Singapore Grand Prix: Sergio Perez wins eventful wet-dry race

By Andrew Benson Chief F1 writer in Singapore

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments181

Perez
Perez took his fourth career win

Red Bull's Sergio Perez held off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win an incident-packed Singapore Grand Prix run in treacherous wet-dry conditions.

Title leader Max Verstappen finished seventh after a frustrating race that included a major error from the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen can win the title in Japan next Sunday, but would need the results of Perez and Leclerc to go his way.

However, Perez is under investigation for a safety car infringement.

Race stewards are due to rule on any penalty after the race. If given a time penalty, he could forfeit the win.

Lewis Hamilton also had a difficult evening under the lights of Marina Bay and finished only ninth after two errors.

The seven-time champion had been stuck behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who took the final place on the podium, after losing a place to the Spaniard at the start. He made a mistake as he sought to get close enough to pass, running wide at Turn Seven and damaging his front wing.

A second error, running wide at Turn 14, allowed Verstappen passed him for seventh.

Verstappen's error was similar. He was trying to pass McLaren's Lando Norris after a restart from one of five safety car periods, two real and three virtual, but locked up and slid straight on, also at Turn Seven.

Verstappen would need to gain eight points on Leclerc - the difference between a win with fastest lap and second place - and nine on Perez to clinch the title at Suzuka on Sunday.

F1 drivers celebrate Fernando Alonso's 350th race start
Before the race all 20 drivers squeezed in for a picture together to celebrate Fernando Alonso's 350th race start

How did the race unfold?

It was a slow-burn race at the front, despite the number of incidents, after a torrential downpour about an hour before the scheduled start led to a delay of about the same time and a start on a wet track.

The drivers found that the track was very slow to dry and it was not until after half distance that it was suitable for slick tyres.

This coincided with the final safety-car period, and all the drivers came in for slick, dry-weather tyres, signalling the moment for the race to come alive.

Perez and Leclerc drove away into the distance from the start as Sainz struggled in the wet conditions, with Hamilton close behind him, and Verstappen behind.

Verstappen was able to quickly regain the four positions he lost with a slow start but then became stuck in seventh place behind Fernando Alonso's Alpine, until its retirement from an engine failure on lap 22, and then Norris.

Perez had begun to edge away from Leclerc as the intermediate tyres wore down, but Leclerc was clearly quicker immediately after the final restart and started to pile on the pressure.

The Ferrari got close a couple of times on the straight down to Turn Seven but was not quite able to make a passing attempt on a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

But the fight ended on lap 48, with 20 minutes remaining in a race limited to the two-hour maximum, when Leclerc made a mistake at Turn 16, running wide, and losing about a second to the Red Bull.

He was told to stay within five seconds because they felt the Mexican may get a penalty for a safety-car infringement - he did not stay within 10 car lengths of the safety car at the second restart after being warned about the same offence at the first one.

He managed to build the gap, finishing 7.6secs behind, but the stewards will rule on the offence later.

Sainz drove a steady if anonymous race to finish third, a long way off the pace of the leaders. And Norris was strong in the McLaren, after passing Alonso at the start, to take fourth, benefiting from the errors made by Hamilton and Verstappen.

It was a good day for McLaren in their fight with Alpine for fourth place in the constructors' championship with both Alpines retiring with engine failures as Norris' team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth.

The Australian, likely to be out of a drive at the end of the season after being dropped by McLaren, was running out of the points until the final safety car period, in which McLaren delayed his stop and he leapt up the field as a result.

The first safety car incident was caused when Zhou Guanyu crashed his Alfa Romeo on lap eight.

Alonso's engine failure caused the second, a virtual safety car, followed by another VSC four laps later when Alex Albon crashed and left his Williams front wing in a barrier, and a third two laps after that when the engine in Esteban Ocon's Alpine blew up in a cloud of smoke.

The final safety car was caused by Yuki Tsunoda crashing his Alpha Tauri.

Comments

Join the conversation

181 comments

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 16:58

    All credit to Perez. He drove out of his skin today.

    • Reply posted by GeorgeW, today at 17:26

      GeorgeW replied:
      A boring race, at a boring circuit, from an increasingly boring formula.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:02

    Hard to believe the commentators on Sky saying this is an "iconic" circuit. The only "iconic" street circuit is Monaco, and that's debatable. The race was pretty average although Checo did very well holding off Charles.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:12

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen tho is without a doubt an iconic driver. for all the right reasons. he was perfect today

  • Comment posted by Maxilos, today at 17:06

    the number of people making repeat comments about Lewis and Merc must really have issues, as someone who supports Max its become laughable and quite obvious some "fans" really are pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 17:09

      Joe replied:
      I like every driver equally but respect that people have favourite teams/drivers however I don't think some of them are real fans. Personally I feel sorry for both Verstappen and Hamilton who don't deserve that sort of abuse from people like that

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:56

    Hamilton always seemed to have the 'wrong' tyres on??

    ...or so he kept saying anyway.

    • Reply posted by Realist, today at 17:00

      Realist replied:
      I think the softs would have been better but you never know in races like that

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 17:13

    Was hoping for an eventful race. Had the odd moment but didn’t live up to the potential. Great drive by Checo.

    F1 needs much slicker governance and decision making. Waiting for stewards decisions and breaches relating to prior seasons that could affect the outcome of results is not good for any sport.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:05

    Well done Perez on the win. He drove a stormer of a race. I hope he is not penalised for the so-called SC infringement as that would be an injustice. Verstappen had a horrible day at the office but is 6 points closer to the title. Hamilton never stopped moaning about having the wrong tyres....again he blames everyone else for his woes.

    • Reply posted by Zac, today at 17:25

      Zac replied:
      It would appear that Hamilton wanted to have different tyres to the ones he was given. One might think that after all his years of experience, after becoming the most successful driver in the history of the sport, his team might listen to him occasionally. It is not the first time he has mentioned being overruled and usually, he appears to be right.

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 17:00

    Anyone can make a mistake in a rain race but pretty average today from the two who usually excel in wet conditions (Max and Lewis).

  • Comment posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 16:57

    Apart from Verstappen did anyone else actually overtake?

    • Reply posted by MarkS, today at 17:03

      MarkS replied:
      Perez did

  • Comment posted by PHowardUK, today at 17:00

    Excellent rate for Perez - fingers crossed he will remain the winner...

    Good race of McLaren - and at times, Lando was nearly a match for Sainz - fingers crossed they get closer to the front for the last few races!

    Good to see Max and Lewis both make mistakes.... perhaps there is room for more than just 2 drivers to get a mention?

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 17:04

      Joe replied:
      Yeah I thought that too, obviously two excellent drivers but it does prove they're both human beings after all

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:15

    I like both Verstappen and Hamilton and think they're both brilliant drivers. The fake F1 fans will hate this as you have to like one but not the other however they shouldn't really be following the sport since they aren't real fans

    • Reply posted by Realist, today at 17:26

      Realist replied:
      So right. Anyone that says either isn’t at least brilliant isn’t a real fan

  • Comment posted by JK378, today at 17:09

    What’s the point of extreme wets ?
    Hardly ever used as races often deemed too dangerous. The race started at least 30mins too late as was the DRS….

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:11

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 16:58

    When your car is average, you’re really just below average: but this guy can only win when starting in first place.

    Utter joke, again crying to his team, crashing into the wall, and almost taking out Sainz and Vettel.

    We really all know who was the crash liability in 2021, it’s you Lewis.

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 16:59

      anyonebutengland replied:
      Did u watch the race. What a clown

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 17:11

    Happy for Perez , but Russell really comes across as a spoilt brat. Sending it down Bottas, turning in on Schumacher without any acknowledgment and then dumb radio messages complaining about his defence. Just race man!

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 17:16

      Wibble replied:
      His team mate is an excellent teacher, with encouragement from his team principal.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 17:03

    Thought Lewis won because of his talent? Why is he losing all the time?

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 17:01

    Where was the ‘uncharacteristic error’ description of Lewis Hamilton? Are you finally admitting he often makes mistakes Benson?

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 17:01

    The best part of this race was LH getting fined for wearing his jewellery during the race. Will he never grow up? Will he never realise that it is for his own good not to have bits of tawdry little bits of stone and metal floating around inside his helmet?

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 16:58

    How did Hamiltons first win this year go?

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 17:01

      anyonebutengland replied:
      😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 16:59

    Well done RB. Love seeing mercs struggle. Moan moan moan

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:03

      Celts replied:
      Major opportunity for Hamilton to close the gap on Russel. But he bottled it twice.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 17:00

    When will everyone admit Hamilton wasn’t all he was made out to be? What a donkey performance today.

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 17:02

      anyonebutengland replied:
      Totally average. Total clown though

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 16:55

    Nice win by Oerez, and nice recovery by Max, especially passing both Ham and Seb in the final laps. Despite all the pre-race hype, Ham and Merc were complete non-factors again.

