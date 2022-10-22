Close menu

Carlos Sainz on United States Grand Prix pole, ahead of Max Verstappen

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Austin

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

US GP qualifying pictures
The US Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix, beating Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Sainz beat Leclerc by 0.065 seconds and Verstappen by 0.092secs, but the world champion will be second on the grid because Leclerc has a 10-place penalty.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who has a five-place grid penalty, was fourth ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The penalties mean Hamilton will start third behind Sainz and Verstappen.

After qualifying, Verstappen paid tribute to Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died earlier on Saturday at the age of 78.

Verstappen, who will equal the all-time record for wins in a season if he triumphs on Sunday, said: "It's been hard news for everyone. What he has done for Red Bull and the sport and especially for me, it has been a very tough day.

"We tried to give it all in qualifying but there is still a race ahead and we are going to try to make him proud tomorrow.

"Our car normally in the race is a bit stronger than in qualifying. Today it was very fine margins. If you could switch your tyres on a bit better, it could have made a difference. But we are there and I am expecting a good race tomorrow."

Sainz said: "It was a lot of fun. Very tricky with the winds we have today, very gusty, every corner is an adventure, you don't know how much grip you are going to get at each corner.

"For tomorrow, Red Bull are still favourites. They have better race pace. They usually get us in races but we are going to do everything we can to stay ahead and win the race."

Chrsitian Horner
A very eventful weekend for Red Bull included the team accusing rivals of a 'concerted campaign' over the budget cap issue

Did Hamilton miss an opportunity?

Hamilton had been third after the first runs in final qualifying on Mercedes' most competitive performance since the Dutch Grand Prix back in early September.

He was ahead of Verstappen after the first runs in the final part of qualifying but made a mistake at the start of his final lap and dropped down as he failed to improve.

Behind him, Mercedes team-mate George Russell qualified sixth, while Lance Stroll impressed to head the midfield in the Aston Martin in seventh.

Russell will join Hamilton on an all-Mercedes second row.

McLaren's Lando Norris was eighth ahead of Fernando Alonso, who will be disappointed with ninth in the Alpine after looking strong all weekend, especially as he has a five-place grid penalty. His, like those for Leclerc and Perez, is for using too many engine parts.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10, ahead of the impressive Alex Albon in the Williams.

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by Suzanne, today at 00:24

    😂 Horner with his "they are all picking on me" victim mentality... it's a concerted effort to say what a good sportsman automatically knows - don't break he rules! And if you do, expect a penalty that'll hurt!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:27

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      horner knows best. its why hes the best team princple of all time

  • Comment posted by SLOPPY, today at 00:24

    Horner at it again, DENY DENY DENY, always the victim and pointiong the finger. You overspent a fact that was put on the table by the FIA, so yes I agree with Zak who said it amounts to cheating. Disgrace to the sport end of.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:26

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      wrong. the fia is at fault and red bull did nothing wrong. read the fine print pls

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 00:29

    Congratulations to Ferrari and Sainz getting pole. That's extremely import for COTA. Now watch them mess it all up tomorrow for the race.

    Hamilton and Russell on the second row! Good stuff.

    Mind you none of it really matters while Red Bull's budget cap breech will be the frontpage news. Will they get a major penalty or will they get off lightly? That's what most fans and teams want to know.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:32

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hopefully fia see the errors of their ways and reduct their sanctions on rb. and also a public apology would be nice

  • Comment posted by carwash, today at 00:18

    Great lap Carlos!!!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:31

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappens was better in the 3rd fastest car. but respect to carlos

  • Comment posted by Sense at last, today at 00:27

    Great lap Carlos !!! But Horner claims they were only a "couple of hundred thousad" over budget ... so he thinks that going over budget in any way isnt cheating at all ... reading into that statement its probably more like a couple of million ... probably more with creative accounting ... the cheats have been found out at last !!!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:29

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      fia got it wrong. red bull did nothing wrong

  • Comment posted by Philip Seabouff, today at 00:25

    How can anyone take this nonsense seriously! U set rules, they get broken but hey its ok withh give a multi billion pound teams a slap on the knuckles and a fine of pennies. Only reason Max won anything was by his team cheating and a completely incompetent race official!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:27

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      only reason red bull win is cos of sir max verstappen 🐐

  • Comment posted by Danny Smith, today at 00:32

    Who really cares about the US GP at the moment? Ha. Ha. Ha.

    What most folks want to know is, how much did Red Bull cheat by, did they gain anything by their cheating that they hadn't already stolen, and what penalty will they get?

    I will, though, say great pole win by Sainz albeit too little too late. Hopefully it'll be a good race tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Councillor for SD, today at 00:37

      Councillor for SD replied:
      Champions regardless, City break FFP but keep trophies. No different

  • Comment posted by CapitalMan, today at 00:47

    I won't put it past Red Bull to use their mourning period to escape the penalty that is due to them! They are cheats, through and through!

  • Comment posted by Nic77, today at 00:22

    Rest in peace Mateschitz. A very innovative businessman and from what i've heard, a down to earth charitable person.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:25

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      respect

  • Comment posted by Comic Relief, today at 00:47

    Does Christian Horner have a future as a stand-up comic? I think he'd be superb as one given his sarcasm, his timing, not to mention his comebacks at hecklers like Toto Wolff and Zak Brown have been brilliant all week long.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 00:58

      S Jake replied:
      He'd have a future as a Conservative MP, given his propensity for gaslighting and deflection (assuming they have any seats left after the next election).

  • Comment posted by colin hand, today at 00:24

    Let us hope the F1A finally announce the punishment for Red Bulls cheating and Max is reduced to his proper mid level pkace

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:26

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      goatstappen will win no matter what 🐐💪

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 00:23

    Max only did 1 lap in Q1 and went over the white line. Why wasn't his time deleted?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:24

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      he didnt

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 00:21

    Red Bull gained an advantage with breech of budget cap. Which will carry over into next seasons.
    But much as it pains me to say it Verstappen is champion, whither he is a worthy champion or not is open to debate. 2 Championships with *.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:24

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      nope verstappen is just the goat 🐐

  • Comment posted by yaschmidt, today at 00:16

    Ferrari looks fast, and this course looks tailor-made for them. Will Ferrari figure-out how to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? Will Verstappen turn this into, "Hold my beer?" Will Hamilton manage a token win for the year?

    • Reply posted by colin hand, today at 00:20

      colin hand replied:
      Will Red Bull finally pay the price for cheating ?

  • Comment posted by Ron Manager, today at 00:46

    Congratulations to Verstappen on winning the drivers world championship for the first time in 2022...........

    • Reply posted by Deargdoom, today at 00:48

      Deargdoom replied:
      Grow up lad

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 00:37

    Ferrari in qualifying isn’t the problem.

    We know they excel .

    The issue is they turn into part time amateurs on the Sunday !

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 01:16

    Wonder who's race Rammy will wreck tomorrow ?

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 00:49

    If verstappen gets past sainz at the start it’s over, Ferrari has shown all season they can switch their tires on better for quali than anyone else, but in the race high deg is the Achilles heel, my prediction verstappen mugs sainz at tbe start, sainz hold off the mercs for long enough that verstappen is gone until saint’s tires are done and Hamilton and Russell pass him with Perez closing fast

  • Comment posted by rulid, today at 00:45

    Hamilton and Mercedes did not miss a chance, they are where they have been all year. Lewis was in front of Max at the beginning of Q3 because Max had a terrible first run. Two things have been very consistent since about round 5 of this years Championship: Mercedes plus media hype up their chances before every qualifying and race and they end up being the third best car.

    • Reply posted by Baz, today at 00:52

      Baz replied:
      Max isn’t in the class of Hamilton or leclerc over a single lap he makes too many mistakes when the pressure is on, but that redbull in race pace is very strong

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 00:59

    It's astounding the number of forensic accountants and barristers on here. So nice to see F1 attracting such professions.
    Sad about DM, who promoted a number of different forms of sport. Not appreciated by many.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 01:07

      Name replied:
      Nobody is claiming to be an accountant, we just read the FIA report that Red Bull cheated again. Hope this helps

