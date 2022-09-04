Close menu

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins home race to extend title lead

Max Verstappen wins Dutch GP
Verstappen could clinch his second world title as soon as the Singapore GP later this month

Max Verstappen's serene march to a second title continued with a comfortable victory in an eventful Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver had to pass Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes after a late safety-car period to take his 10th win in 15 races this year to extend his lead to 109 points.

Hamilton was left fuming after Mercedes failed to change his tyres during the caution period.

That left him vulnerable and allowed team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to pass him after the restart to take the other podium places.

Hamilton, who briefly had slim hopes of a victory with about 20 laps to go, saw them evaporate in a situation remarkably similar to the way in which he lost his eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last year.

He managed to hang on to fourth ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso's Alpine and Lando Norris' McLaren. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished fifth on the road but was demoted to eighth after a five-second penalty for an unsafe pit stop release.

Verstappen in control

Max Verstappen
Verstappen has won 10 grands prix in a season for the second successive year. With seven races remaining in 2022, he has a chance to eclipse the all-time record of 13 wins in a season held jointly by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel

Verstappen had been cruising to victory until a couple of caution periods in the final part of the race.

Hamilton and Russell had moved past Leclerc using what was planned to be a one-stop strategy rather than the two used by Verstappen and Ferrari.

Verstappen would have had to pass both Mercedes after his second stop but he was saved needing to by a bizarre sequence of events involving Yuki Tsunoda, driving for Red Bull's sister Alpha Tauri team.

Tsunoda stopped on track after a pit stop saying a wheel was not on, but was told by the team that it was and to continue. He pitted, only to stop on track and force a virtual safety car.

Verstappen used the VSC to pull in for his second stop and switched on to the hard tyre for what he expected to be the remainder of the race.

Mercedes, who had already made what they expected to be their only stop at that point, took the opportunity of the VSC to stop again and fit medium tyres.

When the VSC period ended, Hamilton began closing in on Verstappen, reducing his lead from 15.4secs to 10.7secs in six laps.

But then with 16 laps to go there was a safety car when the engine in Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo failed and he stopped on the pit straight.

Verstappen pitted again for soft tyres, putting him behind both Mercedes but on better tyres, and then a lap later, as the field was directed through the pits, Russell made the call to do the same, while Mercedes did not change Hamilton's mediums.

That left Verstappen right behind Hamilton for the restart on much grippier tyres, and he swept around the Mercedes at the first corner after the restart to take back control of the race.

Hamilton swore on the radio to his team, saying he could not believe how much they had messed him up, as first Russell and then Leclerc passed him and deprived him of the podium place it appeared he had earlier locked away.

Verstappen's second home win in as many years since Zandvoort returned to the calendar last year sent a capacity crowd of 105,000 wild, on a weekend that was effectively a festival devoted to worshipping a national hero.

"We had to push the whole race," said Verstappen. "Of course with the virtual safety car, making the right calls is always a bit of a question mark but it worked out really well once we got back to the soft tyres. We had great pace again.

"I had a good run in the restart [after the full safety car period], we had a bit more top speed and that helps to attack into Turn One and from there onwards we had really good balance in the car again.

"It's always special to win your home grand prix, this year I had to work for it even more. An incredible weekend."

Ferrari fade again

Carlos Sainz
Ferrari mechanics scramble to fit the left-rear tyre to Sainz's car at his opening pit stop

Ferrari had started the race with Leclerc and Sainz in second and third, but the team that a few races ago had designs on the title had yet another bad afternoon.

Sainz's race unravelled at his first pit stop, when the team did not have his left rear tyre ready - team boss Mattia Binotto said the call for him to pit had been made too late, when he was in the final corner, and did not give the mechanics time to ready the tyres.

And Leclerc was demoted to what was looking to be a fourth place by Mercedes' strong race pace and one-stop strategy.

The late safety car, and Mercedes' decision not to change Hamilton's tyres, gave him a second chance, though, and he followed Russell past the seven-time champion to take third.

"To be honest, much better [than third] was difficult to do," said Leclerc. "We were a little unlucky with the VSC. I don't know if this would have changed anything, Max was too quick today.

"As I said in Spa, the gap [in the championship] is now really big, we will take it race by race and try to maximise our potential and let's see what's possible."

Leclerc may not be giving up the title fight yet, but Verstappen, it seems, is likely to clinch it when F1 goes to Asia after the next race in Italy this coming weekend.

If he leaves the following race in Singapore with a lead of 138 points or more, he is world champion. Leaving Japan a week later, it needs only to be 112.

It is coming, the only question is when.

Comments

Join the conversation

1146 comments

  • Comment posted by andyd, today at 15:50

    Russell asked for red tyres and got them.hamilton asked for nothing and got .......nothing.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:52

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      SIMPLE AS

  • Comment posted by LifesTooShort, today at 15:50

    Safety Car or VSC.... close the pit lane.. no one should be able to take advantage of a Safety call...

    • Reply posted by Moonchild, today at 15:51

      Moonchild replied:
      Unless your preferred driver would benefit...

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 15:48

    After the safety cars, not sure Mercedes really stood any chance of staying in front of Verstappen, but you have to feel for Hamilton being shafted like he was, to not even finish on the podium - turned into a sitting duck again.

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 15:52

      ani4ani replied:
      Give it a rest…you have no idea what you’re talking about

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 15:58

    Alonso P13 to P6 let’s hope that gets some recognition!

    • Reply posted by Moonchild, today at 16:05

      Moonchild replied:
      Agreed. Candidate for driver of the day for me.

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 15:46

    Great drive from Max but man did Merc really let themselves down as far as Lewis goes.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 16:04

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      The title race for this year is well and truly over.

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:00

    When Hamilton used to make tyre calls and Bottas was ignored, it was just Hamilton being the GOAT.
    When Russell is making the tyre calls and Hamilton gets it wrong, Hamilton is shafted.
    LOL! OK.

    • Reply posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:01

      Lamon Hill replied:
      So true!

  • Comment posted by Kevin1958, today at 15:45

    Congratulations to Max – yet another superb drive. But on another subject - the problem with giving someone success on a plate for their entire career is that they start to feel very special and ridiculously entitled. Then it really hurts when reality strikes, and its ‘toys out of the pram’ time.

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 15:52

      montana replied:
      Hamilton realising it’s not easy to win without the fastest car

  • Comment posted by Raab, today at 15:47

    Alpha Tauri gives you wins.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:48

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      so does bottas, but russell doesnt (for lh)

  • Comment posted by Reality Check, today at 15:46

    I think Mercedes just threw away a potential double podium there.

    • Reply posted by jeffy jeffy, today at 15:55

      jeffy jeffy replied:
      safety car and virtual safety car didn't help

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 16:30

    Why can't Toto Wolff at least try and look happy for George Russell?

    • Reply posted by Beeb Account, today at 16:34

      Beeb Account replied:
      Because Mercedes managed to get fewer points than they easily could have with the right strategy calls. As team boss he should not be too happy.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:54

    In 30 odd years watching F1 that's the worst restart I've seen from a driver. So Naive. Take them up to the line and break the tow at least... Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 16:14

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      I thought that. Took precisely 0.7 secs of restart before verstappen was past. I don't care about tires or situation, a back marker would've held him up longer than that. It was so poor but will be ignored because of the whinging about strategy. Was still bad driving.

  • Comment posted by S13SFC, today at 15:50

    Ferrari - We've made the biggest c*ck up of the day again.

    Mercedes - Hold my beer.

    • Reply posted by Im, today at 16:49

      Im replied:
      Ferrari are a joke, Binotto is one of the worst leaders for a while - it’s a clown show that’s getting funnier and funnier by the week!!

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 16:23

    Seeing all LH fans throw their toys makes my day 😄

    • Reply posted by Im, today at 16:51

      Im replied:
      Haha likewise 👍🏾

  • Comment posted by Sports Fanatic, today at 15:57

    What is the point of Mercedes having strategists, who are suppose to make calls based on what everybody else is doing, but yet continue to get it so wrong to a point where the driver himself has to continuously tell them what to do, like Russel has done? You don't have to a genius to know that the softs where the way to. Cost themselves a double podium.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:16

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Agree...strategists have ruined the purity of racing. Should be done away with and only one strategist retained.....the driver.

  • Comment posted by CallumG85, today at 15:47

    Mercedes are awful with safety car decisions.

    • Reply posted by Chalkie, today at 15:49

      Chalkie replied:
      I think Russell is aware of that which is why he made the call that his tyres were going and he forced the team to give him fresh softs.

  • Comment posted by CameronM, today at 15:50

    How many times has Hamilton benefited from Bottas sacrificing his race for Hamilton's gain? I could understand if he was fighting for the championship, but at this point it's all but Max's 2nd championship wrapped up.

    • Reply posted by redwombat2010, today at 16:30

      redwombat2010 replied:
      Valteri it’s James can you move over and let Lewis pass?

      Valteri James it’s valteri…it’s the formation lap

  • Comment posted by Jenson 2009, today at 16:29

    He had no problem when Mercedes shafted Bottas whenever he was leading Hamilton. Btw he wasn't shafted, Russell made the call and he didn't. It's that simple.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:52

    Not a great race, but russell showed his maturity with the right call on tyres. I know people will moan about the vsc and the safety car but it was swings and roundabouts between hamilton and verstappen. Both lost both gained. Hamilton didnt make it difficult for verstappen....but it was inevitable he was going to overtake

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:09

      Sport Report replied:
      Just like the race at the end of last season, Red Bull had the better strategy after the safety car to race and win.

  • Comment posted by Max Pearl, today at 15:56

    People SERIOUSLY think that Verstappen with his near 100 point lead needs help from Alfa Tauri??? Come off it...

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 15:58

      ani4ani replied:
      He’s had it all season.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:46

    Boy oh boy, didn’t Merc shafted LH from the back. Even if he wouldn’t have won, he wouldn’t have been this vulnerable.

    He was doing so well until Merc ruined it for him.

    Congrats to MV on win number 10 with 7 races to go, ominous.

    • Reply posted by Ibn Rushd, today at 15:53

      Ibn Rushd replied:
      Russell calling his own shots, that’s how you do it. This will be LH’s final season.

