Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Albon is 19th in the drivers' championship

Williams driver Alex Albon says he hopes to race at the Singapore Grand Prix following the respiratory failure that left him in intensive care.

The 26-year-old had appendix surgery on Saturday during the Italian GP race weekend but suffered "post-operative anaesthetic complications" and was put on a ventilator in Italy.

Thai Albon is now back at his home in Monaco and "feels pretty good".

"The goal is to be ready for Singapore," said Albon.

The Singapore race weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit begins on 30 September.

Speaking in a video on Twitter, Albon thanked doctors for doing "an amazing job", adding: "I'm very grateful that they got me in good health".

Of his aim to be fit for the next race in Singapore, he said: "It's going to be tough, it's one of the toughest races that we go to. It won't be easy but let's aim high."

Albon was replaced by reserve driver Nyck de Vries for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, which was won by Max Verstappen.