappen for victory in his sensational drive in the grand prix last year.

Once Russell was into the lead, he moved away and took control of the race, and Verstappen soon came under threat from Sainz's Ferrari.

Again Verstappen defended robustly, but Sainz was just as aggressive when he passed into Turn One with five laps to go.

Sainz ran Verstappen wide on the exit of the corner, and the Red Bull's front wing clipped the rear tyre of the Ferrari, tearing off its end-plate.

Hamilton then passed Verstappen superbly by getting a run on him out of Turn Four and up the hill into Turn Five.

Verstappen said: "It was a bit more difficult than expected somehow. But even on the soft we wouldn't have been fast enough, so we were clearly struggling on keeping the tyres alive, so this is something we need to try and fix for tomorrow [Sunday] even though there is not a lot you can do.

"It can't get much worse than this. I would have finished fourth with a damaged front wing or not."

Behind Verstappen, team-mate Perez asked Red Bull to swap positions for the extra point that would help his bid to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to second place in the drivers' championship, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Leclerc, who started 10th, finished sixth behind Perez, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, with Magnussen taking the final point in eighth place.

Alpine's race fell apart after Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso started sixth and seventh.

Ocon pushed Alonso wide at Turn Four as the Spaniard tried to pass on lap one, damaging his front wing, and then moved very slightly again as Alonso passed down the straight at the end of the lap.

It left Alonso distinctly unimpressed and provoked some spiky radio messages, in which he made clear that he disapproved of Ocon's driving.

The incident damaged Ocon's sidepod, and he dropped down from sixth on the first lap to finish 18th, his car catching fire in the pit lane at the end.

Comments

Join the conversation

150 comments

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 20:39

    Stroll needs to be banned for at least one race, his weaving and late moves are super dangerous.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 20:44

      Govind75 replied:
      First Alonso then Vettel

  • Comment posted by Starvinmartin, today at 20:45

    Stroll has no business being in F1 after today’s behaviour. He’s going to kill somebody driving like that.

    • Reply posted by Jimmycred, today at 20:54

      Jimmycred replied:
      It’s his daddies car he’ll take it home and no play.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 20:39

    Brilliant drive by Russell. Absolutely awesome. I hope it's the first of many victories for him along with a WDC or two.

    Kudos to Magnussen for getting pole and for staying within the top ten.

    While the racing between Verstappen and Russell was a great change, one has to wonder why Red Bull seems to be off the pace suddenly. Are they holding back for the main event or has something slowed them?

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:50

      Celts replied:
      "sprint races are pointless" "why do we need sprint races"

      That sums up about 90% of the comments on BBC HYS's in previous sprint races.

      But funnily enough, now Mercedes have actually done well in a sprint race. Complaints about why we need sprint races have suddenly disappeared.....

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 20:46

    Probably the best Sprint we've have had since the format was introduced . Also I felt this was the first time this season when both Merc drivers were on top of their game at the same time . Superb drives from Lewis and George . K-Mag and Lando were always going to drop back. Also how is Stroll still in F1 his driving was awfully dangerous today?

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 20:51

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Because Daddy Stroll owns the F1 team. It’s amazing where coming from a rich / famous background gets you lol

  • Comment posted by SLOPPY, today at 20:39

    Congrats to Mercedes today. Hope the race is just as exciting tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 20:52

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      I have to admit I've always hated sprint races and have joined the chorus of HYS voices saying they must be shelved, but for some reason today I've decided we must keep them forever!

      6 races next year is simply not enough! 😞

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 20:38

    Very enjoyable race, Mercs seem to have real pace at Last. As for Lance Stroll, he really is going to cause a horror crash soon.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 20:58

      JM replied:
      When is Hamilton getting his penalty for the start grid infringement?

      Latifi got a 10 second stop go penalty in Baku for a start grid infringement. Why the delay from the FIA? Because they don't want to upset the Hamilton fans?

  • Comment posted by BrotherArnoldsRedandWhiteStripedTent, today at 20:41

    Well done George, Lrewis and Merecedes. A testement that hard work, determination and playing by the rules pays off on the end.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 20:47

      SamB replied:
      "playing by the rules"

      Isn't Hamilton under investigation for a start grid infringement?

      When Latifi was penalised for a start grid infringement at Baku earlier this year, he got a 10 second stop and go penalty.

      I'm sure for the sake of consistency, the FIA will apply the same penalty to Hamilton in tomorrows race.

      As we all know, Mercedes fans insist on consistency from the FIA.

  • Comment posted by Newtonian, today at 20:40

    How cute Perez thought that Milton Keynes GP would sacrifice a point from their golden boy hahahaha

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 20:42

      steve replied:
      So much for team sports

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 20:39

    Just goes to show attitude of max refusing to help team mate even though he already given title

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 20:40

      SamB replied:
      Where did Max refuse?

  • Comment posted by TheBBCFan, today at 20:36

    Its not a win in a sprint race is it?

    • Reply posted by jaime_lannister, today at 20:45

      jaime_lannister replied:
      Who knows？

  • Comment posted by SLOPPY, today at 20:45

    Horner shaking hands and proudly taking photos with the shamed Bernice E, Max not letting his team mate pass for points, agian Redbull showing it's true colors.

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 20:48

      bob b replied:
      its*

  • Comment posted by braindead77, today at 20:48

    Mercedes will gradually bring the aero of the car into play. Don’t forget because of the way merc have repackaged the cooling compared to everyone else they have more aero potential in the bodywork to play with. They’ve played the long game perfectly.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 20:53

      Firmbutfair replied:
      Bodes well for an exciting 2023. Don’t care who wins as long as we’ve got several fighting for those wins..

  • Comment posted by M Cook, today at 20:42

    Pleased Magnussen got a point, he deserved it. Maybe he would have got more if not for the idiotic DRS.

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 20:44

      steve replied:
      Point he would never have got due to rubbish sprint format

  • Comment posted by Revd Mik, today at 20:38

    What excuse can we expect from the Humble Chelsea Fan?

    • Reply posted by RB, today at 20:39

      RB replied:
      He only knows one driver!
      😂

  • Comment posted by maplesden, today at 20:51

    Eh? That's not classed as a win, surely?

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 20:54

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Not in terms of official stats, no. It does count as a pole position though, while sadly K-Mag technically remains on 0 poles.

  • Comment posted by matt mcnamara, today at 20:49

    Stroll needs a race that's awful driving three times in two races he is a danger to everyone

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 20:57

    Well done George, excellent drive.

  • Comment posted by UltraEDC, today at 20:54

    Absolutely outstanding Sprint Race, massive congrats to George on his win. Some superb (and clean!) duels as well between him and Verstappen. Shame about Sainz clipping Max, but certainly made for an edge of your seat run.

    I suspect Master Stroll might be getting a grounding from Papa Stroll after pulling that move like he did in Austin.

    Roll on Sunday! I just hope we get as good a run tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Zakandmax , today at 20:49

    Max will be very annoyed about this result. Madmax

  • Comment posted by Newtonian, today at 20:39

    First sprint race I’ve enjoyed. Really enjoyed that. Come on, Mercedes. Let’s have it tomorrow. No conservative strategies. Just go for it.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 20:44

      JM replied:
      Is that because it's the first sprint race Mercedes have actually done well in?

      Funny how 90% of the comments on previous sprint races were about how pointless they were and how.much they suck.

      But now Mercedes do well in one, and there's no such comments to be seen!

