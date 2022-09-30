Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Singapore Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was a surprise fastest in first practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who could clinch a second title this weekend, by 0.084 seconds.

Their times are not directly comparable as Hamilton's came later, when the track would have improved in grip.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, 0.402secs off the pace, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Hamilton's team-mate George Russell.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was sixth after a couple of near misses with the walls on the demanding Marina Bay Circuit, hosting its first race since 2019.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was the only driver to crash, bringing out the red flags for a five-minute pause to the session after clouting the wall at Turn Five.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were seventh and 10th as they tested an upgrade they hope will mark a significant improvement in performance.

Alonso had been second to Verstappen before a gearbox oil leak curtailed his running after his first run.

Both Alpine and McLaren have major upgrades on their cars as they continue their battle for fourth place in the constructors' championship.

Alpine's is a new floor; McLaren's a major series of changes around the side pods and floor design.

To win the title, Verstappen must first win the race and then hope other results go his way.