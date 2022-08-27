Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Belgian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen put in a stunning performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position.

Red Bull's Verstappen was a remarkable 0.632 seconds clear of the field but a grid penalty for using too many engine parts means he starts towards the back.

Sainz won a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez to take pole by 0.165secs.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso will start third ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Esteban Ocon qualified fourth and fifth but both also have engine penalties, along with four further drivers.

Verstappen looks set to start 15th, one place ahead of Leclerc.

