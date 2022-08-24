Close menu

Formula 1: Australian Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of season

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo with Lando Norris
Daniel Ricciardo (left) is five places behind team-mate Lando Norris in this season's championship

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season.

The team said they and the Australian had "mutually agreed" the split, but McLaren admitted they had precipitated the move.

The announcement is expected to be followed by confirmation that McLaren have signed Australian Oscar Piastri, the Formula 2 champion and Alpine reserve.

McLaren said they would confirm their 2023 driver line-up "in due course".

The team already have Lando Norris under contract until the end of 2025.

McLaren have decided to terminate Ricciardo's contract a year early after what they considered unsatisfactory performances from the eight-time winner.

On average, Ricciardo has been 0.356 seconds slower than Norris in qualifying this season, and has qualified three places lower.

Norris is five places higher in the championship, seventh compared to 12th, having scored 76 points to Ricciardo's 19.

Ricciardo did win a race for McLaren, at last year's Italian Grand Prix, but on balance he lagged behind Norris in 2021 as well.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said: "There was a contract and it needed mutual agreement to terminate it early, but after discussion with Daniel we felt it was the right thing for both sides to split ways for next year."

He added: "If you look back at the last 18 months of our journey together, Daniel and McLaren, it's clear we haven't achieved the result we wanted, despite highlights like the great win in Monza last year.

"That's why we had a lot of discussions but in the end we had to acknowledge we did not make it work together despite the commitment that was there from Daniel's side and all the effort the team has put in and that's why we came to the agreement we would terminate the contract at the end of this year.

"It's not the outcome we wanted but we want to put in all the effort to finish the relationship on a high."

Daniel Ricciardo celebrates winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix in September 2021
Daniel Ricciardo's sole race win for McLaren came in Monza in September 2021

Ricciardo said in a McLaren statement that he would announce his plans in due course. McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said the 33-year-old wanted to continue in F1.

Ricciardo added: "Regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.

"I've enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking [at the factory] and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together.

"I've never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next."

Seidl and Brown both said they had been "surprised" they had not been able to make it work with Ricciardo, while Seidl said it was "unfortunate we have ended up in this position".

Seidl added: "He said it himself - we simply didn't manage as a team to make him feel fully comfortable in the car, especially when it came to going to the absolute limit in qualifying.

"We tried a lot but unfortunately we didn't make it work.

"For an F1 driver, pulling off performance, he needs to be fully one with the car. If you remember all the comments Daniel made about the challenges, we simply didn't manage to get him as comfortable with the car as Lando was.

"We put in a lot of effort and commitment to help him; he put in a lot of effort as well. But we still didn't manage to unlock these percentages that were missing."

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 15:22

    Pretty obvious this was coming, shame it didn't work out for him because he's a lovely guy, just not an elite level driver. Still a pretty damn good one though so wish him all the best for whatever he does next.

  • Comment posted by Tv, today at 15:22

    He isn't the first and won't be the last quality driver to have issues with McLaren.

  • Comment posted by Joshyboyyy17, today at 15:21

    Still a very good driver, plenty of years left. Hopefully he gets a car that’s a lot more suited to his driving style

  • Comment posted by Brian H, today at 15:17

    Always a Ricciardio fan - brought a bit of fun to F1 - but unfortunately he has been out performed by Lando. Hope he can find his mojo in another team or maybe a different series.

  • Comment posted by PatriotsArsenalRedsox, today at 15:16

    WoW
    poor danny ric

    he chase the money and ended up killing his F1 career.

    if only he stayed at Red Bull, MV wouldn't be the person he is now.

    Lesson here;
    Its not all about the money as the guys from the LV Golf :(

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:21

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Agree with all bar Max - Max is simply one of the best drivers to come along since a young Lewis, Alonso, Schumi beforehand.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:16

    It’s a pity it didn’t work out for either McLaren or Ricardo, he comes across as a nice person.
    Can’t see him picking up a drive in a top team though ?

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 15:15

    Shame everyone knew this before it was announced, due to Alpine [incorrectly] announcing the signing of Piastri. DR seems like a decent bloke and deserved better, even if his performances weren't up to scratch.

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 15:15

    Yeah, we all knew before danny ricc, he needs to pay attention to social media. BTW Shocking comms by McLaren.

  • Comment posted by shortofafew, today at 15:15

    Let him go to Indy, he'd do great there.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:14

    I am really am very it diidn't work out for DR at Mclaren but for whatever reason he just seems to have been missing a step in performance compared to Lando particularly this season Ricciardo's race at Silverstone was particularly sad to watch . At his best at Red Bull he was was phenomenal so hope to see him back on that form soon.

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 15:14

    Inevitable and a shame it just hasn't worked. Couldn't get on with the car, which seems to be an issue with most McLaren drivers recently having to change their styles a fair bit.

    Alpine is the best and only option, especially after Ricciardo did well there in 2019 & 20. He's still a good driver, just needs a car and team he's comfortable in

  • Comment posted by Swandog, today at 15:12

    I don't blame McLaren, Ricciardo has been going backwards for a while now. Hopefully he can find a team and push on. Good luck to him. 👍

  • Comment posted by followthetrawler, today at 15:10

    Shame, but he has underperformed - I am sure he wont be out of a seat for long

    • Reply posted by maineroad8, today at 15:13

      maineroad8 replied:
      If he's underperformed then presumably not.

  • Comment posted by aye, today at 15:10

    Good driver, just hasn’t worked out for him there. Hopefully get a drive elsewhere and it’ll click for him there.

