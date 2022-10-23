Close menu

United States GP: Max Verstappen equals win record with late Lewis Hamilton overtake

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Austin

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments474

us gp
Red Bull won the constructors' title in front of a record crowd at the Circuit of the Americas

Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton to win a dramatic United States Grand Prix and equal the record for victories in a season.

Verstappen was controlling the race until a delay at his final pit stop handed the lead to Hamilton and also dropped the Red Bull driver behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The pit problem gave Hamilton a chance to end his and Mercedes' win drought in a difficult season for the team.

But the pace of the new world champion was just too much, and Verstappen caught and passed Hamilton with six laps to go, the seven-time champion defenceless against the formidable straight-line speed of the Red Bull.

Verstappen's 13th win this year equals the record for wins in a season, held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, and was sufficient for Red Bull to clinch the constructors' title for the first time since 2013, securing a double after Verstappen clinched the drivers' title last time out in Japan.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third from 12th on the grid, helped by the two safety car periods that punctuated the middle of the race, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell.

Verstappen dedicated the win to the late Dietrich Mateschitz, the team's co-owner, who died on Saturday, and which paused the Red Bull's discussions with governing body the FIA after being found guilty of breaching F1's budget cap last year.

The second safety car was caused straight after the restart from the first when Fernando Alonso's Alpine crashed into the back of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, which had moved late in defence against the Spaniard.

Somehow, despite his car rearing up into the air at 180mph, crashing down to the track, and then hitting the barrier and breaking its front wing, Alonso fought back from last place to finish seventh.

It was a drive that will surely go down in the annals of great Alonso performances, regardless of the outcome of a stewards' inquiry into the incident.

US GP
The stands were packed and ready for a thrilling weekend of racing

Hollywood ending

In front of a record crowd at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and a phalanx of celebrities led by Hollywood star Brad Pitt, the race served up one of the most exciting spectacles of the year.

Verstappen took the lead from pole-winner Carlos Sainz as soon as the lights went out, and the Spaniard was taken out of contention in a collision with Russell at the first corner, for which the Briton was given a five-second penalty.

Verstappen was in control, measuring his pace at the front as the rest of the field fought a series of close battles behind.

But his race looked like it might have fallen apart when there was a delay fitting his left front wheel at his final pit stop.

Verstappen sent a passive-aggressive radio message to his team, and was reminded they were "all in it together", before setting about recovering his position.

And despite the determined efforts of Leclerc and then Hamilton, there was nothing that could hold him back.

Verstappen admitted he had "got a bit emotional" but told his team they "deserved" the title double as he spoke over the radio on the slowing-down lap.

Lando Norris passed Alonso on the penultimate lap to take sixth place and best of the midfield for McLaren, while Sebastian Vettel pulled a brilliant pass on Kevin Magnussen's Haas on the final lap to take eighth place.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 22:03

    I hope Alonso gets some recognition, to suffer a crash at 300+ kph and KEEP racing with damage and then to finish P7 after being LAST is absolutely insane.

    • Reply posted by munchie, today at 22:08

      munchie replied:
      Alonso is a beast,not many could drive with damage like he does.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 22:01

    An outstanding race, the old guys showing they very much still have it. I hope Alonso gets a special mention considering he started P14 then fought into the top 8, suffered a massive crash with suspension damage, never mind the physical hurt. To then fight from the back and finish P7 is ridiculous (can't believe Alpine are losing him). Vettel driving at a ridiculous level as well. Stroll...

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:08

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah outstanding race. Verstappen is like Schumacher. What a race, nobody is on his level.

  • Comment posted by fox, today at 22:07

    Decent drive from Lewis in the slower car.
    That Red Bull is just too quick though.

    • Reply posted by Mahender-A320, today at 22:09

      Mahender-A320 replied:
      It’s the driver who is too quick…Perez is also driving the same car you know. Or maybe Lewis is a bit too slow when compared to Max in a similar car.

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 22:06

    Lewis drove the wheels off the Merc today but car still off the pace

    • Reply posted by U21104904, today at 22:07

      U21104904 replied:
      Without the safety car and poor Red Bull pitstop he would have been nowhere near Max

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 22:01

    Awesome racing today, lots of action… great win Max.. sporting humility from Hamilton

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 22:06

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Shows what is possible if you've got a much faster car than the rest of the field. There's nothing wrong with that - indeed it has been the norm for F1 for most of the past several decades - if it is done without cheating.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 22:02

    Alonso has to be driver of the day - absolutely monstrous drive P14 >> P7 >> last with damage >> P7. Vettel and Hamilton honourable mentions for me

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:09

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Verstappen was the best by far - we just witnessed Schumacher /Senna style racing.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:05

    Good race. This track often does produce good races.

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:08

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Just shows you can make a new track which is good for racing.

  • Comment posted by Allo1, today at 22:00

    Lewis fan but i enjoyed that race.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:06

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Best part was when Max dominated Hamilton and showed him true racing.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 22:03

    Congratulations to Verstappen for the win along with Red Bull for getting the constructors' championship. It's been a huge year for them on the track

    I just wonder, however, if the Budgetgate scandal business is starting to get to Red Bull given their uncharactistic uncharacteristic mistakes made in pit lane which almost cost Verstappen his win

    All eyes now turn to the FIA and Red Bull's penalty

    • Reply posted by just-another-viewpoint, today at 22:07

      just-another-viewpoint replied:
      Penalty? This is RedBull and the FIA, do you honestly think it will be a "penalty"?

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 22:05

    Congrats Max, great win just dont eat too many prawn sandwiches at the buffet, it may hurt this years cost cap

    • Reply posted by IssP227, today at 22:18

      IssP227 replied:
      The FIA didn't even write their own rules correctly in regards to half points in Japan.

      Does anyone trust them to have written the (far more complicated) financial rules correctly?

      It's far more likely that they have messed up than Red Bulls multi millionaire accountants.

  • Comment posted by Comic Relief, today at 22:08

    What's with all the potty mouth by everyone? Seriously it's like Doctor Who turning into House of the Dragon! Only a few years ago they'd all be heavily fined, but now it's a free for all. Is this the Netflix influence of something?

    Meanwhile well done Verstappen. He not only won convincingly but now holds the record for the number of swear words spoken over a race weekend!

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:18

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      It was a fantastic race wasn’t it ! And Lewis crying to the race director was a terrible example for the children.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:02

    Hamilton trying to manipulate the race director, man. Nobody likes a grass Lewis.

    • Reply posted by BCFCred, today at 22:04

      BCFCred replied:
      Agree but they are preferred to a cheat.

  • Comment posted by Faizan Haqqee, today at 22:29

    I couldn't believe the British press throughout this weekend though. They simply can't deal with Verstappen's success, always making it sound like the car - not the driver, reminding us of Abu Dhabi on every opportunity. Complete reverse when they're talking about Lewis

  • Comment posted by ESCO, today at 22:07

    If you watch Scottish Football and realise that before a ball is kicked only one of two sides can win the title , so too F1. Only 4 drivers from 2 teams can ever win the Championship. It's depressing as a sporting scenario.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:19

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Max is so good that if he drives a vaguely competitive car he’d still win.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 22:11

    Great record equalling win for Max, World Championship for RB - RIP Dietrich

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 22:36

      Nic77 replied:
      People will say "but there's more races in a season than there was 20 years ago".

      Yeah true, but I never saw Hamilton get 13 wins in a season. Best he got was 11, Max might get 16!! And that's despite having barely any pole positions this season!!!

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:23

    Benson, bet you thought Lewis was gonna win

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:24

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      He definitely did. Bet he’s crying now.

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 22:21

    Well done Max
    Great drive for Alonso also

  • Comment posted by Sports Fanatic, today at 22:07

    Redbull handed the championship last year.
    Redbull breaching the cost cap allowing them to produce a fast car.
    Pushed to have an engine freeze to not allow others to improve.
    And I bet this year they have breached the cap again.

    As for Max - great driver: A pity he is at Redbull which is a vile team.

    • Reply posted by Mahender-A320, today at 22:08

      Mahender-A320 replied:
      Jealous.

  • Comment posted by Kimis Drink, today at 22:07

    Max being a brat on the radio?

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 22:12

      Nic77 replied:
      He got frustrated because of a bad pit stop. So what?

      Hamilton was the won whining about track limits every corner.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 22:24

    So SkyF1 went from ‘Lewis will have the better tyres towards the end’ to ‘Max has the faster car, better traction, higher speed and DRS’ 10 laps later and then not understanding how Max won and the overrated GOAT Hamilton did not.

    Max is Senna reincarnated.

    • Reply posted by Stewart52, today at 22:28

      Stewart52 replied:
      You forgot to add that they spent a few million dollars on the car than anyone else did

