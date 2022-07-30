Close menu

Hungarian Grand Prix: George Russell takes shock first career pole

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Hungaroring

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments664

Mercedes driver George Russell stunned himself and Formula 1 with a sensational maiden pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Briton pipped the Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, while championship leader Max Verstappen was 10th with engine problems.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth, ahead of the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso

Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton was seventh, 0.765 seconds slower.

Hamilton's DRS overtaking aid failed on his final run. Before that, he had been less than 0.2secs off Russell on their first runs in the final session.

How did Russell do that?

Russell's first career pole came in the most spectacular style, as the 24-year-old beat Sainz by 0.044secs. Leclerc was 0.146secs slower than his team-mate in third.

And it was all the more impressive for coming out of the blue.

Mercedes had been way off the pace on Friday, and were also struggling in Saturday's wet final practice session.

But Russell gave a glimpse of what might be possible with second fastest time in the first qualifying session, and he was also second fastest after the first runs in the final session, albeit 0.463secs down on Sainz.

His final lap, though, was another dimension, improving his own time by 0.463secs.

Russell said: "Over the moon. Absolutely buzzing. Yesterday was probably our worst Friday of the entire season. We didn't really know what direction to go in and then that last lap, I went round Turn One, mega; Turn Two, mega and the lap time just kept on coming.

"We need to look into it and understand where that came from.

"No points today but we are going to be absolutely going for it."

An outstanding personal achievement, it was also a landmark for a team that has struggled with an uncompetitive car this season.

Mercedes have made strides in taming it as the season has progressed, but they came to Hungary with no concept that they might be in a battle for pole.

Sainz said he felt some small errors on his final lap had cost him pole position. He congratulated Russell but admitted he was a bit disappointed.

Leclerc said: "Today has not been a great day, I have been struggling massively with the tyres, just struggling to get the tyres in the right window. The pace is there, we just have to understand what went on with the tyres and we can come back tomorrow."

But whatever disappointment Ferrari may feel at not being on the front row, may be tempered by the knowledge that Verstappen has a battle on his hands to make up ground on a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Leclerc is 63 points behind Verstappen in the championship after crashing out of the lead at the French Grand Prix last weekend, and the Italian team now have a golden opportunity to eat into the Dutchman's advantage.

Verstappen said: "We made some changes that were very positive and the car was a lot nicer today but we couldn't show it today because of the power issue. I still don't really know what it is but I hope everything is fixable."

Hamilton said: "Its the first time we've had a shot at the front row. I am happy for George, it's his first pole and he truly deserves it. He did an amazing job. It's a shame we couldn't lock out the front row, that would have been amazing.'

  • Comment posted by LFC Only, today at 16:12

    Fantastic effort George!

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:22

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah well done George - outstanding!

  • Comment posted by aj, today at 16:26

    Shame that F1 in this day and age is being ruined by trolls good luck to all drivers. I don't care who wins, I just enjoy the sport. Have no times for trolls, have better things in my life

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:28

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hamilton fans sadly...

  • Comment posted by Fred the Fred, today at 16:12

    Well done George! Surprised a few there, excellent lap

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 16:30

      John Jones replied:
      Russell got a bit lucky. He will be bumping people off the track in first corner so I don't see his race lasting long. He doesn't have the racing guile like Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 16:16

    George Russell is something special. Hopefully merc have the pace to convert tomorrow! Life after Hamilton is looking very promising for British F1 fans

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:26

      LifeGirl replied:
      I agree. Russell is able to win even without being in the best car on the track. Reminds me of Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell. Less so, Lewis Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 16:14

    Amazing lap from Russell and so deserved given his consistency this year. Really pleased to see Norris in 4th too and a great showing from both Alpines.

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 16:22

      John Jones replied:
      I think Russell quite likes the Alpines. Just as well Merc are going upwards.

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 16:21

    Great job Russell, 1st pole in F1 - well done and congrats

    Lewis unfortunately had issues with his car and would have definitely fought for pole.

    Seems Merc are truly getting in the top mix. If so, what a spicy second half of the season awaits with Merc, Ferrari and Redbull fighting at the front.

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 16:31

      Michael replied:
      Has issues with the car, yes it's the driver behind the wheel. Too entitled

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 16:16

    I’m sure Max will be blaming everyone else!

    Well done Georgie boy

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:17

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      well yehit wasnt his fault obviously. he's so UNLUCKY

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 16:19

    Awesome from George, gutting for LH with DRS issue but all of a sudden with Max in 10th and Perez 11th my excitement for what tomorrow could bring has just risen 1000%

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:21

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      i miss watching verstappen overtake hamilton every race like last season

  • Comment posted by noggin2nog, today at 16:12

    Well done George. Fantastic lap for pole.

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 16:31

      John Jones replied:
      He was just lucky. Hamilton would have been pole if he hadn't had his car sabotaged

  • Comment posted by General User, today at 16:14

    Get in George! What a lap. Shame Ham had issues and couldn't join you near the front. Sad for Ves but even sadder to hear him swearing at his mechanics. Not a class act that lad.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:16

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      if drivers swearing hurts ur feelings then f1 is not for u

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 16:13

    Wow wow wow well done Russell out of no where

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 16:15

    The first of many to come surely, well done George!

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 16:17

    I guess the other teams are transitioning away from their flexi floors so Mercedes have come back into it. Without the DRS problem that would have been a front row lockout for Mercedes.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:33

      LifeGirl replied:
      And your evidence for that is?

  • Comment posted by greeny, today at 16:16

    Well done George, brilliant 1st pole.
    Just feel sorry for the marshalls who will have to pick up all the toys that Max threw out of his car

  • Comment posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 16:15

    Yes Russell nice one!!

  • Comment posted by StanDinaround, today at 16:17

    We just seen something great from Russell, but equally hilarious was the look on Sainz face.

    • Reply posted by RatFace, today at 16:20

      RatFace replied:
      He always looks like that

  • Comment posted by Tiirshak, today at 16:39

    I'm assuming those laughing at Verstappen's loss of power will allow be laughing at Hamilton's DRS failure?

    True F1 fans don't wish technical failures on any driver. Leave your hate at the door and remember the point are decided tomorrow, and the titles at the end of the season.

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 16:42

      anyonebutengland replied:
      Most mature statement on here 👍

  • Comment posted by Nohumour, today at 16:14

    Cracking work George. 👍

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 16:13

    Gawan Georgie boy!

  • Comment posted by MisterFiftyFivePee, today at 16:16

    Lewis behind Fernando... in Hugary.... What were they thinking!

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:19

      brackensmammy replied:
      He is just another mid grid driver when not in the best car, exactly why he is not one of the all time greats. Cannot do it unless he has the best car, fact.

