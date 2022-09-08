Lewis Hamilton collided with Fernando Alonso on the first lap of the Belgium Grand Prix two weeks ago

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix at the back because of a grid penalty for using too many engine parts.

The seven-time champion has been given his fourth power unit of the season - one more than is permitted.

Hamilton's brand new third engine was damaged when he crashed into Alpine's Fernando Alonso at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes say they are still working out a "recovery plan" for the engine.

"That's my doing," said Hamilton. "We're still hopeful we can use that again but I have to recover the best I can from the back."

The third engine needed repairs after Hamilton continued after his first-lap incident with Alonso with fluids leaking out of the car, before being ordered to stop on track half a lap later.

The penalty almost certainly takes Hamilton out of the fight for victory at Monza, which gives him one less race to play with to retain his record of being the only driver in F1 history to win a grand prix in every season of his career.

But Hamilton, who was in the running for a win in the Netherlands last weekend until a late safety car scuppered his chances, said that record had "zero importance" to him.

"I don't care about records," he said. "But I am focused on getting that win."

"I am grateful that each year since 2007 we have had an opportunity to win," he said. "I do believe we will have a chance this year. We still have seven races to go and it is definitely a big goal to get back to the front.

"I have no idea where our car is going to be great. It was a surprise when I got into the car last weekend."

Eighth title still a target

Hamilton has yet to win a race in the 2022 season but the seven-time world champion was closer than ever to taking the chequered flag at Zandvoort last weekend

Hamilton said he was determined to win an eighth world title, as well as to continue his work promoting diversity in motorsport, and dropped a hint he is likely to continue in F1 after his current Mercedes contract expires at the end of 2023.

"For me it's about winning another world championship," he said. "The feeling of winning it is so unique and special. But of course the idea that no driver in history has gone past seven, you want to try to accomplish that.

"But as you get older you appreciate the journey is what's important and the people you bring with you. With the work we're doing with Mission 44, there is a much bigger picture. But the eighth title remains a goal and I would be so proud to do it with this team.

"I feel healthier than I've ever felt - I focus a lot on that. I'm feeling fit, I love what I'm doing and I don't plan on stopping any time soon.

"My goal has always been to be with Mercedes. I love that we have the long partnership we have. I love that we are embarking on lots of positive things. I want to be a part of that. I will always be with Mercedes to the day I die and I feel I can race for quite a bit longer. So I will be potentially steering towards that."

Verstappen's march set to continue

Hamilton's penalty removes one potential front-runner from the fight for victory in a race that Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts as strong favourite.

The Dutchman has won the last four grands prix and is romping away with the championship, 109 points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had been his main rival until the Italian team's season began to fall apart with a series of reliability problems and strategic errors.

Ferrari are celebrating their 75th anniversary as a car company this weekend with a revised livery featuring flashes of yellow on the car's red paintwork, reflecting the historic colour of Modena.

But Leclerc said he was not hopeful of a strong result.

"I expect it to be a bit of a difficult weekend," he said. "We expect Red Bull to be stronger. The track doesn't suit our car. But we have had some good and bad surprises this season, so let's hope for a good one."

Leclerc's fears are rooted in the Red Bull's straight-line speed advantage.

He said: "We seem to be a bit quicker in the corners but on tracks like here it is not enough to gain back the advantage on the straights. I think that will be the case this weekend."

Verstappen, who has won 10 of the 15 races this year and is on course to smash the records for wins in a season held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel at 13, said: "The last few years, we have never been quick on the straights so when you come here, some tracks you can get away with it by trying to run a little lower downforce. But then here everyone runs low downforce and then you cannot hide that any more.

"But this year we have been the opposite, we have been really quick on the straight and I hope we can show that again this weekend."

There are expected to be more engine penalties for other drivers as the weekend progresses, and Haas have confirmed already that Mick Schumacher will have a five-place grid penalty for using too many gearboxes.