Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with win from 10th on grid

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Hungaroring

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Verstappen, who started 10th, took his 28th career win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove an outstanding race to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid despite a spin costing the lead.

Verstappen passed title rival Charles Leclerc twice raising fresh questions about Ferrari's race operations.

Red Bull's pit strategy also vaulted Verstappen ahead of pole-sitter George Russell, who lost out on second place to team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz was fourth and Leclerc sixth as Ferrari's season imploded.

The result left Verstappen with an 80-point lead over Leclerc with nine races remaining, an advantage that looks unassailable given Red Bull's steadiness and Ferrari's flakiness.

A race gripping from start to finish, featuring divergent strategies, and the constant threat of rain on a grey, windy and cool day, provided a perfect symbol of the season so far.

Verstappen was imperious in moving through the field from his lowly grid position, caused by engine problems, Red Bull solid and aggressive on their strategy, and Ferrari uncertain as they converted second and third on the grid to having neither driver on the podium at the finish.

How did Verstappen go from 10th to victory?

Verstappen and Red Bull had used soft tyres for the start to gain ground in the first stint, and by the time the field had settled down after the first pit stops, he was in fourth place and within three seconds of Russell, Leclerc and Sainz, Ferrari having pitted the Spaniard four laps earlier than his team-mate in an apparent attempt to get Leclerc in front.

The Ferraris began to pressure Russell and Leclerc took the lead on lap 31, and Verstappen was still fourth when he pitted for a second time seven laps later for a second set of mediums.

Leclerc and Russell followed him in a lap later trying to cover him off, but Russell came out behind the Red Bull and Ferrari made an error by fitting the hard tyres, on which Leclerc found no grip.

Within two laps of his stop, Verstappen had passed Leclerc, only to spin at the penultimate corner on the next lap, handing the de facto lead back to the Ferrari, before catching and passing him again four laps after his spin.

Once in the lead, Verstappen never looked like losing control as the race became all about those behind him.

How did Hamilton take second?

Unlike Russell and Verstappen, who were both on softs, Hamilton ran medium tyres at the start, and ran a long middle stint, stopping 13 laps after the Dutchman and fitting soft tyres for a relatively short final stint.

It worked a treat. He rejoined in fifth place and soon began to reel in those in front. Leclerc pitted out of the way, abandoning the hard tyres Ferrari had fitted at his second stop, passing Sainz on lap 61 and then closing in on Russell, who was struggling with worn tyres, and passing him with five laps to go.

Sebastian Vettel
The weekend began with the announcement Sebastian Vettel will leave F1 at the end of the season

What are Ferrari doing?

Ferrari went into the race with an apparently open goal to make up ground on Verstappen but their day fell apart with an apparent series of strategy errors.

In the opening laps, Leclerc appeared quicker than Sainz, who was unable to pass Russell in the lead.

Sainz made his first pit stop a lap after after Russell but came out still behind him.

The team ran Leclerc for a further five laps to give him a tyre advantage over Russell in the lead and it worked perfectly. He closed in after his pit stop. They battled for five laps but eventually Leclerc passed the Mercedes around the outside of Turn One on lap 31.

That appeared to be the race won but Ferrari chose the hard tyres at his second pit stop.

He lacked grip when he rejoined in third place behind Sainz and Hamilton, and was soon passed by Verstappen.

His hard tyres never gave any grip but rather than try to hang on, he pitted for softs with 17 laps to go. Still he made no progress and ended up sixth, behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Sainz ran a long middle stint like Hamilton and was ahead of the Mercedes until his stop on lap 47.

And when Hamilton made his stop four laps later, he caught and passed the Ferrari within 10 laps, relegating Sainz off the podium on a troubled day for Maranello.

McLaren's Lando Norris drove a solid race to seventh, beating the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who did a one-stop strategy using the hard tyre for their second stint.

Sebastian Vettel took the final point for Aston Martin on the weekend he announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Comments

Join the conversation

999 comments

  • Comment posted by I like to comment first then reply to myself, today at 15:52

    To summarise:

    Mr. Saturday – George Russell.

    Mr. Sunday – Max Verstappen.

    Looking for a job on Monday – Ferrari strategists.

    • Reply posted by I like to comment first then reply to myself, today at 15:55

      I like to comment first then reply to myself replied:
      For Ferrari to start on Mediums then go to Mediums again left them in No-Man's Land. Incredible.

  • Comment posted by Liverian, today at 15:54

    This is a British website so he won't get the credit he deserves, but to go from 10th to first on one of the most difficult tracks to overtake on says a lot about the utter relentlessness of Max Verstappen. Great drive by Lewis too. The cream rises to the top.

    • Reply posted by clogs , today at 15:56

      clogs replied:
      In the live thread once MV won , he got voted down as usual

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 15:52

    Not to take anything away from Verstappen with his absolutely legendary drive but boy do Ferrari know how to cock things up.

    • Reply posted by SLOPPY, today at 16:01

      SLOPPY replied:
      'legendary' is a bit strong, especially when your main rivals fold. Great rusult but let's not dilute it.

  • Comment posted by Barofam, today at 15:53

    Ferrari plumb new depths in terms of poor strategy! Unbelievable!!

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:58

      the peoples poet replied:
      great racing though, thoroughly enjoyed that race!

  • Comment posted by jh0pes, today at 15:50

    Another Ferrari masterclass

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 15:52

      KingFreddy replied:
      Ferrari seem to have a bet with themselves at who can screw Leclerc's race up the worst.

  • Comment posted by General User, today at 15:54

    Great drive by Max (awesome save by the way) and fantastic result from Ham. Was hoping Rus would get his maiden win but not to be. And Ferrari... Why put Lec on those hards??

    • Reply posted by Suzanne, today at 16:11

      Suzanne replied:
      Sums it up right !

  • Comment posted by AlexSW19, today at 15:52

    I thought Russell was showing up Hamilton…?!?!

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:53

    Getting a bit fed up of seeing constant negative comments about Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc tbh
    This is Formula 1 not the Old Firm

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:55

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      agree. verstappen deserves the most respect

  • Comment posted by Kenny, today at 15:55

    Max starts 10th , spins and wins by 8 secs, the guy is in a class of his own and a 2nd world championship is within touching distance. Ferrari self implode again and im not entirely surprised.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:00

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Amen.

  • Comment posted by bmcd77, today at 15:53

    If you can qualify 10th and still win. You are walking the WC. Ferrari should try a diff strategist or something. Great race for Merc also.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:56

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      if u qualify p10 due to engine issues and still win, then u are the goat

  • Comment posted by black box, today at 15:54

    I have to say the radio commentary was as woeful as the Ferrari strategy; neither group had a clue what was really going on! Well done to Max and Lewis - a couple of classy drives.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 15:56

      KingFreddy replied:
      Ferrari were crap, but not that crap.

  • Comment posted by Masanilo, today at 15:54

    Amazing race from MV.

    • Reply posted by lucas, today at 16:13

      lucas replied:
      Max V: “a few sprinkles”… just getting in his victory ice cream order early!

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 15:53

    Not the biggest MV fan, but you've got admit he drove really well, especially managing tyres after that spin.
    As usual, Ferrari found a way to implode too!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:54

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      A superb drive by Max, drove like the world champion he is. Mercedes are finally improving, but is it all too late?
      As for Ferrari, well they were Ferrari again today, nothing new here.

  • Comment posted by Quintessential mindless modern epicene, today at 15:52

    From tenth to first.
    No that was so not right/expected!
    Sour comments incoming.

    • Reply posted by Jeronimo, today at 16:00

      Jeronimo replied:
      But off course. Can one expect otherwise here? ;=)

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:56

    As you can see MV haters: even on a bad day/week on a rainy track in Hungary, from tenth position, he gets it done.

    Have to give Russell credit for holding off Leclerc for much of the early race, though.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:00

      KingFreddy replied:
      Ferrari basically gave him the win and Merc 2nd and 3rd. Ferrari tactics are terrible.

  • Comment posted by michael162, today at 16:01

    Sir Lewis Hamilton fan here.
    1st spectacular strategy and drive by RBR & Max, if they win this year's WCC & WDC worthy champions.
    Fantastic drive from Hamilton, what could have been if his DRS didn't fail yesterday.
    George's win will come, he's got his 1st pole under his belt.
    Ferrari, Ferrari, Ferrari - what are they doing, how could they finish behind RBR & Mercs, they are throwing it away.

    • Reply posted by nfh, today at 16:09

      nfh replied:
      👍 Michael. A nice complement to max and red bull from a Lewis fan. You don’t see many nice comments on here. Not a fan of either, but it was a fantastic drive by both drivers. Ferrari self destruct again.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 15:55

    Amazing that the cars that started 10th and 7th finished the top 2 places at a track known to be difficult to overtake. Ferrari just cannot help but shoot themselves in the foot. Max so dominant towards the final third of the race, Hamilton and Russell so controlled.

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 16:00

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      And the guy staying 11th finished 5th

  • Comment posted by Dutch, today at 15:54

    Absolutely deserved win for Max

    Great race and a lot of fights all over. F1 is not boring.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 16:21

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      A good drive by Max to win it from 10th. Ferrari self destruct just as everybody predicted that they would over the past two days.

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 15:52

    Ferrari doing their absolute best to throw away both championships despite having the fastest car. Their race strategists really need a rethink.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:59

      the peoples poet replied:
      i was dancing round a totem pole, trying to make it rain for Lewis!

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 15:51

    What a drive
    ❤️Max❤️

    • Reply posted by Fartface, today at 15:57

      Fartface replied:
      Hamilton taking little George Russell to school was highlight of the day.

