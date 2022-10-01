Close menu

Singapore GP qualifying images

But Verstappen and Red Bull's fuel issue has had the most attention...
Oops... Leclerc enjoyed his pole even though it likely came from Red Bull's fuel oversight
Hamilton performed well in the wet for Mercedes, but also fell foul of the rules when he was summoned to stewards for not removing his nose stud
The unusual sight of rain for the Singapore GP affected practice and qualifying
Sparks could fly on and off the track on Sunday
...as has Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who still found time to entertain Westlife, despite the story in which he denied his team have breached the sport's budget cap

