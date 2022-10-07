Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in wet practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments64

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen will become F1 world champion for the second time if he wins Sunday's race and takes the point for fastest lap

George Russell headed Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two on a wet Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Russell was 0.235 seconds quicker than Hamilton, with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez third and fourth, 0.8secs off the pace.

Kevin Magnussen's Haas was fifth, from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

The wet conditions meant the day lacked any lessons with regard to the competitive picture of the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected over the weekend.

It was the first time F1 cars have been in Japan since 2019, after the race was left off the calendar for the last two years because of the pandemic.

The Mercedes drivers took a new set of intermediate tyres to set their times, while Verstappen and Perez did not.

And Charles Leclerc, the fastest man over one lap on balance this season, was down in 11th place after a troubled session complaining of problems with his left front wheel.

Verstappen will clinch his second world title at Suzuka on Sunday if he wins the race with fastest lap, regardless of the results of Leclerc and Perez, the only two other drivers still in with a mathematical chance of the championship.

He can still do so in other circumstances, but then it would depend on the results of Leclerc and Perez, who are 104 and 106 points behind him with a maximum of 138 still available.

There were no major incidents in the second session, after the first ended with Mick Schumacher's Haas in the wall after the German lost control after the chequered flag on his return to the pits following a practice start.

Schumacher was unable to take part in the second session after Haas decided to change his chassis as a precaution following the incident.

The first session was also wet, and Alonso set the pace from the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc.

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by Brad, today at 09:16

    Our lives are run by rules, if we are found to have broken the rules, we are dealt with by the courts, and punished accordingly.

    FIA need to understand rules are rules, and their rules are made by them, therefore there should already be in place the appropriate penalties for any breach of a rule. That way there’s no arguments.

  • Comment posted by Malc, today at 09:13

    My suspicion with the overspend issue is that if they can delay it long enough they until mv has won title and has a big gap they will fine and dock just enough points to not matter sport is rife with dodgey deals like that

    Reply posted by You, today at 09:17

      You replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ron Manager, today at 09:10

    Verstappen might get his first legitimate world championship in Japan, The one he won in 2021 is not legitimate and millions of F1 fans don't recognise him as WC 2021........

    Reply posted by You, today at 09:12

      You replied:
      This one may not be legitimate too if the FIA find RedBull seriously overpent. An overspend at a team will give it's car an advantage at every single qualifier and in every race.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 09:10

    Please please take MV's world title off of him, as a Hammy fan I have not been able to eat, sleep or function for the last 10 months :-( it is simply not fair, as fans we have moaned and moaned and we clearly won't ever let it drop. Also unfair that the Merc has clearly been made slow on purpose as we all know Hammy is fastest! We want answers, if we don't get them, we will keep moaning.

    Reply posted by You, today at 09:13

      You replied:
      Lance Maxstrong will deserve his title taken away if it's found RedBull cheated last seasons financial regulations.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 09:03

    Since these owner have come in it seeks 1 farce after another
    The last race last year ruined a fantastic battle between 2 great drivers
    Now we hear there maybe may have been over spend which they keep putting off.

    F1 needs to sort it out they lost so many fans chasing sky money and will loose many more if this carries on

    Reply posted by You, today at 09:07

      You replied:
      American corporate owners don't care about controversy. The bottom line is all that matters to them.

  • Comment posted by robi holst, today at 09:02

    Didn't McLaren have a car out as well, coverage would be better by the BBC if the overall picture was described?

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 08:59

    Brmmmmm brmmmmmm car race road overtake wheel flag win cup crowd winner

    • Reply posted by matt king, today at 09:04

      matt king replied:
      I think there's an inset day 😁

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 08:58

    It’s so obvious that the FIA have found red bull to be over the cost cap, this extension is purely for Horner and the FIA to work out the best PR route out , red bull will almost certainly get away with it

    It’s embarrassing, if you say you are going to publish the results on the 5th of October then publish the results on the 5th of October

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 09:03

      bagseye replied:
      Yea, sure thing. Cuckoo.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 08:57

    Hate to say it but Sunday will be a Verstappen walkover…

    • Reply posted by gasman1003, today at 09:02

      gasman1003 replied:
      Much better that than a win for Mercedes.

  • Comment posted by BILR, today at 08:57

    Clearly the FIA postponed it's cap report so Max could get the title dusted in Japan and then have 2 weeks to deal with the fallout after. Much harder to change title results once they are finished.

    Here's betting it ends up being secret punishment that only has some effect next year in performance.

    If we end up seeing a WC crowned 2 years in a row under dubious circumstances will be a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 09:00

      Matthew replied:
      It’s embarrassing, Horner will walk away with his normal smug grin and resume his position of over entitlement

  • Comment posted by They Died In Hell, today at 08:53

    FP2 was interesting but I’ll wait for tomorrow as the weather forecast is for a drier day - but Mercedes certainly have improved - it’s still MV’s title

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 09:15

      muddy wolf replied:
      And we all know why. Obviously a deal being done behind closed doors to make sure just enough penalties are applied to this year and last to ensure RB keep the titles.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 08:53

    Red Bull in cost-saving mode already then

  • Comment posted by Alt_Acc_Main_is_muted_from_hys_lmao, today at 08:53

    Nice one, Merc.
    Now let's see Lewis and George get great results xx

  • Comment posted by Nin33, today at 08:53

    Are they going to let Max win title before fining constructors for overspend? Think those who have overspent, Merc, RB, Aston Martin or whoever, should have the percentage of overspend taken off the constructors AND drivers points as they have had an unfair advantage this season, and that would hit them where it really hurts.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 08:51

    After the debacle of last year, I'm waiting to see if the FIA do anything with any breach of price caps. If Red Bull or others are in breach of financial caps, I wonder if the FIA have developed the cojones to actually act. Probably not!

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 08:58

      Mad World replied:
      I wonder if the 'delay' in publishing the report is due to the negotiations happening in the shadows as they decide how to punish the offenders without causing lasting damage to their brand?

  • Comment posted by Sam Brook, today at 08:48

    Good to be back in Japan, I hope Mercedes have learnt a lot & can move forward next season...but all credit to Red Bull's Perez for the last race win...and Verstappen for this years Championship - when it happens

    I do find the 'did they, didn't they' break the rules farrago frustrating...FIA/F1 said they were cleaning up their act after the way Mercedes were screwed last yr - publish & be damned

    • Reply posted by Us, today at 08:51

      Us replied:
      If the report is very damning, then we’ll be heading to the courts again.

  • Comment posted by JM_Boss, today at 08:48

    Leading in practices is one thing, winning the race is another.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 08:44

    Mercedes have been incrementally getting better, it's not an entire surprise, good for British fans too.

    • Reply posted by gasman1003, today at 09:03

      gasman1003 replied:
      Mercedes, that well known British company......

  • Comment posted by DumfriesDik, today at 08:44

    Who is sandbagging? P3 and Quali might be interesting.

  • Comment posted by Bernie_Ecklescake, today at 08:44

    "Ok,,,so this week we're gonna use the wet weather ploy to make it look entertaining,,,yeh yeh,,,they'll fall for it,,specially if we let Lewi win!"

