Alexander Albon has finished in the points in three of the 15 races he has had this season - coming ninth in Miami and 10th in Australia and Belgium

Williams driver Alex Albon will race in Singapore after missing the Italian Grand Prix because of appendicitis.

The 26-year-old Thai spent a night in intensive care earlier this month after suffering respiratory failure due to post-operative anaesthetic complications.

Reserve driver Nyck de Vries finished ninth on his debut in that race.

"My preparation has been a little different than normal but I'm feeling good," said Albon.

"I've done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

"I'm not underestimating how big a challenge this is going to be, but I'm looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

"It's a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I'm really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out."

Sunday's night race at Singapore is the 17th of 22 races in 2022 and Red Bull's Max Verstappen could clinch his second world championship in a row if he wins and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishes lower than eighth.

Albon is 19th in the drivers' championship with four points, with De Vries on two and team-mate Nicholas Latifi, who will leave Williams at the end of the season, yet to score a point.