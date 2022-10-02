Close menu

Singapore Grand Prix: In pictures

Formula 1, Red Bull, Max Verstappen
But Verstappen and Red Bull's fuel issue has had the most attention that day...
singapore
Hamilton performed well in the wet for Mercedes during Saturday qualifying, but was then summoned to stewards for not removing his nose stud
Singapore
Once the race was under way both Alpines were part of a high number of retirements
Singapore
...as did Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who still found time to entertain Westlife, despite the story in which he denied his team have breached the sport's budget cap
Jamie Chadwick driving in Singapore
Britain's Jamie Chadwick missed out on a third W Series title win following a crash before the main event
F1 drivers celebrate Fernando Alonso's 350th race start
Before the Singapore Grand Prix, all 20 drivers squeeze in for a picture together to celebrate Fernando Alonso's 350th race start
Mercedes safety car out during the rain in the Singapore grand prix
Then the heavens opened, delaying the race start by more than an hour
Track marshals clear water
Track marshals cleared water
Singapore
Perez controlled the race despite a number of safety cars
Singapore
Hamilton survived after hitting the barrier head-on

