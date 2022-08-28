Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen peerless with win from 14th on grid

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa

From the section Formula 1

Hamilton
Hamilton later conceded that he was at fault for the collision which caused his retirement

Red Bull's Max Verstappen crushed the rest of the field to take a stunning victory in the Belgian Grand Prix.

The world championship leader was in a class of his own as he fought quickly from 14th to take a firm lead by lap 18 and disappear into the distance.

Verstappen was a second a lap - sometimes more - quicker even than team-mate Sergio Perez, who completed a one-two for a dominant Red Bull.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz held off Mercedes' George Russell to take third.

An F1 fan dressed as a lion
Verstappen fans were not shy in hoping he could come back after starting the race in 14th

On another planet

Verstappen's ninth win in 14 races consolidated his championship lead.

His only rival, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, finished fifth, but was demoted to sixth by a penalty for speeding in the pit lane and has now dropped to third place in the standings, five points behind Perez, with a 98-point deficit to Verstappen that is now surely unrecoverable.

Verstappen went into the summer break on the back of one of his greatest victories, winning in Hungary from 10th on the grid, thanks partly to the latest in a series of Ferrari strategy mistakes for Leclerc.

And the Dutchman began the run-in to the end of the season with an even more emphatic statement of his and Red Bull's superiority.

From the moment Verstappen took to the track in practice on a dank Friday afternoon, he looked imperious, and even a grid penalty for using too many engine parts could not stand in his way.

Verstappen - one of seven drivers who suffered penalties that put them to the 'back of the grid' - took a stunning pole position by nearly 0.7secs from Sainz, and his pace led to predictions from many in the paddock, including Russell, that he would win despite his penalty.

And so it proved.

Choosing the unfavoured soft tyre from the start, on the first sunny day of action of the weekend, Verstappen made rapid progress - he was eighth by the end of lap one.

There was a safety car on lap one after two separate incidents - Lewis Hamilton was ordered to park his Mercedes on track after it was damaged by him colliding with Fernando Alonso's Alpine trying to pass around the outside of Les Combes on lap one, for which Hamilton accepted the blame; and a crash for Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo trying to avoid a spinning Nicholas Latifi's Williams on lap two.

Within a lap of the restart on lap five, Verstappen was up to fifth. By lap 10, he was on team-mate Perez's tail as the Mexican closed on Sainz.

Sainz pitted on lap 11 to change his soft tyres and Verstappen took the lead by passing Perez.

Despite being on worn soft tyres, Verstappen continued to set a prodigious pace, but dropped behind Sainz when he stopped on lap 15.

But he emerged three seconds behind, and was on Sainz's tail a lap later, ahead up the long Kemmel Straight on the next tour, and two seconds in front by the end of it.

That was the end of any battle for the lead as Verstappen crushed the field, two seconds faster than Sainz, who was soon passed by Perez.

Ferrari, who have been closely matched with Red Bull for most of the year, had no pace, and Sainz had to spend the rest of the race worrying about Russell's Mercedes behind him.

Russell closed in over the final stages of the race but Sainz hung on and just managed to take third place.

A sobering day for Leclerc

Leclerc came to Belgium knowing that he had to beat Verstappen and start making ground in the championship, but the Red Bull's pace left him and Ferrari flabbergasted and lacking an explanation for what had gone wrong.

Leclerc's race was damaged when he had to pit early because of smoking front wheel - caused by overheating from a visor tear-off stuck in a brake duct - which meant he went to the back.

He fought back well to fifth but was unable to close on Russell, who he finished more than 20 seconds behind.

Leclerc pitted on the penultimate lap in a bid to claim fastest lap, but it was complicated by the fact that he came out only just ahead of Alonso's Alpine and the Spaniard overtook into fifth place going up the hill into Les Combes.

Leclerc repassed Alonso into the same corner on the final lap but his attempt to reclaim fastest lap from Verstappen failed by 0.6secs.

To add insult to injury, Leclerc was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane and dropped back behind Alonso.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said the usual speed sensor for the pit-lane limiter was damaged by Leclerc's early wheel overheating, and the back-up system was wrongly calibrated - he went 0.1km/h over the limit.

Alonso, after a strong drive from third on the grid, was rewarded with sixth on the road and fifth in the results.

His team-mate Esteban Ocon pulled off the overtaking move of the race on his way to seventh.

After Sebastian Vettel passed Pierre Gasly out of the La Source hairpin, Ocon, right behind them, drafted both as Gasly went to repass Vettel.

Ocon went to the outside and they went three-wide into Les Combes, snatching the lead with a brave bit of out-braking in a move reminiscent of Mika Hakkinen's famous pass of Michael Schumacher around backmarker Ricardo Zonta in 2000.

Vettel claimed eighth, followed by Gasly, as Alex Albon claimed the final point for Williams after his impressive ninth place in qualifying, which became sixth on the grid.

Comments

Join the conversation

607 comments

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 16:00

    What an astonishing drive by Verstappen! I think it's fair to say that this season is over and Verstappen has his second WDC because he was simply unstoppable today even with the grid penalty. It was kind of thanks for coming to every one else. Verstappen is just in a league of his own at the moment.

    Still great to see Albon getting a point for himself and Williams.

    • Reply posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 16:04

      Nimrod Ping replied:
      *first

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:01

    Where’s the analysis of the crash Benson ?

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 16:02

      Tacush replied:
      Crofty couldn't even say the words who's fault it was.

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 16:04

    Driver incidents by MV this year: 0

    • Reply posted by Gougly, today at 16:14

      Gougly replied:
      Obviously. He doesn’t have to face the danger of being anywhere near Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:05

    If Lewis performed like max today we’d never hear the end of it.

    • Reply posted by SLOPPY, today at 16:12

      SLOPPY replied:
      And Yet week after week we hear the same old hate form you about one driver, you've done 3 consecutive posts to prove it, obsessed lol

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 15:57

    When Hamilton came across in front of the Alpine, Alonso summed it all up perfectly, "The Idiot can only drive from the front" Meaning Hamilton can only drive when he has the fastest car and he has the lead. He has been involved in lots of shunts this season, this time Nobody can believe how he got away with hitting Alonso by coming across in to the Alpine. At least LH admits it was his fault.

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 16:01

      Tacush replied:
      All 3 mentioned it in the cooldown room also.

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 15:59

    So, Hamilton fans, what did you guys do with your day off?

    • Reply posted by dean, today at 16:07

      dean replied:
      Watched a rocketship easily win a boring GP. When Lewis did this- it was the car. When Max does it it’s all the driver.

  • Comment posted by SLOPPY, today at 16:02

    Congrats to Redbull and Max, that said, I'm not sure this is what the FIA had in mind with more competitive racing, almost a 20 second gap is hardly close competition is it?

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 16:04

      Tom replied:
      20second gap after being 14th is crazy

  • Comment posted by fox, today at 16:00

    Max looking ominously good in that car.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:07

      Name replied:
      Man with fastest car wins. Yawn

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:19

    Thought Max caused all the crashes ? But he hasn’t crashed once? Whereas Lewis has crashed continuously this year? Must have just been bias reporting

    • Reply posted by Lamon Hill, today at 16:23

      Lamon Hill replied:
      Lewis makes so many mistakes for a 7 time champion

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:04

    crashmilton nearly ruined alonso's race, but luckily alonso could still finish 5th with a damaged front wing. his team radio was spot on

    • Reply posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 16:25

      Voice Of Reason replied:
      No it wasn’t.

      His team radio was silly and petty.

      Only haters of Hamilton will claim anything else. The only reason the comments on here are getting upvoted is by like minded haters and the lack of balanced fans not wanting to come on here to look at these ridiculous and unfounded nonsense.

      You’re just another one.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:01

    This is gone so pear shaped for LH/Merc.

    Every athlete goes through this phase of accepting reality & so is Hamilton. His flaws were hidden by a super fast Merc over last 7 years. Now that’s not the case, so he’s getting found out, as it was the case before joining Merc when he was crashing into Massa & all.

    Time to retire as this is getting so distasteful.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:03

      LifeGirl replied:
      Alonso said it all: Hamilton only knows how to race out front. Notice how quickly he cut off that interviewer when she brought it up?

  • Comment posted by It is Five O Clock Somewhere, today at 16:04

    Congrats Max, well done Alonso and Albon. Lewis: own fault... And Ferrari: thanks for the entertainment!

    • Reply posted by Hairy Potter, today at 16:08

      Hairy Potter replied:
      I suppose you mean thanks Ferrari, for the comedy entertainment, lol.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 16:04

    Just sublime from Max. He maxed the car from start to finish. Rarely seen a more impressive spell than he is in. It's not always the quickest car but he maximises its potential. That's Senna esque and in terms of pure talent that's the true level he's at. We saw a Mercedes era 95% down to the car, this is different. It's 50/50 car and driver. Excellent drives from Russell and Alonso.

    • Reply posted by shaun, today at 16:09

      shaun replied:
      You just have to be joking, Senna esque indeed ?????

  • Comment posted by Aeroscale, today at 15:58

    Crikey! What a dominant display! Verstappen and Red Bull were in a class of their own this afternoon!

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:16

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Like they have been the last two seasons.

  • Comment posted by middle, today at 16:21

    Well done Max, it astounds me how Hamilton never seems to get any penalties even when admitting he was in the wrong!

    • Reply posted by carwash, today at 16:27

      carwash replied:
      I'm guessing Lewis had inflicted the harshest penalty on himself by being out at that point.

  • Comment posted by The Opinionated, today at 15:58

    What an amazing win, I don't think qualifying for Max really matters anymore

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:15

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      It's great to have a true champion dominating the sport after over a decade of mediocrity since Schumacher retired.

  • Comment posted by Moonchild, today at 16:00

    Crashtappen? Really? Many people on here need to look elsewhere. 😂

    • Reply posted by Jeronimo, today at 16:16

      Jeronimo replied:
      Are you serious? There are still people childisch enough for this BS? Also reading football hys's, I always thought that it was a becasue of DM virus - no vaccins available in UK for that disease. But could it just be a cultural thing? ;=) with some effort.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:59

    I think that classes as job done.

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:16

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Vestappen is a true champ.

      He's the type of champion and roll model that the sport has been crying out for for years!

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:01

    Ferrari make a pigs ear of it again at the end...was a bit of luck leclerc got back past alonso, because if he hadnt, the would have finished behind ocon with the speeding penalty. So gambled on one extra point for fastest lap, and lost more than they gained...AND still didnt get fastest lap. Most entertaining part of the race to be fair.

    • Reply posted by JimP, today at 16:21

      JimP replied:
      Agreed. With the lead Red Bull have in the championship, 2 points is neither here nor there, so it was a silly move.

  • Comment posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 16:39

    Sky need to sack Johnny Herbert. He called Lewis’s mistake a ‘tiny tiny error’, and swept the incident under the carpet because Lewis too, the blame. Had that been Verstappen at fault Herbert would have been baying for blood, but of course Hamilton is British so Herbert can’t see beyond his flag-waving little England bias.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:44

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Maybe he reads these HYS?

