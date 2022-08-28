Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix in pictures

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Belgian GP qualifying pictures
And the fans knew it
An F1 fan dressed as a lion
Verstappen fans were not shy in hoping he could come back after starting the race in 14th
Charles Leclerc
Verstappen's title rival Charles Leclerc had to settle for sixth after a penalty
Max Verstappen and Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne also clearly believed
Hamilton
Hamilton didn't make it around the first lap...
Hamilton
...taking responsibility for a collision with old foe Fernando Alonso
spa
And Verstappen didn't let anyone down, driving imperiously

Top Stories