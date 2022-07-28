Close menu

Sebastian Vettel: Four-time world champion to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2022 season

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .

Vettel wins world title
Vettel won his four world drivers' titles with Red Bull

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is to retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old said the decision had been "difficult" and that he had "spent a lot of time thinking about it".

The German said he would "take more time to reflect on what I will focus on next" at the end of the year. He said spending more time with his family was a priority.

Vettel will leave the sport as one of the most successful drivers in history.

Only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Juan Manuel Fangio have won more world titles than Vettel, and only Hamilton and Schumacher have more than his 53 race wins.

He added: "Today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support F1 could not exist."

Vettel, who won four consecutive drivers' titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, said he had "really enjoyed" his time with Aston Martin in 2021 and 2022, adding: "Although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.

"I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races."

Aston Martin had wanted to keep Vettel next season, but he decided he wanted to step away from the sport.

In recent years he has become an outspoken campaigner on social and environmental issues.

Vettel has always eschewed social media, but he launched an Instagram account on Thursday just before his retirement announcement, with his biography there describing him as "public figure".

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

137 comments

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 11:28

    Used to loathe him, but have grown to respect him since he moved from Red bull. Happy retirement Seb enjoy the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by bryso, today at 11:31

      bryso replied:
      Yes me also!

  • Comment posted by boba fett returns, today at 11:28

    Never really supported him when he was younger as his personality hadn’t come through but was clearly a brilliant driver. He’s rapidly been gaining more and more credibility and goodwill as a clearly decent human being, a great driver, and a passionate activist. You’ve earned your retirement Seb.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 11:43

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      brilliant at spinning too. the old ruthless championship winning seb left a long time ago now. now he just settles to midfield battles for the top 10. retirement the right decision and long time coming

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 11:27

    Excellent driver, even better representative for the sport.

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 11:26

    Excellent decision mate. Enjoy the rest of the season and retire in one piece. Good luck Sebastian.

    • Reply posted by TerraHawk, today at 11:30

      TerraHawk replied:
      Think Monsieurs Alonso and Hamilton should take note.

  • Comment posted by bigfoot, today at 11:28

    Was never quite the force he was at his prime but his candour, hubris and wider awareness of of the global impact of the sport in his later career was refreshing. All the best

    • Reply posted by Rondowriter, today at 11:32

      Rondowriter replied:
      Hubris? I am not sure you used the right word there.

  • Comment posted by MightyNeptune, today at 11:27

    A 4x world champion, a gentlemen and a wonderful ambassador for F1. Thank you for the memories Sebastian! Best wishes for the future.

  • Comment posted by El Brummie, today at 11:30

    Yes he won the title four times, but surprised the BBC has not acknowledged his greatest achievement at all. He beat the Stig!!!

    • Reply posted by LouSmorals, today at 11:33

      LouSmorals replied:
      So did Reuben’s Barracello.

  • Comment posted by thethinblueline, today at 11:32

    We all mature as we get older
    As seb matured, we got to see what a top bloke he is.
    God luck

    • Reply posted by thethinblueline, today at 11:34

      thethinblueline replied:
      *good!

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 11:37

    I never had any time for him at Red Bull but since he left he has shown himself to be a very likeable chap and I will miss him.
    Now I can see who the real bad egg is at Red Bull, who knows, perhaps I even like Max when he leaves RB.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 11:27

    One of the greats. Sorry to see him go but nothing’s forever

  • Comment posted by iIZqak, today at 11:28

    Shame that AM couldn't give him better car

    seems a genuinely nice human being which is rare in this world let alone F1

    Good Luck Seb, on Twitter soon?

    • Reply posted by sense, today at 11:44

      sense replied:
      A better car. Seems like....F1. Stones and glasshouses fool.

  • Comment posted by pauline, today at 11:37

    Sad to see him leave F1. Great driver and a fair one. Great sense of humour and obviously cares about the planet and people who are seen as minorities. Wish him all the best for the future. I'm sure we will see him make his mark in other areas.

    • Reply posted by cantthinkofone, today at 11:46

      cantthinkofone replied:
      Obviously cares about the planet. Yeah right, Easy to say when you are at the back end of your career and have made your dosh. If you care that much and feel so guilty about the damage that has been done Sebastian give all the money back. His sudden love of the environment and hippy awakening oddly just coincides with finding a niche for himself after retirement. Cue "Seb Organic Honey" etc

  • Comment posted by Gary Scott, today at 11:33

    One of the all time greats. Leaving with 4 world titles and as one of the most classy drivers in the paddock. You’ll be missed Seb

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 11:28

    I'm going to miss him, guy got treated badly at Ferrari and I wish him the best in whatever he decides to do after F1.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 11:36

    He was more than just a racing driver. Fighting for equality and peace on and off the track.

  • Comment posted by sharpda83, today at 11:29

    Can he now take over as race director

  • Comment posted by The Right Opinion, today at 11:35

    Got to be honest, I found him detestable when he was with Red Bull, and early career with Ferrari. But towards the end of his term with Ferrari he became one of my favourite drivers. His attitude, not taking himself or the sport ‘seriously’ (as in showing what a farce the sport has become) has been a breath of fresh air. Thanks Seb.

  • Comment posted by alice8705, today at 11:33

    Your legacy will live on, in my cat named Sebastian Vettail!

  • Comment posted by the original wally walnut, today at 11:36

    World class driver, world class decision. Good luck Seb. Have success with the next stage of your life. 😉 👏🏼

  • Comment posted by Mansell Mania, today at 11:29

    Thoroughly decent bloke, no one can take away his record and he’s had a magnificent career. Was not a huge fan in RedBull years as I felt he was a little overrated BUT he will be missed and during his peak undoubtedly one of the best drivers of his generation.
    Hope he stays involved in sport and we see him on tv, intelligent and humble guy. Big fan of the man.

    • Reply posted by Steve White, today at 11:39

      Steve White replied:
      Best summary on this thread. Balanced and no digs.

