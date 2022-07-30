Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

There were reports of discriminatory behaviour at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this month

Formula 1 has launched a campaign to end abuse online and at events, in the wake of racist, sexist and homophobic incidents at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Drive It Out will bring together drivers, teams and stakeholders to block and report abuse online.

And they will be pressuring social media platforms to take greater action.

A video of all F1 drivers, F1 president Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of governing body the FIA, was posted on Saturday.

F1 is also to look into the effect of alcohol at events and come up with a plan to address it.

The sport is talking to race promoters to ensure robust plans are in place as deterrents and actions to tackle issues when they arise.

Mercedes driver George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said: "Abuse of any kind has no place in F1. If you see inappropriate behaviour, report it. If you're being targeted, reach out. We all love this sport, so let's look after each other."

F1's actions will apply to any abuse witnessed of drivers, teams, fans, broadcasters or journalists.

The move comes after a rise in abuse surrounding F1, both at events and online.

In Austria last month, fans reported numerous incidents of abuse against minorities and women at the Red Bull Ring.

One wrote to BBC Sport, saying he had been subjected to a number of racial slurs, and his partner subjected to sexual abuse.