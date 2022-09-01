Close menu

Dutch Grand Prix: Red Bull could be embarking on era of domination, says Lewis Hamilton

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments88

Max Verstappen and Red Bull celebrate
Verstappen has won nine races this season and holds a 93-point lead in the drivers' championship

Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull could be embarking on an era of domination similar to his with Mercedes.

Hamilton said: "The chances are very high that that's already happened. They are already on that way.

"It's going to be very tough for teams to close that gap."

Max Verstappen is on course for a second consecutive title after winning nine out of 14 races so far, while Red Bull are poised for their first constructors' title since 2013.

However, Hamilton said he still believed his Mercedes team could make up the necessary ground to challenge Red Bull.

"If your car is fast one year, it evolves into a faster car the next year, so the gap they have now will be very hard for anyone from third down to ever close in this cycle of car design," Hamilton said.

"But we have won the last eight world titles. As a team, we've got amazing and talented engineers. I don't doubt they can.

"There are limitations with budget and wind tunnel and CFD time and we have to be very clear and precise in the direction we want to go and very efficient in our time."

Hamilton praised Red Bull for starting this year's new era of technical regulations so strongly, saying that they were "a great team and they've done an amazing job".

And he singled out their chief technical officer Adrian Newey for special praise. Newey did his university thesis on 'ground effect', the aerodynamic phenomenon that has been reintroduced into F1 by this year's rules.

Hamilton said: "They have the aero balance great. They've got great ride quality. He [Verstappen] doesn't ever have any problems with bumps. When you have a stable platform like that…

"They had a great car last year as well. Adrian Newey doesn't generally build bad cars. He has built amazing cars over the years. My first championship car was a evolution of one of his cars.

"I know he did his thesis on ground-effect floors so it is no surprise. He is one of the only ones who draws by hand. His understanding has been an advantage them and they have done a great job."

Although Verstappen enjoyed his most dominant win of 2022 in Belgium last weekend, generally the Red Bull and Ferrari have been closely matched on performance.

Verstappen has been able to build his 98-point lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc largely because of problems encountered by Ferrari, particularly race-strategy errors.

Leclerc said Ferrari "struggled to believe" Red Bull were suddenly "so much quicker from one weekend to another", and that some of Verstappen's advantage was "track specific" and "maybe we took some wrong choices".

And his team-mate Carlos Sainz said it was his "feeling" that Ferrari would be competitive again at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Alonso apologises to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso collide
Hamilton and Alonso collided on the first lap at Spa-Francorchamps

Fernando Alonso has meanwhile apologised for criticising Hamilton following their crash in the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, saying he did not mean what he said.

The two-time champion called Hamilton an "idiot" who "only knows how to drive and start in first [place]".

"I apologise. I was not thinking what I said," Alonso said.

"I don't believe it - and it's not that I believe or don't; there are facts that it is not that way. It is something you say in the heat of the moment."

On Thursday, Alonso described Hamilton as "a champion, a legend of our time", adding: "I don't think there was much to blame in that moment."

Mercedes posted on social media earlier this week a photo of a signed Hamilton cap indicating that it was for Alonso.

And during Thursday's media day, Alonso joined in the joke, going to the Mercedes motorhome to collect it.

Hamilton said later: "The cap was a fun thing. It is good to have fun sometimes with these things."

View more on twitter

Alonso said he felt his reaction to the incident was exaggerated in the media, and repeated comments made last year in which he accused F1 of being Anglo-centric.

"When you say something - and I'm sorry to repeat this - against a British driver, there is huge media involvement after that," Alonso said.

"They've been saying a lot of things to Checo [Perez], to Carlos [Sainz], to me.

"If you say something to a Latin driver, everything's a little bit more fun. When you say something to others, it's a little bit more serious."

He also questioned whether team radio should be broadcast on television.

"Obviously, you should be aware that is broadcast," Alonso said. "But it's like if someone makes a hard tackle or something in football, in that moment you say something to your team-mate, or your defender or wherever, that is not broadcast.

"I know that this is part of the show, and as I said, all the things that are broadcast in the radio normally are a little bit spicy, because the sport wants that spice into the race.

"Unfortunately, the measure that you will have to take to avoid broadcasting things that you are not thinking on in the heat of the moment is to stay quiet all the time."

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel described Alonso's comment in the race in Belgium as "disrespectful".

"Lewis is one of the fairest drivers on the grid," Vettel said. "I don't think he had any intentions to be unfair. He did a mistake. We all do mistakes. Even Fernando."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:58

    Alonso comments are taken out of all proportions as usual by the British media! (I'm British) and it's embarrassing. FIA have nobbled the only challengers to RB, by changing the rules mid season.....Pathetic! I'm a Max fan, but a walk over is not enjoyable to watch 😏

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 16:57

    Breaking news ... Red Bull could be embarking on an era of domination. Wow, I bet that had never occurred to anyone until Benson told us Hamilton had said it.

    BTW does Benson ever speak to the other British drivers? It's kind of dull only to hear one perspective all the time.

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 16:55

    Who cares! Great scoop by the BBC and how informed they are about a sport they don’t even cover! Well the Hundred is almost finished so they have to move onto something besides women’s soccer.

  • Comment posted by gasketsgreasenipples, today at 16:53

    I find it strange yet extremely laughable that when Hamilton was winning races thanks to his 'new' car - he was lauded as the GOAT. Now that he has proven he is anything but that, and Verstappen is in a totally different league - they all shut up or quickly change the subject. The GOAT is in a 'new' car and that 'new' car is a Red Bull - deal with it.

    • Reply posted by Sup, today at 16:55

      Sup replied:
      What are you on about? Ramblings of a mad man haha

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 16:53

    LH praising how good RB are, is He after an RB seat in the future? Doubt it will ever happen, but I would dearly love to see LH and MV battle it out in the same car

    • Reply posted by Shaun, today at 16:58

      Shaun replied:
      He's a glory chaser, when RBR were winning their first round of titles he tried whining to Bernie to help him get a seat at RBR.

  • Comment posted by Grant Mitchell, today at 16:53

    For as long as I can remember in Formula 1, McLaren in the late 1980s and Williams in the early-mid 1990s, before the domination of Ferrari for the best part of a decade, showed that the cars themselves are the biggest determinant of success. Unless 2 teams are incredibly closely matched, a driver driving for the best team need only outscore his teammate to triumph as champion.

    • Reply posted by Sup, today at 16:57

      Sup replied:
      It's a sad reflection on society that this is an extremely simple yet extremely hard for most people to understand.

  • Comment posted by jenny, today at 16:53

    Do you notice all the RB fans moaned when MB were winning saying they only win because they said they had the fastest car now they say RB are fantastic and all the other teams have to catch up.they are a bit like politicians they can’t remember what they said yesterday

    • Reply posted by Shaun, today at 16:59

      Shaun replied:
      Well after 3/4 years of Sebastian winning, we got booing.
      7 years of Mercedes and the only booing we've had is from driver rivalries.

      Crowd is just invariably racist to anyone who isn't British.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 16:51

    Hammy is not even the best driver in his team. Time for him to retire.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:48

    I judge dominance by the number of 1-2 finishes a team gets.
    Red Bull have 4 so far. That matches the most they have ever had in a season (2010).
    It also matches the least Mercedes got during the years they won both championships (2017 & 2018).

    I expect this run will look more like the previous Red Bull run from 2010-13.

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 16:48

    Benson getting loved up again !!!! - we all know sport changes and todays winners are tomorrows losers - no point to this thread

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 16:48

    Maybe Hammy should spend more time developing his car and less on jewellry design.

  • Comment posted by Slicknick, today at 16:48

    Well if it occurs to Hamilton that the Red Bull Honda is going to dominate until the new regulations come along in 2026, it is probably best to retire now, because he won't be racing in 2026 anyhow.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 17:01

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Noname, today at 16:47

    Hamilton really is a statesman. I cannot understand these people who constantly want to knock him. It’s bizarre.

    • Reply posted by Sup, today at 16:53

      Sup replied:
      I can think of a good (bad) reason.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 16:46

    Hammy trying deflection tactics to make up for his own shortcomings.

  • Comment posted by mephistopholes, today at 16:46

    Really? Who cares anymore? Mr Benson is irrelevant to the machinations of FIA. The FIA's product is no longer bought (directly) by BBC, and that product became boring for TV watchers a few years' ago. I watched one race last season and decided not to bother again. Motor[sport] is an OK hobby, but at F1-level it's boring. Hope my licence fee goes to better causes.

    • Reply posted by mrjones, today at 16:55

      mrjones replied:
      Are you alright?

  • Comment posted by Slicknick, today at 16:45

    Both Hamilton and Vettel spent too much time on one knee and it seems to have had a detrimental effect on their driving.

    • Reply posted by Noname, today at 16:50

      Noname replied:
      Racist

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 16:45

    Isn't F1 boring. The untalented oaf who just happens to be in the fastest car keeps winning.

    Y'see, F1 isn't so cut and dried. You have to have huge amounts of ability and talent to get the most out of the machinery that you have. We see the differences in teams every single race.

    For RB and Verstappen fans to accept that he must now have the fastest car must be very difficult to acknowledge.

    • Reply posted by Roy March, today at 16:57

      Roy March replied:
      I think you might find that scenario applied to that ex fantastically talented driver of Mecedes

  • Comment posted by edinahib, today at 16:45

    Hes not saying anything we didnt already know. You have to have the car to win the wc. How much difference the driver makes is anybodys guess but hamilton and now verstappen had the best car and vettel before that. Its maxs turn simple as that.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 16:43

    Lewis… a narcissist… why would anyone care what he says … stay away from UK Lewis… and I guess like all F1 drivers if you don’t have a good car you don’t win … boorrrring

    • Reply posted by Sup, today at 16:49

      Sup replied:
      Why are you here?

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 16:40

    Big of you Fernando. Much respect.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured