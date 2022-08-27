Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz on pole after Max Verstappen penalty

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen put in a stunning performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position.

Red Bull's Verstappen was a remarkable 0.632 seconds clear of the field but a grid penalty for using too many engine parts means he starts towards the back.

Sainz won a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez to take pole by 0.165secs.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso will start third ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Esteban Ocon qualified fourth and fifth but both also have engine penalties, along with four further drivers.

Verstappen looks set to start 15th, one place ahead of Leclerc.

The Dutchman, who heads Leclerc by 80 points in the championship with with nine races to go, has been in imperious form all weekend and his pace suggests he could even win the race from three-quarters back on the grid on Sunday.

Verstappen said: "It was amazing qualifying but the whole weekend we've been on it. The car has been working well and it all came together in qualifying.

"Of course I had to be careful with the tyres I was using and starting at the back.

"We need to move forward, Especially a car like this - it will be a shame not to be on the podium."

Sainz was pleased to be on pole - and he did his job of winning the battle with Perez as the two drivers from the top teams without penalties - but the Spaniard expressed concern about Verstappen's pace.

Sainz: "The lap was OK. Happy to be starting on pole but not so happy to see the gap to Max this weekend and the gap Red Bull has on us.

"I am a bit puzzled to see this big gap to Max and Red Bull which makes me wonder what will happen during the race - there is something there to find."

"We need to keep digging to see why Red Bull are so fast around this track and why we are trailing them, but starting from pole is a good place to start and we will try and win from there."

spa
Max Verstappen began the weekend having to accept a penalty for using too many engine parts which put him near the back of the grid

Mercedes all at sea

The penalties in front of them mean that Hamilton and Russell have one of their best collective starting positions of the season, but both drivers were concerned about the car's lack of pace.

Hamilton was 1.838secs off pole position, by far Mercedes' least competitive performance in terms of relative pace to the front all season, and he said the "sole focus" for the rest of the season had to be on learning the lessons from the 2022 car and making sure next year's car "is not like this one".

"All you can do now is laugh about it," he said, while acknowledging that his starting position, with only Sainz, Perez and Alonso ahead of him meant a podium was a real possibility.

But both said they were aware that Verstappen and Leclerc would probably come back into the fight for the podium before the end of the race.

A starring performance from Albon

Williams driver Alex Albon will start right behind the Mercedes drivers in sixth place, having qualified a superb ninth in the Williams.

The British-born Thai said he and the team had got "everything right" in qualifying, although he acknowledged that the decision to go out for a run on his own in the final part of qualifying rather than try to get a tow from another car was probably not the best.

McLaren's Lando Norris was the final driver in the top 10, but he is one of the other drivers to have a penalty, along with both Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu and Haas' Mick Schumacher.

That promotes McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo to seventh on the grid, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly.

Comments

Join the conversation

293 comments

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:39

    Easy win for Verstappen. The Red Bull is way too quick. A Newey masterpiece

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:41

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen masterpiece

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 16:40

    So it wasn’t the floor then?

    😂

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:24

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen just too over powered. he's the goat 🐐

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:38

    So the flexi-floors that Toto said were illegal have been stiffened up at Mercedes urging. Worked well so far this weekend didn't it Toto. Any more good ideas to moan about?

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:41

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Will suggest all cars should be painted RB blue next as it gives them an obvious advantage.

  • Comment posted by Kuifje, today at 16:52

    Wow, 2 seconds between Max and Lewis! What is going wrong for Mercedes?

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 17:21

      V for Vendetta replied:
      They c*ckedup long before this race. They messed up by testing a car that they weren’t actually going to race (or at not test parts they were going to use to avoid other teams picking up on them). That’s they were so shocked/surprised by all the bouncing at the start of the year. They went down RB’s tactic of reliance on aero, whilst RB took a leaf out of Merc’s book and eased off the heavy rake,

  • Comment posted by carwash, today at 16:39

    Just wait whilst the flexi floors are banned and the Mercedes will be top of the standings again...said so many on here over the summer break....so, what happened?

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 16:42

      Wibble replied:
      Mercedes drafted the new rules wrong. They should have said "Everybody except Mercedes must raise their floors 10 mm"

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:05

    Just watched Lewis on Sky - I thought he was going to cry. George thought Max would win tomorrow. Nice positive team spirit.

    • Reply posted by Yep145, today at 17:18

      Yep145 replied:
      They are both right.

  • Comment posted by rene Verweij , today at 16:46

    Hamilton 1.8?

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 16:53

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Just stating how fast the leaders are ahead of the Mercs

  • Comment posted by Sossoliso, today at 16:40

    Goodness me. Mercedes have spent the last 2 weeks telling anyone who cared to listen they have a great upgrade to the car coming.. yikes. the car is 2s slower than the Red Bull.
    I suppose they have the big driver numbers on the side of the cars.. that must be a big upgrade from what they had before. lol

    • Reply posted by General S, today at 17:14

      General S replied:
      It looked for a moment like washed up Hamilton was going to be out qualified y a Williams!

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 16:58

    At least Crashtappen will have to race for his points at Spa this year. Last year he followed the safety car for 1 lap to get half points - what a fiasco that was!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:00

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      funny u keep calling him crashstappen when all he does is win win win with 0 crashes. he's the goat 🐐

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:50

    Interestingly Max did 9 laps in qualifying. Lewis did 20. Saving engine and tyres?

    • Reply posted by toonarmy1969, today at 17:22

      toonarmy1969 replied:
      why waste revs & rubber? They can't change the car, so nothing for Max to gain - the spare set of softs can be used going for the fastest lap bonus point

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:41

    Max showing he is top of his game and the top driver at the moment. I expect he will finish at least 3rd or second as he will come through the field faster than than Charles. I doubt Lewis and Fernando will be wishing each other good luck on the grid with a friendly wave or thumbs up!

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 17:00

      V for Vendetta replied:
      He’s got the fastest car on the grid, and as Horner himself said, this is a track that benefits overtaking so I’ll be surprised if Max doesn’t finish on the top step. As for Alonso/Hamilton Lol yeah me thinks Alonso will do his usual thing of making his car as wide as the track and if Hamilton does overtake, get a tow to retake the position.

  • Comment posted by Best Stay Woke, today at 16:58

    BTCC at Thruxton 2mw. Know what I'll be watching...

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:00

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      who asked?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:00

    Biggest concern is La Source at lap 1. Be incredible if they all make it without a red flag.

    • Reply posted by Kevin1958, today at 17:02

      Kevin1958 replied:
      Why is that?

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 16:56

    I predict max dnf lap1 in the run up to eau rouge accident, no hate my gut feeling for tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 16:59

      IOrderedTheCodeRed replied:
      Let’s hope so!

  • Comment posted by rubber undies, today at 17:11

    F1 is yawnorama

    • Reply posted by Yep145, today at 17:28

      Yep145 replied:
      Don't watch it then. Wow that is a solution.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:39

    RedBull to Mercedes 1.8 seconds gap per lap…haha, one point eight!

    And this is after Merc trying all the tricks in the book in front of FIA in the name of “safety and all”. Can’t wait for next year when Merc will be even slower than RB.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:50

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah Merc are definitely the dirtiest team in the history of F1. Good to see it has backfired.

  • Comment posted by General S, today at 17:20

    Good grief that Mercedes is so slow compared to the Red bull and Ferrari. I really doubt Mercedes will win a race this season bar a fluke win.

    • Reply posted by oobiedoobie, today at 17:31

      oobiedoobie replied:
      The W14 will hopefully look and perform nothing like this year's lemon.
      Merc should hang their heads in shame.

  • Comment posted by Ruud, today at 17:13

    Kind of surprised Max didn’t use the second half of Q3 for giving Sergio a tow. Nobody else was going to touch his time anyway. Wouldn’t have put much strain on his engine to just go out for a single lap.

    • Reply posted by jsky, today at 17:18

      jsky replied:
      Max is never a team player. And anyway. Pères is useless.

  • Comment posted by Thoughts and Facts, today at 17:27

    Max is cruising..
    Looks like there won't be any UK Grand Prix winners this season.
    Can't remember when/if that happend before..

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:41

    Thought Mercedes were gonna win this weekend? What’s happened?

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 16:49

      Nigel replied:
      I thought the race was tomorrow, obviously you know about F1 than I do

