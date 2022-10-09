Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: Drivers and teams express anger over recovery vehicle incident at Suzuka

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly collided with an advertising hoarding and also passed a recovery truck at speed in a chaotic opening to the race

Formula 1 drivers and team principals condemned race officials for putting a recovery vehicle on track in wet conditions at the Japanese Grand Prix.

All called the decision "unacceptable", in the context of the death of Jules Bianchi following an incident in the same race eight years ago.

Bianchi suffered fatal head injuries when he hit a tractor on the circuit.

"Wtf. How's this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago," McLaren driver Lando Norris said.

"We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable."

Alex Wurz, the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said: "We need to discuss a tractor on track... We can keep it short: this must not happen, guys."

The race had been suspended and the cars were running behind the safety car before the recovery vehicle was released on to the track to recover Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, which had crashed after the hairpin.

But the drivers felt that because the track was so slippery, the lorry should not have been out.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly was still driving at high speed to catch up with the back of the pack after a pit stop at the end of the first lap to repair damage caused by the Frenchman hitting an advertising hoarding dislodged by Sainz's car.

Gasly is under investigation for speeding under red flag conditions - officials said he was going more than 250km/h when completing a lap after the race had been stopped.

However, the red flag was shown only a second or two before Gasly passed the lorry.

The FIA has not responded to questions as to whether the deployment of the recovery vehicle will be investigated.

Gasly said over the team radio: "What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it. This is unacceptable. Remember what has happened. Can't believe this."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "It is totally unacceptable. We lost Jules Bianchi here and that should never, ever happen, so there needs to be a full investigation as to why there was a recovery vehicle on the circuit.

"Checo [Sergio Perez] reported it to us and in those horrendous conditions where visibility was zero, extremely dangerous."

Perez said on social media: "How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track? We lost Jules because of that mistake. What happened today is totally unacceptable! I hope this is the last time ever I see a crane on track!"

And Bianchi's father Philippe wrote on Instagram: "No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules' memory. Incredible."

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 11:31

    gasly fault for driving too fast

  • Comment posted by Desert Order, today at 11:27

    There are absolutely no circumstances in which a tractor should be on track in wet conditions before a safety car or VSC is deployed. But this circus had a race in a war zone, so it is clear they don't give a t.oss about spectator safety.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:30

      twinprime replied:
      You need to rewatch or read what actually happened.

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 11:27

    For the last two years the FIA and F1 has been a total joke. From Hamilton’s final lap loss to the ridiculous new car designs. One team got lucky with their extra design elements and the rest of the field are bouncing around like dolphins.

    The FIA have made this sport more dangerous through their ineptitude and all to make it more exciting for their American owners.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:29

      twinprime replied:
      Stop with the American owners nonsense. I no way are they responsible for this kind of silliness. Was Bernie at fault for Bianchi's death?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 11:26

    Gasly said in interview he was driving to his lap delta. I would have thought under a safety car you drove at safety car pace. Comments were made he was trying to catch up with the train.
    In the case of Jules, he slid across the gravel trap and into the vehicle. The vehicle was not on the track per sec.
    The crash in the Carrera Cup race WAS frightening - see ITV4 now.

  • Comment posted by AgentSmith, today at 11:17

    F1 doesn't hold a candle to the BTCC touring cars and its support package. Action, overtaking, excitement and no one dominant driver.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:29

      twinprime replied:
      And utter drivel to watch. There is a reason there are no crowds and little TV viewership.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 11:17

    Average driver, average actions.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 11:22

      Lewis_King replied:
      I agree. Lewis should retire and probably should have done this a year ago.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 11:13

    Finally won a title.

  • Comment posted by Marc H, today at 11:13

    I've not watched the recording yet, but the article is confusing - was it a tractor (as in farm) or lorry (as in truck) ...both are mentioned.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 11:25

      thenestofvipers replied:
      It was a telehandler style wheeled jcb thing

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:09

    What a complete farce with just over 40 minutes of racing. Safety cars deployed make it a procession and then reckless clowns have a crane on the track. Only by the grace of God we did not have carnage and another race tragedy. F1 firmly in the toilet with rules that don't work and spoil the race.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 11:09

    Drivers clearly very angry about the disregard for safety. Might they decide to protest at the next race - maybe collectively they all go on strike? Or just drive slowly in a procession for 2 hours? For change to happen something visible that affects the product and affects sponsors needs to be done.

  • Comment posted by Not important , today at 11:08

    The tractor out performed the Ferraris

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 11:07

    bit of a cock up really which should not have happened - but not as bad as the emotional drivers made out. Let's just hope it doesn't happen again.

  • Comment posted by Martyn, today at 11:06

    Does the F in FIA stand for "farce"?

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 11:14

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      Fraud in fact.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 11:06

    Yet another title decider loused up by controversy by the FIA !

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 11:05

    It's nice being a non F1 fan.

    That way I can laugh, rather than cry, whenever another farce occurs.

    Bring on the world cup. It's coming home!!!

    • Reply posted by Derek N Clive, today at 11:11

      Derek N Clive replied:
      Glad you can laugh in the face of other peoiple in danger.

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 11:03

    im giveing up on motor racing forumla one theres too many arguments the govering body has lost the plot we hyavent had a decent race in years

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:00

    Are we ever going to have a Grand Prix without controversy? Everyone else is beginning to sound like winger Horner

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 11:29

      Liofa73 replied:
      He’s the one who has destroyed the sport. He was constantly on the phone to the stewards for years and last year he bullied his opinion into getting his driver a world championship.

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 10:54

    If they were going to red flag then there was no need for the safety car laps anyway, once again decisions seem to take too long to make

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 10:52

    No doubt the FIA will dodge the issue and scapegoat Gasly, when it sounds like he was following the time they gave him to follow. The tractor being on the track before the red flag was shown, before the field had formed up behind the safety car, in the wet, so soon after Jules, is unforgiveable. After 30 years of watching F1, I might call it a day after this. Its dumb luck that nobody was killed.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:58

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Gasly ignoring what double waved yellows means.....marshalls on track be prepared to stop. Plus going to fast to be able to stop safely.....and it's the fia's fault? Really? Are you more worried about a vehicle on track than marshalls....because gasly apparently is?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:48

    Remember it was bianchi's team that told him to speed up in the wet under double waved yellows to race back to the pits...so i take what the teams say about all this with a pinch of salt

