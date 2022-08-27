Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz on pole after Max Verstappen penalty

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa

Max Verstappen put in a stunning performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position.

Red Bull's Verstappen was a remarkable 0.632 seconds clear of the field but a grid penalty for using too many engine parts means he starts towards the back.

Sainz won a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez to take pole by 0.165secs.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso will start third ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Esteban Ocon qualified fourth and fifth but both also have engine penalties, along with four further drivers.

Verstappen looks set to start 15th, one place ahead of Leclerc.

Max Verstappen began the weekend having to accept a penalty for using too many engine parts which put him near the back of the grid

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:39

    Easy win for Verstappen. The Red Bull is way too quick. A Newey masterpiece

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:41

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen masterpiece

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 16:58

    At least Crashtappen will have to race for his points at Spa this year. Last year he followed the safety car for 1 lap to get half points - what a fiasco that was!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:00

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      funny u keep calling him crashstappen when all he does is win win win with 0 crashes. he's the goat 🐐

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 16:40

    So it wasn’t the floor then?

    😂

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:38

    So the flexi-floors that Toto said were illegal have been stiffened up at Mercedes urging. Worked well so far this weekend didn't it Toto. Any more good ideas to moan about?

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:41

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Will suggest all cars should be painted RB blue next as it gives them an obvious advantage.

  • Comment posted by Sossoliso, today at 16:40

    Goodness me. Mercedes have spent the last 2 weeks telling anyone who cared to listen they have a great upgrade to the car coming.. yikes. the car is 2s slower than the Red Bull.
    I suppose they have the big driver numbers on the side of the cars.. that must be a big upgrade from what they had before. lol

    • Reply posted by General S, today at 17:14

      General S replied:
      It looked for a moment like washed up Hamilton was going to be out qualified y a Williams!

  • Comment posted by Kuifje, today at 16:52

    Wow, 2 seconds between Max and Lewis! What is going wrong for Mercedes?

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 17:21

      V for Vendetta replied:
      They c*ckedup long before this race. They messed up by testing a car that they weren’t actually going to race (or at not test parts they were going to use to avoid other teams picking up on them). That’s they were so shocked/surprised by all the bouncing at the start of the year. They went down RB’s tactic of reliance on aero, whilst RB took a leaf out of Merc’s book and eased off the heavy rake,

  • Comment posted by rene Verweij , today at 16:46

    Hamilton 1.8?

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 16:53

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Just stating how fast the leaders are ahead of the Mercs

  • Comment posted by carwash, today at 16:39

    Just wait whilst the flexi floors are banned and the Mercedes will be top of the standings again...said so many on here over the summer break....so, what happened?

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 16:42

      Wibble replied:
      Mercedes drafted the new rules wrong. They should have said "Everybody except Mercedes must raise their floors 10 mm"

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:05

    Just watched Lewis on Sky - I thought he was going to cry. George thought Max would win tomorrow. Nice positive team spirit.

    • Reply posted by Yep145, today at 17:18

      Yep145 replied:
      They are both right.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:00

    Biggest concern is La Source at lap 1. Be incredible if they all make it without a red flag.

    • Reply posted by Kevin1958, today at 17:02

      Kevin1958 replied:
      Why is that?

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 16:56

    I predict max dnf lap1 in the run up to eau rouge accident, no hate my gut feeling for tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 16:59

      IOrderedTheCodeRed replied:
      Let’s hope so!

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:41

    Max showing he is top of his game and the top driver at the moment. I expect he will finish at least 3rd or second as he will come through the field faster than than Charles. I doubt Lewis and Fernando will be wishing each other good luck on the grid with a friendly wave or thumbs up!

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 17:00

      V for Vendetta replied:
      He’s got the fastest car on the grid, and as Horner himself said, this is a track that benefits overtaking so I’ll be surprised if Max doesn’t finish on the top step. As for Alonso/Hamilton Lol yeah me thinks Alonso will do his usual thing of making his car as wide as the track and if Hamilton does overtake, get a tow to retake the position.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:39

    RedBull to Mercedes 1.8 seconds gap per lap…haha, one point eight!

    And this is after Merc trying all the tricks in the book in front of FIA in the name of “safety and all”. Can’t wait for next year when Merc will be even slower than RB.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:50

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah Merc are definitely the dirtiest team in the history of F1. Good to see it has backfired.

  • Comment posted by Best Stay Woke, today at 16:58

    BTCC at Thruxton 2mw. Know what I'll be watching...

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:00

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      who asked?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:50

    Interestingly Max did 9 laps in qualifying. Lewis did 20. Saving engine and tyres?

  • Comment posted by Ruud, today at 17:13

    Kind of surprised Max didn’t use the second half of Q3 for giving Sergio a tow. Nobody else was going to touch his time anyway. Wouldn’t have put much strain on his engine to just go out for a single lap.

    • Reply posted by jsky, today at 17:18

      jsky replied:
      Max is never a team player. And anyway. Pères is useless.

  • Comment posted by rubber undies, today at 17:11

    F1 is yawnorama

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 17:02

    Should Mclaren drop Daniel Ricaardo now?? He is not going to do anything for them or the brand.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:05

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      he's still better than hamilton

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:46

    Did anyone else find the coverage on Sky rather mediocre today ?

    • Reply posted by steed, today at 16:49

      steed replied:
      No more mediocre than your posts

  • Comment posted by Marc Hameleers, today at 16:42

    A true masterclass by Verstappen today.

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 16:53

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Indeed….didn’t even bother with Q3 lol. I predict he’ll be on the top step by the end of the race

