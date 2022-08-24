Close menu

Formula 1: Australian Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of season

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo with Lando Norris
Daniel Ricciardo (left) is five places behind team-mate Lando Norris in this season's championship

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season.

The team said they and the Australian had "mutually agreed" the split, but McLaren admitted they had precipitated the move.

The announcement is expected to be followed by confirmation that McLaren have signed Australian Oscar Piastri, the Formula 2 champion and Alpine reserve.

McLaren said they would confirm their 2023 driver line-up "in due course".

The team already have Lando Norris under contract until the end of 2025.

McLaren have decided to terminate Ricciardo's contract a year early after what they considered unsatisfactory performances from the eight-time winner.

On average, Ricciardo has been 0.356 seconds slower than Norris in qualifying this season, and has qualified three places lower.

Norris is five places higher in the championship, seventh compared to 12th, having scored 76 points to Ricciardo's 19.

Ricciardo did win a race for McLaren, at last year's Italian Grand Prix, but on balance he lagged behind Norris in 2021 as well.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said: "There was a contract and it needed mutual agreement to terminate it early, but after discussion with Daniel we felt it was the right thing for both sides to split ways for next year."

He added: "If you look back at the last 18 months of our journey together, Daniel and McLaren, it's clear we haven't achieved the result we wanted, despite highlights like the great win in Monza last year.

"That's why we had a lot of discussions but in the end we had to acknowledge we did not make it work together despite the commitment that was there from Daniel's side and all the effort the team has put in and that's why we came to the agreement we would terminate the contract at the end of this year.

"It's not the outcome we wanted but we want to put in all the effort to finish the relationship on a high."

Daniel Ricciardo celebrates winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix in September 2021
Daniel Ricciardo's sole race win for McLaren came in Monza in September 2021

Ricciardo said in a McLaren statement that he would announce his plans in due course. McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said the 33-year-old wanted to continue in F1.

Ricciardo added: "Regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.

"I've enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking [at the factory] and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together.

"I've never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next."

Seidl and Brown both said they had been "surprised" they had not been able to make it work with Ricciardo, while Seidl said it was "unfortunate we have ended up in this position".

Seidl added: "He said it himself - we simply didn't manage as a team to make him feel fully comfortable in the car, especially when it came to going to the absolute limit in qualifying.

"We tried a lot but unfortunately we didn't make it work.

"For an F1 driver, pulling off performance, he needs to be fully one with the car. If you remember all the comments Daniel made about the challenges, we simply didn't manage to get him as comfortable with the car as Lando was.

"We put in a lot of effort and commitment to help him; he put in a lot of effort as well. But we still didn't manage to unlock these percentages that were missing."

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by matta, today at 15:37

    I am surprised how badly Ricciardo has struggled at McLaren, but this has been inevitable for a while. It would seem McLaren are confident they are in a strong legal position to secure Piastri.

    If Ricciardo is to stay in F1, it looks like Alpine or bust, his wages being a constraint to the other open seats. Would be interesting if he went to Alpine as I assumed they would sign Gasly for 2024.

  • Comment posted by Lairy West Ham Fan , today at 15:37

    Can see him end up at haas with mick going to alpine

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:37

    Surprised this has been announced before any CRB/High Court ruling on Piastri. This means McLaren must have a stop gap like Hulk in mind for 2023 before going with Piastri for 2024 . I am really sad it hasn't worked out for Danny Ric . I thought he'd beat Lando tbh but a combination Danny Ric's inability to get on top of the McLaren philosophy and Lando's perhaps bigger than expected improvement.

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 15:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 15:36

    He's better off out of there. McLaren = Fun Sponge. Always have been. I bet Andreas Seidl has never done the "pull my finger" gag.

  • Comment posted by Graham Grangot, today at 15:33

    Shame. A bad decision to leave RB and then further compounded by another poor decision to leave Renault. He needs to blame himself and his advisers.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 15:33

    And he was so pleased with himself when he left RedBull for Renault. I wonder if Renault will take him now? I doubt it.

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, today at 15:32

    I can see anyone else taking punt. Yes he's won a few "right place right time" races, but generally doesn't cut it. Norris has him on toast this year and last.

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 15:32

    Probably sucker punched when seeing red bulls start winning consistently, motivation will all be gone knowing you'll never have the means to win a championship again.

  • Comment posted by fox, today at 15:30

    Predictable

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 15:29

    Oh dear how sad never mind. That was one overrated driver.

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 15:29

    Such a shame to see a big character like Danny Ric leave. Unfortunately a litany of poor luck and even poorer career choices have led him here. McLaren will now have Norris & Piastri as a mouth-watering driver line-up full of potential.

    For the team's sake. I do hope this season was a result of Danny Ric actually being poor in a good car, and not Lando being exceptional in a dog....

    • Reply posted by Top_Barman, today at 15:33

      Top_Barman replied:
      Think Daniel will be anounced as an Alpine driver in the not too distant future.

  • Comment posted by Gay, today at 15:27

    Everyone missing the point here.

    Lando massively underrated, world championship material, nobody dominates DR like that.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 15:34

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:25

    Danny has been quite poor actually. Norris has constantly outperformed him. Likable guy...but maybe he's too smiles and laid back & needs to get back to driving hard.

  • Comment posted by 3tky6pm7, today at 15:24

    poor Daddy Ric!!

  • Comment posted by Harry Spotter the Boy who Lifts, today at 15:23

    1 win and only 2 other podiums in 3.5 seasons since leaving Red Bull is pretty disappointing for someone who thinks he's the best thing since sliced bread.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 15:23

    If you are looking for sentiment in a sport you might want to try professional American Football certainly not Formula 1 motor racing.

  • Comment posted by MissChief, today at 15:23

    Surely McLaren can't announce their line up for 2023 until Alpine's Court Case to keep Piastri is sorted out? They must be very sure of themselves to let Daniel leave. If the Courts side with Alpine they will have serious egg on face and will need to get someone in. Who'd go to McLaren for perhaps just a year?

    • Reply posted by Top_Barman, today at 15:35

      Top_Barman replied:
      Plenty of drivers waiting for a chance in F1. Anyone would be happy with a 1 year contract if they couldn't get in any other way to showcase their talent. I'm sure someone like Jamie Chadwick would relish "just 1 season" in an established F1 team like McLaren.

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 15:22

    Pretty obvious this was coming, shame it didn't work out for him because he's a lovely guy, just not an elite level driver. Still a pretty damn good one though so wish him all the best for whatever he does next.

  • Comment posted by Tv, today at 15:22

    He isn't the first and won't be the last quality driver to have issues with McLaren.

