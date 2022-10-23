Close menu

United States GP: Max Verstappen equals win record with late Lewis Hamilton overtake

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Austin

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments45

Circuits of America track
Red Bull win the constructors' title following victory at the Circuit of the Americas

Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton to win a dramatic United States Grand Prix and equal the record for victories in a season.

Verstappen was controlling the race until a delay at his final pit stop handed the lead to Hamilton and also dropped the Red Bull driver behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The pit problem gave Hamilton a chance to end his and Mercedes' win drought in a difficult season for the team.

But the pace of the new world champion was just too much, and Verstappen caught and passed Hamilton with six laps to go, the seven-time champion defenceless against the formidable straight-line speed of the Red Bull.

Verstappen's 13th win this year equals the record for wins in a season, held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, and was sufficient for Red Bull to clinch the constructors' title for the first time since 2013, securing a double after Verstappen clinched the drivers' title last time out in Japan.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third from 12th on the grid, helped by the two safety car periods that punctuated the middle of the race, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell.

Verstappen dedicated the win to the late Dietrich Mateschitz, the team's co-owner, who died on Saturday, and which paused the Red Bull's discussions with governing body the FIA after being found guilty of breaching F1's budget cap last year.

The second safety car was caused straight after the restart from the first when Fernando Alonso's Alpine crashed into the back of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, which had moved late in defence against the Spaniard.

Somehow, despite his car rearing up into the air at 180mph, crashing down to the track, and then hitting the barrier and breaking its front wing, Alonso fought back from last place to finish seventh.

It was a drive that will surely go down in the annals of great Alonso performances, regardless of the outcome of a stewards' inquiry into the incident.

US GP
The stands were packed and ready for a thrilling weekend of racing

Hollywood ending

In front of a record crowd at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and a phalanx of celebrities led by Hollywood star Brad Pitt, the race served up one of the most exciting spectacles of the year.

Verstappen took the lead from pole-winner Carlos Sainz as soon as the lights went out, and the Spaniard was taken out of contention in a collision with Russell at the first corner, for which the Briton was given a five-second penalty.

Verstappen was in control, measuring his pace at the front as the rest of the field fought a series of close battles behind.

But his race looked like it might have fallen apart when there was a delay fitting his left front wheel at his final pit stop.

Verstappen sent a passive-aggressive radio message to his team, and was reminded they were "all in it together", before setting about recovering his position.

And despite the determined efforts of Leclerc and then Hamilton, there was nothing that could hold him back.

Verstappen admitted he had "got a bit emotional" but told his team they "deserved" the title double as he spoke over the radio on the slowing-down lap.

Lando Norris passed Alonso on the penultimate lap to take sixth place and best of the midfield for McLaren, while Sebastian Vettel pulled a brilliant pass on Kevin Magnussen's Haas on the final lap to take seventh place.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:05

    Bet Benson was crying his eyes out

  • Comment posted by NB, today at 22:05

    Shame they couldn't stick to the rules.... lucky championship last season, overspent this season!

  • Comment posted by keith woodward, today at 22:05

    Won by cheating.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:05

    Good race. This track often does produce good races.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 22:05

    Congrats Max, great win just dont eat too many prawn sandwiches at the buffet, it may hurt this years cost cap

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:05

    Fantastic! What F1 is about - watching a tremendous talent ! Max Verstappen the best on the grid by a mile ! Joins the greats of Schumacher and Vettel with 13 wins in a year !

  • Comment posted by U21104904, today at 22:04

    Great drive from Max, without the safety car and wheel gun issue he would have breezed this race. Congrats on hitting the record books again too

  • Comment posted by chiwawa, today at 22:04

    you only win when you're cheating....
    win when you're cheating....

    RB

  • Comment posted by Nic77, today at 22:04

    Glad Verstappen got that win for Mateschitz.

    May he rest in peace

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 22:04

    Could have done without the whinging from Hamilton after Verstappen passed him, particularly as he was also pushing the track limits as well.

    Would have been ironic if Hamilton had picked up a penalty after all that moaning.

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 22:04

    Good win for Max. Hard luck Lewis. Faster car and faster tyre for Max but Nearly kept the red Bull rocket behind him in the 3rd fastest car. Alonso in the air at one point and still ends up 6th- great stuff. What a drive for seb too- shame they messed stop up

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 22:04

    A fantastic drive by Sir Lewis Hamilton in the third fastest car.
    Red Bull can only win by breaking the rules of the competition, which is in effect cheating as everybody knows (even the Verstappen fanboys).

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:04

    Max is the greatest driver of the last 15 years

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 22:04

    Came here to say I’m tired of RB.

    Good car, awful team.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 22:04

    RIP Dietrich! Love red bull! Love Horner! Love max! Love marko! Love conquers all as Lewis would say!

  • Comment posted by napoleons army, today at 22:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Masanilo, today at 22:04

    Masterclass

  • Comment posted by cornishbee, today at 22:04

    Scum

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 22:04

    Lewis crying to the race director? Be a man and race on track you cry baby !

  • Comment posted by NiallWS, today at 22:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured