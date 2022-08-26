Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc to start race from back

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa

verstappen
Title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

The Red Bull and Ferrari stars are two of six drivers to be penalised for using too many engine parts.

Joining them are McLaren's Lando Norris, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo and Haas' Mick Schumacher.

Leclerc and Verstappen finished first practice second and third, behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes driver George Russell was fourth.

It was a session truncated by a 12-minute red-flag period to recover the stranded Haas of Kevin Magnussen, after it broke down on the run between the opening La Source hairpin and the Eau Rouge sweepers.

Verstappen was comfortably faster than anyone else for much of the session, after running the soft tyres early on, before being overhauled by the Ferraris later on.

Sainz was just 0.069 seconds quicker than Leclerc, who was on course to go top before a slide at the final chicane.

Verstappen was 0.217secs off Sainz in third place, with Russell 0.858secs off the pace while trying a significant aerodynamic upgrade.

An inconclusive session ended with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll fifth from Williams' Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo, who it was announced this week will leave McLaren at the end of the season after the team reached a deal to terminate his contract.

Lewis Hamilton was ninth fastest, behind Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez completing the top 10.

  • Comment posted by SMIDG3T, today at 14:33

    While this is obviously a chance for Mercedes to get their first win, I can assure you they'd want to do it on merit, and not just because their main rivals are starting from the back of the grid.

  • Comment posted by Chronon, today at 14:31

    This tactical changing of parts to incur the penalties on tracks where overtaking is easier is getting absurd. Maybe there should be a rule where each penalty has to be served at a race before the end of the season chosen at random by the FIA after the penalty has been incurred.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 14:27

    Well at first glance, and unless there's some serious sandbagging, it seems Mercedes' hopes and dreams about the latest rule changes aren't going to live up to reality.

    Good chance for Sainz and Perez to get back into the title hunt!

  • Comment posted by Russ, today at 14:27

    I used to be a keen fan of F1... Find it boring now as its nothing to do with racing anymore. Just generating money and feeding egos.

    • Reply posted by paul longden, today at 14:31

      paul longden replied:
      Switch it off then

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 14:26

    I wonder if we will see a two lap procession this year with Max at the back of the field?

  • Comment posted by twinklebelle18, today at 14:26

    good , hope to see Danny Ric rub McLaren's noses in it on Sunday then....

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 14:26

    Russell and Hamilton might have a chance then.

  • Comment posted by Burleigh, today at 14:26

    Well Max and Charles can continue their loving. So far they keep patting each other on the back wiping each others arises.

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, today at 14:25

    Surely look-at-me-Lewis can win on Sunday given this.

  • Comment posted by ihaveaquestion, today at 14:24

    COME ON MERCEDES!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Moon, today at 14:24

    Time for the Honey Badger to take the win on Sunday then haha

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 14:23

    Did they take a knee?

  • Comment posted by 123anon, today at 14:22

    Verstappen starts from back and still wins, Boring. Red Bull are the new Mercedes where they will dominate for next 5 seasons with the best driver currently in the business. Mercedes done it with Hamilton, a very average sport which needs regulated more to make it more competitive.

  • Comment posted by MrLumpyBadger, today at 14:21

    What happens if everyone has a new engine? They can't all start from the back of the grid? How do they decide which order?

    • Reply posted by chopperpaine, today at 14:24

      chopperpaine replied:
      yep, one of the dumber rules that needs to go

  • Comment posted by Licence payer, today at 14:21

    Looks like we'll see some overtaking on Sunday then.

    • Reply posted by Broyter, today at 14:23

      Broyter replied:
      Is there room to overtake.

