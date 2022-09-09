Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Albon, left, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday alongside his Williams team

Williams driver Alex Albon will miss the Italian Grand Prix as a result of contracting appendicitis.

The British-Thai will be replaced by Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries.

A Williams statement said that Albon was feeling unwell on Saturday morning and sought treatment from doctors.

Team principal Jost Capito told BBC Sport that the problem had been caught in its early stages and there was no reason for concern for Albon's health.

Capito said he had spoken to Albon and he was "fine".

Williams will review the situation after this weekend's race but Capito said he expected Albon to be fit to return for the next race in Singapore in two weeks' time.

Albon posted on Twitter from hospital saying: "Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn't what I was expecting this weekend."