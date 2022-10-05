The most recent delay is the fourth time the FIA has given teams a publication date only to push it back

Lewis Hamilton says it is "imperative" that suitable punishments are meted out for any team found to have broken Formula 1's budget cap.

The FIA will reveal on Monday which teams exceeded it last season, after delaying the publication.

Hamilton said: "I like to think that if it's being delayed, it's because it's being taken very seriously.

"It would be bad for the sport if action wasn't taken if there was a breach."

Hamilton's Mercedes team and Ferrari both said at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix that it was an open secret that two teams broke the cost cap last season.

And it is widely expected within the sport that Red Bull and Aston Martin will be found not to have been in compliance in 2021 when the results are published.

Senior sources have told BBC Sport that if any team is found to have been in breach last year, the offence is likely to be minor.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted that he is "absolutely confident" in Red Bull's submission to the FIA, adding: "We believe we are comfortably within the cap."

Hamilton, who was engaged in a close battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the championship last year, said he had "trust" in FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to "do what is right for the sport".

The seven-time champion said: "It is imperative, for transparency, [that punishments are handed out].

"We need to continue to have transparency for the fans and the integrity of the sport. I know there are a lot of conversations in the background. No one truly knows. There are different numbers and things being said here and there."

He said that if a team is found to be in breach "it would put in question our values and transparency [as a sport]".

He added: "As a driver you are always asking for updates. In Silverstone, we got our last update and that was [worth] almost 0.3secs. And I am pretty certain it cost less than a million. Maybe in time [working hours] it cost more.

"I remember after that needing more updates but seeing trucks of updates continuing to arrive on the other car [Red Bull], and I was thinking it is going to be difficult to beat them in the championship if they keep bringing updates.

"It is so integral to the development race. If we had had another half a million to spend, we would have been in a different position at some of the following races, if we had bought another floor, which we could easily have done.

"But that's not the name of the game and I'm grateful our team is very strict and abides by it. It needs to be taken seriously."

A new contract will come

Hamilton's Mercedes contract runs out at the end of the 2023 season and on Thursday ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix he gave the strongest indication yet that he will sign a new deal to stay in F1 beyond then.

"I know what I want to do," Hamilton said. "I plan on staying longer. It is not set in stone how long. I plan to be with Mercedes the rest of my life. It's more figuring out what we're going to do, what are the timelines, even beyond racing.

"I want to be building with Mercedes. It's not just a car manufacturer. It has such a powerful platform. It has places it can really have a positive impact - on the environment, there are loads of things we can do together.

"I want to be part of that process beyond winning championships - but for now we want to win championships so that's the immediate focus."

Verstappen, who beat Hamilton last year in a controversial finale in which the race director failed to follow the rules correctly in a late safety-car period, is poised to win his second title this season and could do so as early as Sunday.

But Hamilton said the possibility of the Dutchman starting a period of domination, and trying to prevent that happening, was not his motivating factor.

He said championing diversity in motorsport was one of the key reasons for wanting to race on.

"It's more just where I am in life," he said. "I have great things happening outside the sport. I am building things outside.

"I have my foundation that I have just started and it's going to take a lot of work. I can't retire now because I am only just embarking on helping shift and creating a more open and inclusive environment in the sport and I've got to stay to help that continue.

"Also, I am feeling healthier than I have ever been, in terms of what I eat and how I prepare myself and I love racing.

"I have been doing it since I was five years old and that's not going to go away and if I am still fit and able to be focused, why would I stop?"