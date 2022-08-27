Belgian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz on pole after Max Verstappen penalty
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Max Verstappen put in a stunning performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position.
Red Bull's Verstappen was a remarkable 0.632 seconds clear of the field but a grid penalty for using too many engine parts means he starts towards the back.
Sainz won a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez to take pole by 0.165secs.
Alpine's Fernando Alonso will start third ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Esteban Ocon qualified fourth and fifth but both also have engine penalties, along with four further drivers.
Verstappen looks set to start 15th, one place ahead of Leclerc.
More to follow
😂
I suppose they have the big driver numbers on the side of the cars.. that must be a big upgrade from what they had before. lol
And this is after Merc trying all the tricks in the book in front of FIA in the name of “safety and all”. Can’t wait for next year when Merc will be even slower than RB.