Palou will drive Daniel Ricciardo's car at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

IndyCar driver Alex Palou will drive a McLaren in first practice at next weekend's US Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Spaniard, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will drive Daniel Ricciardo's car at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

IndyCar driver, Mexican Pato O'Ward, will drive a McLaren at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, also in first practice, in Lando Norris' car.

Both have previously tested McLarens away from grand prix weekends.

Palou was at the heart of a contract controversy earlier this year when both McLaren and the rival Ganassi team said they had signed him for the 2023 IndyCar season.

The dispute has been settled in Ganassi's favour, but Palou is expected to move to McLaren in IndyCar in 2024.

The row echoed that involving McLaren in F1, when they won a dispute with Alpine over the future of Australian Oscar Piastri.

The argument went to F1's contract recognition board, which ruled only McLaren had a valid contract. The 21-year-old is joining McLaren next year as Norris' team-mate, after the team paid off Ricciardo's contract to terminate it a year early at the end of this season.

Palou said: "I'm so excited to be making my F1 weekend debut. It's great to be driving in the United States in front of fans that may have seen me race in IndyCar.

"Having driven the 2021 McLaren MCL35M in a few tests now, I can't wait to put the MCL36 through its paces."

O'Ward said: "I can't wait to get out on track in Abu Dhabi. I've developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year's car with the team, so it will be a great experience to drive the MCL36."