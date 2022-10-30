Close menu

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins from Lewis Hamilton

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments760

Verstappen
Verstappen moves ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of races won in a season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen broke the record for wins in a season with a comfortable and controlled victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The world champion held off a challenge from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in the first part of the race before pulling away to take his 14th win of the year.

It moves the Dutchman clear of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who won 13 races in 2004 and 2013.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez took third ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.

Mercedes had hopes of winning the race after qualifying close behind Verstappen in second and third places.

But, on divergent tyre strategies, early promise faded after the pit stops and Verstappen moved into a race of his own, leaving Hamilton to fend off Perez for runners-up spot.

How did Verstappen's win unfold?

Red Bull started on the 'soft' tyre and Mercedes on the 'medium', and the question was how the different strategies would play out.

Verstappen managed to hold the lead into the first corner - only the second time that has happened for the pole man in five races in Mexico - while Hamilton snuck past Russell into second at the second turn, followed by Perez two corners later.

Hamilton tracked Verstappen closely in the first stint, and it was clear Red Bull were feeling the pressure from the Mercedes.

But the tension dissipated shortly after Red Bull stopped for tyres on lap 25, fitting the mediums, followed by Hamilton four laps later, fitting the hards.

Hamilton was now set to go to the end without another stop, and the question was whether Verstappen could do the same.

It soon became apparent that the hard was not a good tyre, as Hamilton, who emerged 6.5 seconds behind Verstappen, began slowly to drop away from the Red Bull.

mexico
The Mexico City Grand Prix always falls near the day of the dead celebrations

Hamilton repeatedly complained about his tyres lacking performance, and was reassured by his engineers that the mediums would drop away towards the end of the race.

But they hung on just fine, and Verstappen took another untroubled win.

"In hindsight, maybe not the right tyre choice," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said over the radio to Hamilton on the slowing down lap.

Hamilton said in the post-race interviews that he thought Mercedes should, like Red Bull, have started on the soft.

Could Mercedes have gone another way?

The leaders' pit stops promoted Russell into the lead, and he asked his engineers to leave him out and change to the soft tyres for a sprint later in the race.

But the engineers decided that was not a good plan and they brought Russell in for his stop five laps after Hamilton, resuming in fourth place, where he stayed to the end.

There will inevitably be questions as to whether Mercedes would have been better off to follow Russell's suggestion.

It would have meant making up a lot of ground and leaving him three cars to overtake for the win, but in the worst case scenario he would have been no worse than fourth, and there was potential gain in taking the risk.

This was demonstrated by Daniel Ricciardo, who did go for the medium-soft strategy, and made up a lot of ground in doing so, moving up from out of the top 10 to finish seventh, and best of the midfield behind the two uncompetitive Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

It was almost certainly Ricciardo's best drive of a year that has been so disappointing that McLaren terminated his contract a year early.

It was as if the swashbuckling Ricciardo of old had returned. But he now has only two races remaining before an enforced sabbatical, in which he may be a reserve driver for either Mercedes or his former team Red Bull - he is in talks with both teams, Wolff said on Saturday.

The Australian was given a 10-second penalty for colliding with Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri and forcing it into retirement, but such was his pace that he kept seventh place because his gap to Esteban Ocon's Alpine behind was more than that.

Ricciardo was helped in moving up by yet another technical problem for Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

The Spaniard led the midfield in seventh place most of the race but began to drop back in the closing stages as his engine developed a problem and it eventually failed with six laps to go.

Alonso's problem promoted Ocon to eighth, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas who just held off the charging Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly - another to go for the medium-soft strategy - on the final lap.

Comments

Join the conversation

761 comments

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 21:57

    Well what a rather underwhelming race which had great promise to be otherwise.

    Mercedes strategy calls where poor. Better to let their drivers do it instead. Good for Hamilton getting second.

    Nonetheless congratulations to Verstappen winning and achieving his first F1 record. There's more to come I'm sure.

    And finally Riccardio decided he was in a race all of a sudden! Too little to late though

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:02

      Celts replied:
      First and second. He also broke Hamiltons record for most points in a season.

      And before people say "there's more races now". Please note there are still 2 races left......

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 21:52

    Well done Max for winning and Danny Ric for all the overtaking but my word that was dull.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:57

      Celts replied:
      14 race wins in a season for Max!

      People can say there's more races now, but if he wins the last 2. He will have a better percentage of wins in a season than Vettel or Schumacher managed.

  • Comment posted by Sports Fanatic, today at 21:53

    Not saying Mercedes would have won, but they sure would have put up a fight had it not been for their horrible strategies -again.

    • Reply posted by alex1817, today at 21:59

      alex1817 replied:
      Would had more of a chance if Ferrari pulled their finger out and were in the mixer!

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 21:51

    Not as exciting a race as I hoped. Max and Lewis streets ahead in reality but RB a little too quick and doesn’t eat tyres up as much. Hard tyre was the wrong tyre.

    • Reply posted by SW, today at 22:21

      SW replied:
      To the people saying "Red Bull have the most dominant car ever".

      Mercedes in 2015 had 12 one-two finishes and 18 pole positions from 19 races. Split fairly evenly between Hamilton and Rosberg. That is the sign of a dominant car.

      Red Bull this season have 5 one-two finishes and 7 pole positions from 20 races. Almost entirely in Verstappens favour. That is the sign of a dominant driver!

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 21:55

    Well that was dull . Max blew everyone away in the end . Can't help but feel those drivers that chose to use the hard tyres in the race like the Mercs , Ocon and Norris threw away better potential results here.

    • Reply posted by SW, today at 22:12

      SW replied:
      He did about 50 laps on the medium tyres and was still pulling out his gap to Hamilton until the very end.

      Brilliant tyre management.

  • Comment posted by harry, today at 21:54

    What a yawnfest!

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 22:24

      Tim replied:
      Go watch the cricket than!

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 21:53

    Another dull race in Mexico, they get a good crowd and deserve much better than that awful track

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:03

      Celts replied:
      Would have been a pretty good race if Mercedes didn't mess up their strategy. And got a better start into the first corner.

  • Comment posted by 42, today at 22:19

    F1 might want to think about this strategy of stuffing ever more races into the calendar.

    It was a great championship with fewer races and the smaller teams could hope to compete. Trying to fit so many races in must be a huge strain on the smaller teams.

    Too many awful races on poor tracks, quantity hasn’t replaced quality.

    • Reply posted by Georges_Gran, today at 22:24

      Georges_Gran replied:
      Afraid Liberty will take absolutely no notice of your very sensible comment.
      Its all about the money!!!

  • Comment posted by DDS, today at 21:59

    As Martin Brundle just said..."That wasnt a great race".

    • Reply posted by SW, today at 22:45

      SW replied:
      Binotto says "every extra 1 million you spend counts for 0.1 seconds a lap".

      Would love to see how he worked that out? Especially considering Ferraris budget was $483 million in 2016. Yet they finished 70 points behind Red Bull who's budget was $286 million.

      By Binottos logic, Ferrari should have been 20 seconds a lap quicker that year!

  • Comment posted by Kuifje, today at 21:56

    Also another new record: 416 points in one season. Was 413, by Hamilton.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:04

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      how many more records will he get? im gonna say most of them 🐐

  • Comment posted by KevinMichael, today at 21:58

    So much negativity around here! Hope everyone is enjoying life a little! Well done Max!

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:05

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      Maybe most of them all support Lewis Hamilton. 🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 21:53

    Newey…what a guy…

    • Reply posted by SW, today at 22:24

      SW replied:
      Verstappen getting 14 races in a season is impressive.

      Whats more impressive, is that only 6 of them have come from pole position.

      8 wins when starting not on pole must be a record in itself. Shows that it's not just the car, and he is a proper racer.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 21:58

    Wrong calls by Mercedes, Russell in particular would have been better off making his own calls. Might have had a podium and fastest lap had he been allowed to pit during the virtual safety car

    • Reply posted by Sporty, today at 22:52

      Sporty replied:
      But it isn't the first time Mercedes didn't listen to their driver with regard to strategy and tyre use!

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 21:58

    Easy easy easy. Sky F1 like the author of this article got carried away since Austin thinking and printing that this was the best chance of Merc win. Am I missing something here Merc are still no we’re near Max and RB in race trim. Yes they are now turning the screw on the prancing pony but now we’re near the bull.

    • Reply posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 22:03

      It is Five O Clock Somewhere replied:
      Nowhere

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 21:55

    Another boring grand prix

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 22:00

      bridstow man replied:
      Least its kind of consistent now ??

      Though trying to backfill with all the petty fueds exaggerated does not work for me.

      A race and racing would be great place to start.

      The drivers sound like petulant spoiled brats on radios.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 22:03

    No time for those that boo. Well deserved win by Max, good try by Lewis. Nice to see RIC get his mojo back. Not the most exiting of races, but worth watching.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:27

      Julio Laker replied:
      Yes, if you consider ramming someone off the track and then trying to redeem yourself by driving properly "mojo".

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 21:56

    Win number 14 with 2 to go, most successful driver in a season, he’s too fast for any1

    Yes there are more races in a season, which they were last year as well & the year before & before, hence LH managed to catch up MSc, otherwise there was no chance of him coming anywhere close to MSc tally of wins. Which now shows how ruthless & successful MSc was to get that many wins in relatively less races

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 22:00

      KR replied:
      Nonsense. The car wins the race. The driver is just a mere passenger.

  • Comment posted by fox, today at 21:56

    Good drive from Lewis, did well to split the two Bulls. Tyre strategy let him down, he’d have been more competitive on the medium compound.

    • Reply posted by leedsupooltic, today at 21:59

      leedsupooltic replied:
      It was odd that merc had both their cars in same strategy.

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 22:27

    redbull doing what we should all be doing to sky

    • Reply posted by samsung tv, today at 22:30

      samsung tv replied:
      Ted Kravitz is a numpty take no notice he's a nobody.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:53

    two secs ted we've got team radio coming from hamilton...

    wrong tyres 😭😭😭😭😭😭

    • Reply posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 21:54

      TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore replied:
      Lol

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured