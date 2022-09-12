Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Albon is 19th in the drivers' championship

Williams driver Alex Albon suffered respiratory failure and was treated in intensive care following appendix surgery at the weekend.

The 26-year-old had an operation on Saturday but suffered "post-operative anaesthetic complications" and was put on a ventilator.

Thai Albon came off the ventilator on Sunday morning and is now back on a general ward in Monza, Italy.

Williams say he should return home on Tuesday.

Albon was replaced by reserve driver Nyck de Vries for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, which was won by Max Verstappen.

A team statement read: "Further to Alex Albon's diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was admitted to hospital for treatment. He underwent successful surgery on Saturday lunchtime.

"Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

"He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning."

Williams said Albon's "full focus is on recovery and preparation" for the Singapore GP on 30 September.