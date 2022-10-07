Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in wet practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen will become F1 world champion for the second time if he wins Sunday's race and takes the point for fastest lap

George Russell headed Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two on a wet Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Russell was 0.235 seconds quicker than Hamilton, with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez third and fourth, 0.8secs off the pace.

Kevin Magnussen's Haas was fifth, from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

The wet conditions meant the day lacked any lessons with regard to the competitive picture of the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected over the weekend.

It was the first time F1 cars have been in Japan since 2019, after the race was left off the calendar for the last two years because of the pandemic.

The Mercedes drivers took a new set of intermediate tyres to set their times, while Verstappen and Perez did not.

And Charles Leclerc, the fastest man over one lap on balance this season, was down in 11th place after a troubled session complaining of problems with his left front wheel.

Verstappen will clinch his second world title at Suzuka on Sunday if he wins the race with fastest lap, regardless of the results of Leclerc and Perez, the only two other drivers still in with a mathematical chance of the championship.

He can still do so in other circumstances, but then it would depend on the results of Leclerc and Perez, who are 104 and 106 points behind him with a maximum of 138 still available.

There were no major incidents in the second session, after the first ended with Mick Schumacher's Haas in the wall after the German lost control after the chequered flag on his return to the pits following a practice start.

Schumacher was unable to take part in the second session after Haas decided to change his chassis as a precaution following the incident.

The first session was also wet, and Alonso set the pace from the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 08:51

    After the debacle of last year, I'm waiting to see if the FIA do anything with any breach of price caps. If Red Bull or others are in breach of financial caps, I wonder if the FIA have developed the cojones to actually act. Probably not!

  • Comment posted by Sam Brook, today at 08:48

    Good to be back in Japan, I hope Mercedes have learnt a lot & can move forward next season...but all credit to Red Bull's Perez for the last race win...and Verstappen for this years Championship - when it happens

    I do find the 'did they, didn't they' break the rules farrago frustrating...FIA/F1 said they were cleaning up their act after the way Mercedes were screwed last yr - publish & be damned

    • Reply posted by Us, today at 08:51

      Us replied:
      If the report is very damning, then we’ll be heading to the courts again.

  • Comment posted by JM_Boss, today at 08:48

    Leading in practices is one thing, winning the race is another.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 08:44

    Mercedes have been incrementally getting better, it's not an entire surprise, good for British fans too.

  • Comment posted by DumfriesDik, today at 08:44

    Who is sandbagging? P3 and Quali might be interesting.

  • Comment posted by Bernie_Ecklescake, today at 08:44

    "Ok,,,so this week we're gonna use the wet weather ploy to make it look entertaining,,,yeh yeh,,,they'll fall for it,,specially if we let Lewi win!"

  • Comment posted by David, today at 08:42

    And I bet Hamilton was still complaining

    • Reply posted by They Died In Hell, today at 08:49

      They Died In Hell replied:
      If you listened it was max doing a lot of foul mouthed complaining again - Lewis living rent free in your head

