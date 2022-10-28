Fernando Alonso: Alpine win bid to overturn two-time champion's US GP penalty
Alpine have won their bid to overturn the penalty Fernando Alonso received in the United States Grand Prix.
The two-time world champion was demoted out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car.
US GP stewards upheld a protest by the Haas team despite it being posted after the permitted time limit had expired.
However, FIA stewards have reversed the decision, meaning Alonso and Alpine retain the six points the Spanish driver won from the race.
In a statement, Alpine thanked FIA stewards for "reaching a positive conclusion" before this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.
They added: "We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality.
"The team now looks forward to competing this weekend."
More to follow.