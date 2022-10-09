Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals second world title amid confusion after Suzuka win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments339

Max Verstappen
Verstappen has now won 12 races this season

Max Verstappen cliched a second title in extraordinary circumstances after dominating a Japanese Grand Prix truncated by heavy rain.

Verstappen headed Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who crossed the line second, was penalised for cutting the track and gaining an advantage on the last lap.

There was confusion after the race as to whether Verstappen had done enough to tie up the championship, because it was not immediately clear whether full points would be awarded for a race that ran just over half distance.

But governing body the FIA said that reduced points only applied if a suspended race could not be resumed.

Even Verstappen asked: "Are you sure?" when he was told he was champion, reflecting the historical precedent that reduced points are awarded in such circumstances.

But it seems that this protocol was inadvertently left out of the rules when they were rewritten over last winter following the controversial Belgian Grand Prix, when a result was declared despite no racing taking place.

There can, however, be no question marks about the validity of Verstappen's championship, after he secured his 12th victory of the season in the same manner as he has taken control of the championship, by being a class apart from everyone else in his Red Bull car.

The race was marred by a controversy over officials deploying a recovery vehicle on to the track while cars were still running after a crash on the first lap.

Drivers and team bosses united to call the decision from race control "unacceptable", eight years after Jules Bianchi lost his life after crashing into a tractor on track

The race was stopped shortly afterwards, leading to a two-hour delay while officials waited for the persistent rain to ease sufficiently for racing to resume.

When it finally did, Verstappen and Leclerc initially pulled away from the rest of the pack, but as the laps ticked by Ferrari's tyre problems reared their head.

Leclerc dropped back from Verstappen and Perez began to reel in the Ferrari. Leclerc held him off for several laps and looked to have done enough, only to lock up at the final chicane on the last lap and cut the corner.

Leclerc held Perez off to the line, but was deemed to have gained an advantage by going off track and was demoted back behind.

Behind them, Alpine's Esteban Ocon held off Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes for the entire race, with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel doing the same to Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

Alonso made a stop for fresh tyres with just 15 minutes of race time remaining and dropped to ninth, reclaiming sufficient ground to finish the race right on Vettel's tail, but unable to pass.

Mercedes' George Russell climbed up to eighth from 13th, after being delayed by being stacked behind Hamilton in the pits when the field changed from wet to intermediate tyres, and the final points when to Williams' Nicholas Latifi and McLaren's Lando Norris.

More to follow.

343 comments

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 09:39

    Regardless of another cloud hanging over RB and the budge cap, well and my bias for Mercedes one cannot deny MV is one of the best drivers since Schumacher, his talent in all conditions is evident. Yes I was livid with what went down last year nevertheless, this year was fully deserved, RB did a better job all round with the new regulations and certainly on strategy. Well done Max!!

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 09:44

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yes we are so lucky to see a talent comparable to Michael Schumacher !

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:41

    I think the Japanese fans are easily the among the most good-natured in the world. Always happy. Always smiling. Always cheering. No booing. If everyone behaved like them then this would be a far more pleasant sport to follow.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 09:44

      Joe replied:
      Agree, unfortunately most on this HYS don't seem to know how to follow their example

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 09:39

    Comical at the end.

    Lots of potential controversies but Verstappen was in a league of his own this year.

    Too many mistakes from Charles and Ferrari.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 09:46

      JM replied:
      The only race Max made mistakes in was Singapore. Other than that he has been relentlessly consistent.

  • Comment posted by Thoughts and Facts, today at 09:42

    Not taking anything away from Max, but... What a joke FIA is. Makes the final of this championship a real anti climax..

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:50

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      if we knew the rules better then it would be fine

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 09:43

    Gasly.....double waved yellows. Means slow down, be prepared to stop. Marshalls on track.

    Red flag. Means the race is stopped.

    That 'vehicle' on track could just as easily have been an ambulance or fire engine trying to save a fellow drivers life.

    No need for the fia to bring in more rules. Drivers should just obey the ones already there.

    And didnt sky make a meal of the whole scenario?

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 09:45

      Tacush replied:
      Totally agree, Di Resta was trying to make that point but shouted down by Lazenby.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 09:42

    Can someone organsise a whip round so we can buy Benson a calculator?

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 09:52

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      I know absolutely dire coverage

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 09:43

    Andrew Benson should be sacked, what shoddy coverage. They genuinely thought that F1 had counted the points wrong. Pathetic, Benson gets £70,000 to make these mistakes.

    • Reply posted by Rube2k, today at 09:47

      Rube2k replied:
      Everybody makes mistakes - regardless of income, wealth or any other factors. Let this set you free for your next big rise.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 09:40

    Congratulations to Max on a well deserved second world title. Max drove this race in the exact same manner he ‘drove’ the entire season, lead from the start and pull away from the rest.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 09:45

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Well done MV!
      Hamilton fans, sorry for your loss.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 09:40

    No doubt whatsoever as to who won the world title this year. It was crystal clear. Well done MV!

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 09:49

      JM replied:
      Hamilton was 29 when he became a 2 time world champion. Max has just turned 25......

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 09:43

    Sky sports can you show the overtakes? Alonso overtook 4 cars at the end and we didn’t see any of them?

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:46

      LifeGirl replied:
      Sky has always been about the number 1-2 cars on the track as long as i've been watching it. Everyone else is just an obstacle.

  • Comment posted by Fermis Paradox, today at 09:42

    The FIA have shown yet again how incompetent they are with all the confusion over whether full points were to be awarded. Another year..another controversy at the moment a WDC is decided.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:44

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      not the FIA’s fault it was sky and everyone else being confused

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 09:44

    Is it really that hard for the FIA to write rules that aren't ambiguous in some way? Yes Max was going to win the title anyway but, once again, it actually happens due to a grey area in the rules. Shame for MV. Could have won it easily next race with no room for questions.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 09:42

    Benson, you have a knack for under presenting a moment

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 09:48

      JM replied:
      Well he was insisting in the live test that Verstappen wasn't champion. Without knowledge of the updated rules...

  • Comment posted by Zeus Smith, today at 09:43

    The confusion here is caused by most of the commentators and BBC experts not actually knowing the sporting regulations, which are clear on the scoring system.

    • Reply posted by BRYAN, today at 09:48

      BRYAN replied:
      You should listen to the R5 commentary. 'It's elementary maths, he's not won' 5min later, 'he's won clearly'.

  • Comment posted by balloon_knot, today at 09:41

    Chaos and confusion - F1 normal service resumed

  • Comment posted by PHowardUK, today at 09:42

    Well done Max - best driver of the Season by far.

    Shame Charles made the mistake - but even without the mistake, fair to say, it was all over.

    Great drive for Seb and Alonso too!

    • Reply posted by cheese, today at 09:46

      cheese replied:
      Would have loved to watch the Seb - Alonso battle, but the TV direction was a god-awful as always

  • Comment posted by Yossarian, today at 09:42

    "But it seems that this was inadvertently left out of the rules when they were rewritten over the winter."

    So why not let them declare him Champion next weekend then and avoid all this idiotic confusion? Congratulations to Max but this is just yet another reason to break away from the FIA.

    • Reply posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 09:48

      xxxxxxxcc replied:
      Marie must have written the rules.
      Sack the plank .....

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 09:42

    Well done Max!
    Yes, the stewards made the right decision in regards to 2nd and 3rd positions.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 09:54

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      A beautiful year all round for Max V. A true champion of this sport.

  • Comment posted by Trans rights are human rights, today at 09:41

    Congratulations to Max. Another s**tshow by the FIA.

    • Reply posted by Zeus Smith, today at 09:45

      Zeus Smith replied:
      Not such by the FIA this time, Charles was clearly a penalty and they decided that very quickly, and the confusion on the points shouldn’t have been any confusion - the sporting regs are really clear if you read them. It’s a shame all the commentators and experts haven’t so they wittered on for 20 odd laps about 3 columns etc. incorrectly and created the confusion.

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 09:40

    Bizarre end to the championship.

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 09:45

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      A recurring theme.

