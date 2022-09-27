Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Hamilton is sixth in the drivers' standings prior to the Singapore Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton says he does not "think it is the end of the world" if Mercedes do not win a race this season and that the team "will get back to the top".

The seven-time champion and team-mate George Russell have yet to win this season with six races remaining.

Hamilton is the only driver in history to have won a grand prix every year of his F1 career.

"I do not look at it as a dry spell. I feel this year has been a year of growth," said the 37-year-old.

Speaking in the build up to this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, he added: "It has been a good experience for all.

"There are six races [left] so there's six opportunities and we will try to get a win, but if we do not do well, I do not think it is the end of the world."

Hamilton was involved in a title challenge with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen last season but, after rule changes were introduced for 2022, he has struggled in what he described as "one of the toughest seasons" of his career.

However, Mercedes are still challenging Ferrari for second place in the constructors' championship.

"We just need to understand the car," added Hamilton.

"Our goal is a second placing. Hopefully, in the next six races, we will do well."