Close menu

Dutch Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments70

Charles Leclerc
Leclerc has managed just one podium finish in the last nine races

Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix with championship leader Max Verstappen only eighth fastest.

Leclerc headed team-mate Carlos Sainz by 0.004 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes third, 0.072secs off the pace.

Verstappen had a troubled day, missing most of the first session after his car lost drive, and did not complete a fast lap on soft tyres like his rivals.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.

Max Verstappen
Verstappen won his home race at Zandvoort last year

Verstappen's truncated first session, in which he managed only seven laps, meant Red Bull had to change his programme for the afternoon.

The Dutchman, 98 points clear of Leclerc in the championship with eight races to go, went straight from some laps establishing a set-up into his race-simulation run on a heavy fuel load.

That meant he did not use the soft tyres on a flying lap to simulate qualifying. He ended the session 0.697 seconds off the pace, a margin unrepresentative of his potential.

Verstappen had been quickest of all at the time he broke down in the first session.

The second session was interrupted late on when Yuki Tsunoda spun his Alpha Tauri and beached it in a gravel trap, causing a red flag of a few minutes while the car was removed.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:16

    And when Max wins on Sunday all the excuses will start to flow again!

  • Comment posted by Bernie_Ecklescake, today at 17:14

    "AND ACTION,,,ok,,,i want the mercs to look good,,,ver,,whats his name?,,,yeh the cloggy,,,he's having a bad ok,,,we gotta keep the audience numbers up,,,oh the Ferrari's,,,oh just the usual,,,they'll screw up the script whatever we we write it up",,,How predictable is this,,,,lackluster today,,,flying dutchman tomorrow,,,god i'm sooooo bored with this WWE yankified Fake 1

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 17:14

    No prizes for practice.

  • Comment posted by Wisdoms , today at 17:13

    Max Verstappen is such a superior driver that he could just turn up Sunday afternoon, start from the back and win the race by 10 seconds. I don't think we have witnessed a driver this good before.

    • Reply posted by Rabid Monty, today at 17:15

      Rabid Monty replied:
      lol, anyone else wins its the car, Max wins its the driver, typical Verstappen fan

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 17:12

    6 drivers from 4 different constructors in in the top 6 sperated by less half a second . I hope it is like that for qualy.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 17:07

    I suspect Max is sand bagging - he's by the beach after all.

  • Comment posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 17:04

    It is just practice.. If Max's car is reliable on Sunday he will manage to finish high enough to keep Leclerc at a distance in points. Never underestimate Max' capabilities.

  • Comment posted by iDominic, today at 16:58

    Mush as I disliked the way that Masi broke the rules to change the result of the final race last season, there is no doubt that Red Bull have produced a monster of a car that absolutely works for Verstappen...

    They've probably calculated that MV doesn't need to do the Quali simulation laps, he'll work that all out on the fly tomorrow, and probably be on Pole...

    • Reply posted by Something_Different , today at 17:06

      Something_Different replied:
      General rule of thumb is P1 General set up, P2 Race sims, P3 Quali sims. Exception to this is dusk races where P2 often represents the time of Quali and they switch around to sim then.

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 16:56

    Really surprised by the over inflation for Max, RB strategised an engine change to give them more power for a renowned power circuit. Simples really.

  • Comment posted by Rizla, today at 16:56

    Ferrari - Champs on Friday, chumps on Sunday.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:06

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      They are pretty good on Saturday to be fair. Just not when the points are handed out. One podium in nine races does not win anything.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:55

    Looks like the legal floor has floored Red Bull in Zandvoort…

    • Reply posted by Hairy Potter, today at 17:03

      Hairy Potter replied:
      The floor was always legal, they tweaked the rules to suit Mercedes partway through a season and the floor was altered to stay legal. It has never been illegal.

  • Comment posted by Gordon, today at 16:50

    Max could beat them all, if he was in reverse

  • Comment posted by TheKing, today at 16:44

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 16:49

      TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore replied:
      That's the kind of quality posts you get here, that's why genuine motosport fans laugh about this place.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:44

    "Verstappen had a troubled day"

    And yet even if he replaces all his engine parts again and starts at the back of the grid, he'll still probably win. Very boring season this is becoming.

    • Reply posted by iotola, today at 16:57

      iotola replied:
      Yes, it is back to being really boring this year. Verstappen's car has been the best on the grid this year by a significant margin while his teammate is not in the same category.

  • Comment posted by CJT, today at 16:43

    Verstappen will beat Hamilton by 30 seconds even if he starts 14t. You've seen it already. Stop dreaming Mer-terrible-des fans

    • Reply posted by Billy R, today at 16:52

      Billy R replied:
      Not on showing thus far, it could just be the first win Mercedes are looking for.

  • Comment posted by Neil James, today at 16:43

    Hope it's more competitive than last weekend. Three teams in the mix for a win would be nice, especially now the title race looks more or less over...

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:15

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      The non race at Spa last year was more competitive than this year.

  • Comment posted by CJT, today at 16:39

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:43

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      A grown adult wrote this comment. Let that sink in.

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 16:38

    This track sets up well for Ferrari and Mercedes so they have a great chance to out Qualify Red Bull and Win this GP. No excuses for them this week, Perez is miles behind MV for speed in the same car but even MV can not get close in the Red Bull on this track.
    Time will tell but Mercedes should challenge this weekend.

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 16:47

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      SP was less than half a second behind MV

  • Comment posted by jh0pes, today at 16:38

    “Our car is still so bad” - Lewis Hamilton probably

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 16:59

      Rizla replied:
      Well it is. They trying to improve but they are limited as to what they can do. What do you expect him the say?
      When he was winning, he always said the car was performing great.

  • Comment posted by jsky, today at 16:37

    Pères needs a new profession. So far behind his teammate...ir is the RB exclusively built for Max? Anyway MB suits this track so it appears. Should be an interesting quali

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:44

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "is the RB exclusively built for Max?"

      Yes.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured