Singapore Grand Prix: In pictures

But Verstappen and Red Bull's fuel issue has had the most attention that day...Hamilton performed well in the wet for Mercedes during Saturday qualifying, but was then summoned to stewards for not removing his nose studOnce the race was under way both Alpines were part of a high number of retirements...as did Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who still found time to entertain Westlife, despite the story in which he denied his team have breached the sport's budget capBritain's Jamie Chadwick missed out on a third W Series title win following a crash before the main eventBefore the Singapore Grand Prix, all 20 drivers squeeze in for a picture together to celebrate Fernando Alonso's 350th race startThen the heavens opened, delaying the race start by more than an hourTrack marshals cleared waterPerez controlled the race despite a number of safety carsHamilton survived after hitting the barrier head-on