Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins home race to extend title lead

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen's serene march to a second title continued with a comfortable victory in an eventful Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver had to pass Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes after a late safety-car period to take his 10th win in 15 races this year to extend his lead to 109 points.

Hamilton was left fuming after Mercedes failed to change his tyres during the caution period.

That left him vulnerable and allowed team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to pass him after the restart to take the other podium places.

Hamilton, who had briefly had slim hopes of a victory with about 20 laps to go, saw them evaporate in a situation remarkably similar to the way in which he lost his eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last year.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:53

    Max is unstoppable

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:53

    Benson not acknowledging Lewis’ poor performance as usual! Such a fan boy! Bet he’s sulking like a baby

  • Comment posted by MidlifeCrisis, today at 15:53

    Hamilton can blame the team all he wants, but bottom line is his team mate made his own call re tyres and finished 2nd. If LH felt he needed sorts, then he should have made the call himself.

    Blaming someone else for his own mistake. Here’s hoping this is the last season for spoilt baby.

  • Comment posted by Chalkie, today at 15:52

    I wonder if George is very aware of the bad decisions Mercedes can sometimes make and so his call that his Medium tyres were losing temperature tricked the team into giving him fresh softs.

    Well done to Max and Red Bull - decisions that other teams are just not keeping up with.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:52

    George Russell is a great talent! Who would have thought he’d be 30 points ahead of the “GOAT” when he’s so young and inexperienced

  • Comment posted by Middleofroad, today at 15:52

    Looks like MV is going to win his first legit world title & i no way blame him for last year farce but i do blame Horner for putting pressure on the race director & him for giving in.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:52

    Not a great race, but russell showed his maturity with the right call on tyres. I know people will moan about the vsc and the safety car but it was swings and roundabouts between hamilton and verstappen. Both lost both gained. Hamilton didnt make it difficult for verstappen....but it was inevitable he was going to overtake

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:52

    when GOATSTAPPEN complains he's called a child, petulant, spoilt. when CARmilton does it everyone's on his side? WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY FOLKS

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:51

    Max is the true goat! One win off matching Lewis’ wins in a season

  • Comment posted by Sulky, today at 15:51

    why does the BBC fall for his his every time………..

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:51

    It wasn’t Mercedes fault! All lewis’! Crashes into sainz at the start, doesn’t have the sense to ask for the soft and then tries to put Russell in the wall. So much for a “Clean racer”

  • Comment posted by steed, today at 15:51

    More manipulation. Even back to the tsunoda so called 'breakdown '

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:53

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      cope 🤣😂

  • Comment posted by dayo, today at 15:51

    Mercedes give up racing because you have not got a clue you should stick to watching the other teams as to how to race

  • Comment posted by andyd, today at 15:50

    Russell asked for red tyres and got them.hamilton asked for nothing and got .......nothing.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:52

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      SIMPLE AS

  • Comment posted by ani4ani, today at 15:50

    Forget who you support, the sport turns into a farce when the race is decided because someone breaks down when running 18th and that changes the whole essence of the race.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:52

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      its called motor racing

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 15:50

    The cheer when LeClerc overtook Hamilton
    Fantastic

  • Comment posted by dean, today at 15:50

    Well I didn’t expect that. Great strategic rollercoaster of a race. Some decent racing this year in fairness. The last 12 laps were incredible, Lewis quicker most of the race than George but was left out to dry a little there by the team- but should have demanded Soft’s like George. Another absolute complete calamity for Ferrari which is the story of every week yet still managed a podium.

  • Comment posted by S13SFC, today at 15:50

    Ferrari - We've made the biggest c*ck up of the day again.

    Mercedes - Hold my beer.

  • Comment posted by CameronM, today at 15:50

    How many times has Hamilton benefited from Bottas sacrificing his race for Hamilton's gain? I could understand if he was fighting for the championship, but at this point it's all but Max's 2nd championship wrapped up.

  • Comment posted by LifesTooShort, today at 15:50

    Safety Car or VSC.... close the pit lane.. no one should be able to take advantage of a Safety call...

    • Reply posted by Moonchild, today at 15:51

      Moonchild replied:
      Unless your preferred driver would benefit...

