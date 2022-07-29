Close menu

Hungarian Grand Prix: Ferrari 'hard to beat' in Hungary, says Max Verstappen

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Hungaroring

From the section Formula 1

Hungarian GP
The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen said he believed it would be difficult to beat Ferrari in a straight fight in the dry after Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver's title rival Charles Leclerc was top, with Verstappen fourth, 0.283secs behind.

Verstappen was also headed by the out-of-position McLaren of Lando Norris and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

"They are a bit ahead. It will be hard to beat that but we will try to close the gap," Verstappen said.

Rain is forecast for qualifying on Saturday, though, which could change the competitive picture.

"(We'll) see what the weather will give us tomorrow," Verstappen said. "In the dry, we can't compete so maybe in the rain we can. Who knows?"

Verstappen was on pole in the last wet qualifying session in Canada last month, although Leclerc was not in the picture in Montreal because of a grid penalty for using excessive engine parts.

Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by 63 points with 10 races remaining after the Monegasque crashed out of the lead in France last weekend, said he had always suspected the tight and twisty Hungaroring to be a difficult race for Red Bull.

"A bit tricky as expected around here," Verstappen said, "just trying to find a balance from high to low speed. Sometimes it worked a bit better, sometimes a bit more tricky. A bit of work to do."

Leclerc was a similar margin ahead of Verstappen on both qualifying- and race-simulation runs.

As befits their season so far, Ferrari's session was not without its problems, however.

Leclerc had to curtail his race-simulation run after one lap when he felt a problem with the engine at the start of it, complaining of a lack of torque in fourth gear.

He was told to pit, and he asked: "Is there a problem?" "We're checking it," his engineer said.

But after taking to the track a few minutes later, he had a significant pace advantage over Verstappen, Leclerc as much as 0.3secs ahead on average with both running the medium tyre. Sainz's first run was on the soft tyres and could not be compared.

Positive signs at McLaren

Norris played down the significance of being second fastest, saying McLaren had their engine running in a high power mode than others.

But he said he was encouraged by the car's pace and that it was performing better than it had in recent races.

"It's good," Norris said. "The car is performing very well from the off. I felt comfortable.

"Today is a bit of an over-show of our performance because we're turned up more than other people have.

"We're definitely not fighting for Ferrari and Red Bull positions. But we're definitely in a good place.

"But it's still just Friday and the weather's meant to change tomorrow. Things at the moment are a little bit better than they were, so that's a positive."

Norris was 0.217secs slower than Leclerc, and 0.014secs quicker than Sainz, who edged Verstappen by 0.052secs.

Mercedes appeared to be struggling. George Russell was their quickest driver in eighth place, 0.910secs slower than Leclerc and behind McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton was even worse off, in 11th place and 1.102secs behind Leclerc, and complaining the car was "unstable" on his race-simulation run.

Hungarian GP
Following upgrades for Hungary, the Haas has been nicknamed the 'white Ferrari'

What's going on at Mercedes?

Hamilton, who has won in Hungary eight times through his career, said it had been "a difficult day".

"The car's a bit of a struggle," he said. "It's crazy how it swings so much from track to track, just set-up, trying to figure out how we can get working.

"It's a little bit loose and it's not doing what we want it to do. For some reason this track it's not working that well. But once we got it right, the gap (to the front) is about the same as last week, about a second."

But Russell said that Mercedes had been running a slightly different programme from normal trying to learn about the car.

"Definitely not our smoothest Friday so far," Russell said. "Bit of a strange one because we think it's going to be wet for qualifying and conditions on Sunday are going to be drastically different, so we were trying a few things with the car, using it as a bit of a test session.

"But there's no use of that at all for the rest of the weekend, so even though it was a very tough day, I think it's probably been a productive one.

"(We were) just trying things to learn more things about the car and at the expense of trying to get the most out of the lap time, more just trying to gather information to help us longer term.

"We were definitely little bit further away than we would have expected. A couple of issues here and there but tomorrow will be a totally new day and Sunday will also be a very different day."

The two most intriguing upgrades were at Aston Martin and Haas.

Aston Martin have introduced a design that reintroduces a form of end-plate. The 2022 regulations were written in a way that intended to prevent these parts of the rear wing being used, replacing them with a curved transition from the sides of the wing to the downforce-creating elements.

This was part of a package of changes to reduce turbulence and make it easier for cars to follow each other.

The other notable upgrade was on the Haas, which features an extensive package of changes and has been dubbed the 'white Ferrari' for its similarity to the car that has been the qualifying king this season.

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 17:47

    Well done Alonso 👏

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 18:32

      Govind75 replied:
      Its crazy, the guy is 41 and still performs to the highest level

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 17:23

    With rain expected tomorrow it is easy to think that anything could happen…

    • Reply posted by john cole, today at 17:50

      john cole replied:
      I think you'll find, rain or not, anything could happen

  • Comment posted by I like to comment first then reply to myself, today at 17:37

    Ferrari will get pole, mess it up as usual, Verstappen will get the win.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 18:40

      Mark replied:
      Agree. Verstappen does not have to worry too much about Ferraris pace

  • Comment posted by RRA, today at 17:24

    Hope ferrari can maintain the same pace over the race distance . Great to see lando doing well .

    • Reply posted by I like to comment first then reply to myself, today at 17:36

      I like to comment first then reply to myself replied:
      It's a Ferrari, it will crash or break down.

  • Comment posted by Yorkie pud, today at 17:42

    Nice to see Lando and Danny Ric do well in the Mclarens, a bit of rain tomorrow and you never know.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 17:50

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      It's a pity that McLaren doesn't seem to have the same performance during races. I'd like to see Norris on the podium, on a regular basis, he’d be a winner with a better car.
      Incidentally, who is 3rd Mercedes driver? Apparently, Russell is the quickest.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:38

    The performance of Seb should be applauded. His absence next season will be missed as he shows he still has ability.

  • Comment posted by MumboJumbo, today at 17:46

    Mercedes sandbagging as usual. Tomorrow, they'll suddenly find a full second from nowhere.

    • Reply posted by TuskinRaider, today at 17:58

      TuskinRaider replied:
      Why does this bother you so much?

      Looks like all the top teams are sandbaging or do you really believe McLaren has the 2nd fastest car?

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:11

    3rd race week in a row where hamilton acts massively shocked about the deficit in practice only to finish on the podium lol

    • Reply posted by reggid, today at 18:15

      reggid replied:
      Yep — Sir Lewis Sandbag is at it again.

  • Comment posted by Fred the Fred, today at 18:17

    I see the trolls are out in force again after an interesting practice session

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 17:34

    F1 needs Charles to win this weekend really. Mclaren looks solid and Danny Ric seems to be on form.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 17:57

    Friday practice means nothing. Never has never will.

    • Reply posted by pip, today at 18:30

      pip replied:
      Does if you go off and break the car...

  • Comment posted by lucas, today at 17:51

    Max v: “car is oscillating in the corners”… that’s what happens when you run a rigid/ legal floor mate

    • Reply posted by Rose52, today at 17:58

      Rose52 replied:
      and yet still up to speed while Mercs thought it would slow them and Ferrari down lol.

  • Comment posted by CJT, today at 17:42

    Seb battered Lewis for years in the 2000s - remember, car is everything

    • Reply posted by duffspur, today at 18:35

      duffspur replied:
      The car isn’t everything and never has or will be. It’s a big part of it yes, but the driver also makes the difference, just ask every teammate Schumacher had, almost every teammate of Hamilton and even Vettel at Red Bull. Also think of Vettel losing the title to Hamilton when he was winning at the half way point (I think in 2017) and then make mistakes where Hamilton didn’t and lost.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 17:26

    Without stating the obvious, Charles Leclerc is in desperate need of a good performance and a good result.....

    • Reply posted by Nunya_Bizniz, today at 17:57

      Nunya_Bizniz replied:
      *obvious may have been stated.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:24

    Not a great deal to take away from P1 and P2. A wet qualy session may mix up the grid and Sunday appears to swing between a wet/dry and a wet race. Track limits may well be the deciding factor tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 18:38

    Ferrari are hard to beat at any circuit, they have the fastest car. The unforced errors are a help though.

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 18:08

    I don't think LEC has shown any particular wet weather driving talent. At least, not on the level of VER and definitely on the level of HAM

    And before negative comments ref VER v HAM, I'm only saying it like this because HAM has had way more opportunity, I.e. more wet races, to show his wet weather talent over VER.

  • Comment posted by Chutz, today at 18:03

    Leclerc should be kicking himself this year, he has the fastest car and should be winning this championship. Next season Mercedes will be strongers and you would expect red bull to improve. Chances like this can come and go quickly in F1

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 17:58

    No prizes for practice.

  • Comment posted by Phoenix71, today at 17:27

    Leclerc in top form this year. Yes he has made mistakes but the team have let him down more. Lets hope he can cut into verstappens lead.

    • Reply posted by TomCarter, today at 17:32

      TomCarter replied:
      'Yes he has made mistakes but the team have let him down more.' .... He clearly has the best car on the grid.

