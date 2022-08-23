Close menu

Formula 1: What should you look out for as F1 returns after its summer break?

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments112

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has won eight of the first 13 races this season

Formula 1 reconvenes at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend - the end of its summer break marking the start of a hectic run of nine races in 12 weeks that will decide the 2022 World Championship, and much more besides.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen appears to be heading inexorably towards a second world title, helped on his way by Ferrari's propensity for shooting themselves in the foot.

Lewis Hamilton is in danger of losing his record of winning a race in every season of his career - but could a rule change that comes into force this weekend help him maintain it?

And the 2023 driver market still needs to be resolved after Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin sparked a manic couple of days following the last race in Hungary.

The title fight

Verstappen heads into what are effectively two home races on consecutive weekends in Belgium and the Netherlands with an impregnable-looking 80-point lead over his only realistic rival - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

It shouldn't be this way. Red Bull and Ferrari are incredibly closely matched, but while Ferrari have managed to turn seven Leclerc pole positions into only three victories, Verstappen's record is an almost exact inverse - eight wins from just three poles.

To put the Dutchman's lead into context, Leclerc could win all the remaining races and claim the fastest lap bonus points and still not win the title if Verstappen is second in each one.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) and Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc compete during the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, on July 31, 2022
Leclerc is the only realistic rival to Verstappen in the title race

Things can turn around quickly, as Leclerc has discovered to his dismay. He had a 46-point lead after only three races this season. Three races later, Verstappen was in front, from where he has moved steadily forward, with just the odd blip, ever since.

Ferrari are showing no signs of being able to engineer such a recovery.

Leclerc has lost potentially winning positions five times in 12 races - twice to an engine failure while leading; three times to strategic errors by the team.

On top of that, Leclerc has made two significant errors, including crashing out of the lead in France.

In the context of that performance, team principal Mattia Binotto's claim after Hungary - the most recent occasion the team cost Leclerc a win with a questionable strategy - that there was "nothing to change" raised eyebrows. Clearly Ferrari do need to find a way to stop snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Leclerc admitted in an exclusive BBC Sport interview earlier this month that the title looks "more and more difficult" but added: "Until it's mathematically over, then I still want to believe in it." What else can he say?

The reality is Leclerc needs a turnaround of historically unprecedented proportions if he is to prevail. And unless Ferrari can find a way to immediately start consistently delivering on their potential, Verstappen will clinch the title long before the end of the season.

Will the Mercedes upturn gather pace?

Mercedes have had a difficult start to the season - their least competitive for 10 years. But the first part of the year ended on a high with their first 2022 pole position - secured by George Russell, Hamilton's best result yet - second place, and the team's first double podium.

Mercedes have made significant progress with the car in recent weeks, and are optimistic they can continue to do so, and inch closer to Ferrari and Red Bull on pace.

A rule change for this weekend gives them further hope too.

Belgium marks the start of governing body the FIA's attempt to control 'porpoising' - the buzzword of 2022 so far.

This and the related phenomenon of 'bouncing' are directly related to the new technical rules introduced this season with the aim of improving the racing.

These make it advantageous to run the cars as close to the ground as possible, which can set up an aerodynamic disruption that leads to the car developing a violent vertical oscillation (porpoising), and makes them prone to smashing into the track over bumps (bouncing).

Back in June, the drivers collectively asked the FIA to take action, fearing there was a long-term risk to their health.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton said the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was "the most painful" he had experienced because of the Mercedes' high-speed bouncing

Two key changes have been introduced before Belgium - a vertical oscillation metric, which defines the maximum permitted amount of bouncing; and stricter tests on floor rigidity.

It is the latter that has the most potentially intriguing effect.

The FIA has introduced a new test on the underbody 'plank' - a piece of hardwood that can wear only so much and which therefore prevents the ride-height from being run too low. The idea is to prevent the plank from bending upwards into a gap that had been deliberately left by some teams between the plank and underside of the monocoque for that purpose.

Ferrari and Red Bull are two of the teams understood to have been using this design, which is believed to be effective in controlling porpoising. The Mercedes does not have such a gap.

Will this affect the competitive order, and allow Mercedes to close up relative to Ferrari and Red Bull, independent of whatever upgrades each team introduces? Mercedes certainly believe so.

The driver market

Alonso shook up the driver market when he decided over the course of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, following Sebastian Vettel's retirement announcement, that he would move from Alpine to Aston Martin in 2023.

The two-time champion had previously said his first option was to stay at Alpine. But he and the team had reached an impasse on contract length. Alonso wanted two years minimum; they wanted to commit for only one, with an option for more as long as he continued to perform at a high level.

Alpine were intending, were Alonso not to accept their offer, to promote their reserve driver Oscar Piastri - the reigning Formula 2 champion.

But Alpine have been made to pay for their prevarication.

Not only have they lost Alonso, but it soon emerged they had also lost Piastri. On an extraordinary day, 24 hours after the Alonso announcement, Alpine announced they had signed Piastri, only for the Australian to say on Twitter that they hadn't.

View more on twitter

It is clear that Piastri has signed for McLaren, who now have to find a way to extricate Daniel Ricciardo from his 2023 contract to make way for him.

At some point, then, it is assumed that McLaren will announce Piastri will join them for 2023 alongside Lando Norris. But what will Alpine do?

Will they take Ricciardo? They don't seem to have much option. But will Ricciardo want to go back to the team he left to join McLaren for 2021?

Elsewhere, the future of Mick Schumacher, currently at Haas, is up in the air. His two years in F1 so far have not been especially convincing, bar one or two high points. But might he be an option for Alpine?

The top three teams' driver line-ups are already confirmed for 2023.

It seems McLaren's drivers will be Norris and Piastri. Aston Martin will have Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Beyond them and Alpine, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will stay at Alfa Romeo. Kevin Magnussen is confirmed at Haas but does not yet have a team-mate, and nor does Alex Albon at Williams, where F2 frontrunner Logan Sergeant is a contender to replace Nicholas Latifi. Pierre Gasly is confirmed at Alpha Tauri, but will Yuki Tsunoda stay alongside him? Probably, given his Honda links.

There is a lot to sort out.

Audi and Porsche news expected

There are a couple of seismic announcements coming in another area, too.

Following the confirmation of the 2023 engine rules, the entries of Porsche and Audi in 2026 are expected to be announced imminently; Porsche as engine partner to Red Bull and Audi taking over Sauber (currently racing as Alfa Romeo).

To have two such iconic global brands in F1 - Audi for the first time; Porsche returning for a fourth bite - is a huge boost for the championship, especially as they have been attracted back on the basis of the environmental and marketing aspects of the new engine rules.

The 2023 calendar

Kyalami circuit in South Africa in 1993
Four-time world champion Alain Prost was the last winner of the South African Grand Prix for Williams in 1993

Next season's calendar is expected to be announced in late September or early October, and it will have a new look - but how new remains to be seen, as F1 president Stefano Domenicali still has plenty of balls in the air.

A headline new race in Las Vegas - to be held some time in November - has already been confirmed. And France will disappear.

Now, the key questions revolve around the potential for a return to South Africa.

Negotiations with the Kyalami circuit, which last held a race in 1993 but has been modified since, have been ongoing for some time.

The future of the Belgian Grand Prix has been looking shaky for a while, with talk of it starting to alternate with another races. And it had been considered that much-loved Spa's place in 2023 could depend on whether a deal could be struck in South Africa.

But it seems for now that there is a high chance Belgium will return, at least for next year.

There is also uncertainty around the return of China, which has not held a race since 2019 because of Covid restrictions in the country.

For now, China is expected to be on the calendar, with a new date of October to give the country's vaccination programme time to progress.

Qatar will return following a year's hiatus for the football World Cup, and most likely on the Losail circuit rather than the street track in Doha that had been initially planned when the country's new deal was announced back in 2021.

The season is expected to start in Bahrain, with Saudi Arabia following and then Australia on the already announced date of 2 April, before Qatar and South Africa - if it happens - in April, along with Imola.

Attempts to twin Miami and Canada look to have failed for now, so the new Florida race will continue in its early May slot, before a return to Europe with Spain and Monaco, and back to North America for Montreal in its traditional June date.

After that, things will look much as they do this year, with the addition of Shanghai and Las Vegas.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 06:40

    Am i missing something ?

    "To have two such iconic global brands in F1 - Audi for the first time; Porsche returning for a fourth bite - is a huge boost for the championship"

    Aren't they both Volkswagens ?

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 06:45

      andy replied:
      Yes, but this is Andrew Benson we’re talking about, got to cut him some slack.

  • Comment posted by Mack E A Velly, today at 00:33

    Still won't pay to watch.

  • Comment posted by drew, today at 01:05

    Cant believe f1 is trying to go green. If they cant even work out a proper schedule to cut down unnecessary travel. I know they dont give a hoot about it really and is typical corporate greenwashing. Logistically it would make sense to have canada, vegas, miami, mexico and brazil. Couple weeks off, british, spa, hungarian,austrian, french,spanish, italian, then the gulf states, baku, chinese etc?

    • Reply posted by drew, today at 01:11

      drew replied:
      Chinese might not have it back mind you, russia wont be back anytime soon either. Suzuka could return followed by Australia and south africa. The calender makes little sense and team fuel travel bills must be insane right now and next year.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 07:31

    I'm looking forward to some good racing
    What I'm not looking forward to though are the usual suspects slating Verstappen and Hamilton because they can't cope with the fact that both are brilliant drivers

  • Comment posted by Dougie, today at 03:40

    I did notice that many other sources of F1 news are available when the BBC can't be bothered.
    It's a long time to gather up de-prammed toys, Auntie, get with the prog or don't.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 03:22

    I'd dare say that, unless Ferrari has gotten their act together and gets winning, then the season is already over with Verstappen winning another WDC.

    After that I guess all eyes are on Ricciardo. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up. He may even find himself without a seat in 2023.

    Other than that it'd be good to see Kyalami back on the calendar. It's long overdue that Africa has a GP.

    • Reply posted by Hairy Potter, today at 05:55

      Hairy Potter replied:
      Africa cant even feed its rapidly growing population, the last thing it needs is a GP.

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 06:46

    I’d like to see a proper Championship fight, Lewis to get a win, George to get a win and Ferrari to get their act together!

    • Reply posted by Clive, today at 06:58

      Clive replied:
      Why? now we see some great racing between 2-3 teams but once FIA arrange all the rules to suit Merc it'll be Merc winning every race by 20 seconds again and the Hamilton fanboys/girls will stop moaning.

  • Comment posted by BigRob, today at 06:54

    Looked at the potential calendar for 23. Las Vegas, Qatar - they will be yawn fests! At least Kyalami could be back and the woeful France GP binned so there is hope

    • Reply posted by Rossifumi, today at 07:49

      Rossifumi replied:
      the current Kyalami track is not very exiting. It's not the original with the long start-finish straight

  • Comment posted by Yep145, today at 06:17

    Nice to start again after Hamilton had the worst drama of is life: Turning down a role as a fighter pilot in Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick was "the most upsetting call that I think I've ever had", says Lewis Hamilton.
    August 9. How does he manage all that drama? Though life

    • Reply posted by Yep145, today at 07:11

      Yep145 replied:
      Only Ham fanboys can down thumb facts LOL

  • Comment posted by ripley405, today at 07:23

    And here's me thinking the LH haters might have grown up over the summer break. I can't see MV losing the championship from here, no matter what happens with the other teams. I hope Ferrari either get their act together or lose it completely so they can get rid of the hapless Binotto. It'd be nice to see LH win again, and Merc to challenge. Fingers crossed Spa stays in 2023 and Kylami replaces FRA

    • Reply posted by F1andFootball, today at 07:26

      F1andFootball replied:
      they have been sharpening their crayons

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:46

    Too many rules
    To much regulation
    Too many races in a season
    Too many poor tracks
    Too much electronics
    Too many driver aids
    Too much help live from the strategists
    Too reliable
    Too safe
    Too predictable
    Too many manufacturer teams
    Too corporate
    Too clinical

    • Reply posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 02:26

      JumpinJeffFarmer replied:
      Safe is kinda good

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 07:09

    Looks like Verstappen is actually going to win a title.

    • Reply posted by F1andFootball, today at 07:12

      F1andFootball replied:
      careful, you'll upset the fanboys

  • Comment posted by United Fan, today at 05:45

    Thanks to LH and his Ham acting when he gave us all a good laugh with the bad back routine and Wolfs constant moaning about his cars problem with the "Porpoising" (when all that was required was Mercedes to alter the ride height of their car) the officials have pandered to Mercedes and made it everyones problem.
    No wonder other teams arent happy.
    Lets hear no more excuses from Hamilton now though.

    • Reply posted by Hairy Potter, today at 05:50

      Hairy Potter replied:
      Lol yes that was certainly "Ham acting" with that bad back routine, it was childlike and pathetic at the same time.
      A few days later though it was a miraculous recovery, millions with chronic back pain want to know his secret how how fast it was cured, lol.

  • Comment posted by 75SRC, at 23:36 23 Aug

    The McLaren / Alpine, Ricciardo / Piastri saga!

  • Comment posted by bauckland, today at 07:33

    Excellent! I've been struggling to sleep lately. The return of Formula One should help enormously...

  • Comment posted by Solentlife, today at 06:24

    Personally I think the Ross Brawn experiment has not been the success expected. Cars running closer may be, but the overall size of the cars has grown huge, the aerodynamics are so fickle. Maybe its time for F1 to look closer at this and make decision of how to move forward. F1 is supposed to be about innovation and development - not how to 'bend' rules.

    • Reply posted by Yep145, today at 06:27

      Yep145 replied:
      Not the success for Mercedes you mean the races were much more entertaining.

  • Comment posted by CALVIN WINTERS, today at 07:22

    Well, something spectacular is going to have to happen for MV to loose a 80 point lead. But with only 32 points between 2nd and 6th who knows who will finish the best of the rest. As for the teams championship well Red Bull or already nearly100 in front of the fight for 2nd between Ferrari & Mercedes (Fact)

  • Comment posted by Gerard Ross, today at 07:20

    What should you look out for? What’s on the other side. Red Bull, ungracious losers, even worse winners.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 07:30

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Lemme guess ... you are an acolyte of a certain entitled driver of a car that was 2 secs a lap faster than everyone else and are perturbed as 'its not fair'

  • Comment posted by jonhan, today at 07:47

    Verstappen is only going to get beaten if the opponent has a superior car. As a racer, he is more aggressive, madder and more unwilling to back out of 50-50 dives into corners than any other driver.

    That is a champion.

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 06:57

    Amazing when Merc are winning FIA only change the rules on devices like the DAS steering at the end of the season so they win and then no other team can use it yet when they are losing FIA change the rules to help them start winning again.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured