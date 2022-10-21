Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

American Logan Sargeant will race for Williams next year as long as he qualifies for a Formula 1 driver's 'super-licence'.

The plan for Sargeant's F1 debut in 2023 as Alex Albon's team-mate was confirmed by Williams team principal Jost Capito.

"We feel he's ready to race in F1 and on the condition he has enough super-licence points he will be our second driver next year," Capito said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old made his F1 race weekend debut in Austin on Friday.

He is almost certain to qualify for a licence through either further practice outings for Williams this season in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, or by his results in the Formula 2 championship, in which he currently lies third.